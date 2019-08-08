Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/08/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“International Flavors” or “the Company”) (NYSE: IFF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. International Flavors announced its second quarter 2019 financials on August 5, 2019. The Company lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2019, setting earnings per share expectations at $4.85 to $5.05 per share on annual revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion. These figures were revised downwards from $4.90 to $5.10 EPS on $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion in revenue. International Flavors also admitted that it had initiated an investigation of improper payments made by its Israeli subsidiary, “operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers.”

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
