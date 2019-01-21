Log in
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (IFF)
International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF Named to CDP's A List for Climate Change and Water Security, Confirming Global Leadership for Sustainability

01/21/2019 | 07:06pm EST

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), was recognized on CDP’s A List for Climate Change for the fourth consecutive year and received an “A” for Water Security for the first time, naming IFF a global leader in environmental responsibility.

CDP, an international not-for-profit, assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

“We are delighted to be among an elite group of companies committed to environmental action,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. “Inclusion in CDP’s A List for Water Security reflects the tremendous effort put into developing our next generation of environmental goals, EcoEffective+.” Mr. Fibig continued, “The recognition by CDP confirms that we are on the right path.”

In 2018, the Company established EcoEffective+, a set of aspirational, environmental goals that include long-term emissions and water targets. IFF achieved year-over-year reductions of 14.7% and 23.3% in greenhouse gas emissions and water withdraw intensities, respectively.

“We continue to challenge ourselves to better understand how we can tackle climate change and water security,” said Francisco Fortanet, IFF EVP, Operations. “Part of this requires continuous improvement in the quality and transparency of our disclosures. Fortunately, our Green Teams around the world are eager to take on this challenge -- and these honors reflect their efforts.”

For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit iff.com/sustain.

# # #

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
