International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF Opens New Flavors Plant and Naturals Lab in China; Reinforces Commitment to Sustainability and the Region

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris:
IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste and nutrition, is opening two
new facilities in China -- a flavors manufacturing facility in the
Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone on October 9, and a Natural Product
Research lab, located in the Nanjing Life Science Park, on October 15.
The flavors plant is the Company’s second in China and is designed to
supplement IFF’s existing flavors and manufacturing operations in
Guangzhou. The Naturals Lab is the company’s first outside of the US.
“China is a critical component of our long-term strategy,” said Andreas
Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. “The opening of these new sites will
support our efforts to be a partner of choice and to grow in this
exciting region. Our presence in Zhangjiagang allows us to better serve
our Chinese customers and focus on driving differentiated products
within the broader Greater Asian market and beyond.” Mr. Fibig
continued, “Ever-mindful of the value of naturals for consumers around
the world, the output of the new Naturals Lab is not limited by region.
It is an opportunity to combine our discoveries with our innovative
technologies to create winning solutions for our global customers.”
The Zhangjiagang site spans 66,800 square meters, encompassing the main
manufacturing building that is fitted with a strong odor control system,
quality control labs and an ambient warehouse for goods. Aligned with
IFF’s commitment to sustainability, this facility is designed to have
zero liquid discharge by reusing all water on-site, and is built to LEED
Silver qualifications. The site will initially focus on powder flavor
production with additional flavor technologies coming on line in a
phased approach.
“IFF is focused on creating winning tastes that resonate both locally
and globally,” said Matthias Haeni, Divisional CEO,Taste. “With this new
world-class facility, we are well-positioned to meet the current and
future needs of our customers – and do so in a responsible and
sustainable manner. We are proud to build on this legacy with our
growing presence in China and look forward to being a strong corporate
neighbor in our new homes within the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone and
the Nanjing Life Science Park.”
The Natural Product Research lab is approximately 520 m2 and is equipped
with state-of-the-art systems for the research and development of
flavors from natural sources. The lab is strategically located to
leverage the botanical supply chain, biodiversity, and accumulated
botanical and phytochemical knowledge prevalent throughout China’s
expansive history. The facility will expand the Company’s capabilities
in natural product research and address the accelerating consumer demand
for naturals and clean label. An extension of the current Natural
Product Research team based in Union Beach, New Jersey, US, it is
expected to accelerate IFF’s natural product pipeline.
“Speaking for the team, we cannot wait to see what innovations we will
discover to help support the growing demand for naturals,” said Dr
Gregory Yep, EVP Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer. “IFF
is committed to sustainability in all we do. We are excited to partner
with our regional and global customers and help bring their products to
consumers in an environmentally responsible manner. These two sites are
positioned to push the boundaries of what’s possible for IFF in Greater
China and around the world.”
