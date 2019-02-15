Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF Recognized by SAM's 2019 “Industry Mover” Sustainability Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), was recognized for its sustainability efforts with the 2019 “Industry Mover” award from SAM, a subsidiary of RobecoSAM which specializes in providing environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, benchmarks and ratings. The recognition acknowledges the Company’s top-scoring performance in economic, social and environmental categories.

“We are thrilled to receive this award from SAM,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman & CEO. “Our sustainability efforts are not only a key enabler of our overall strategy, but also a true passion here at IFF -- and we place it at the forefront of everything we do. It is deeply gratifying to have our work and our people recognized for doing the right thing for the planet.”

SAM’s 2019 scoring is based on its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Assessment. Using a weighted methodology, SAM evaluates companies for criteria such as: codes of business conduct, operational eco-efficiency, climate strategy, water-related risks and occupational health and safety. Within the top 15% of each industry, the company that has achieved the largest proportional improvement in its sustainability performance compared to the previous year is named the SAM Industry Mover – naming IFF a top-scorer among 106 companies assessed at the industry-level in 2018.

IFF’s EVP, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer Dr. Gregory Yep said, “I am extremely proud of our hard-working teams around the world that made this distinction possible. They are the drivers of sustainability at IFF -- identifying new initiatives, tackling current challenges and continuously defying the status quo.”

In addition to receiving the Industry Mover award, the Company earned a spot in SAM’s Sustainability Yearbook for the 2019 year. Inclusion in the Yearbook requires a qualitative examination of media coverage and publicly available stakeholder information, provided by RepRisk ESG Business Intelligence. IFF earned the top score within the flavor and fragrance industry.

Additionally, the Company was named to:

  • Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, recognizing IFF’s exceptional environmental, social and corporate governance performance
  • Vigeo Eiris’ Euronext Vigeo World 120 index, identifying IFF as one of the global leaders of corporate responsibility within the Euronext universe
  • CDP’s “A” List for Climate Change and Water Security, placing IFF amongst the top-scoring companies for environmental responsibility
  • FTSE Russell’s FTSE4Good sustainability index, confirming IFF’s commitment to improving labor standards and working conditions throughout its supply chains

For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit iff.com/sustain.

# # #

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.

Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
04:16pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Recognized by SAM's 2019 “Industr..
BU
02/13INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/13INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018..
BU
02/12INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable ..
AQ
02/11INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable ..
BU
02/07INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Recognizes Anne Flipo with Master Perfu..
BU
02/07INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Annatto Color Certified Organic for IFF's F..
AQ
02/06INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Annatto Color Certified Organic for IFF's F..
BU
01/31INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF to Present at CAGNY Conference February..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 362 M
EBIT 2019 1 056 M
Net income 2019 643 M
Debt 2019 3 611 M
Yield 2019 2,16%
P/E ratio 2019 23,27
P/E ratio 2020 20,17
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
EV / Sales 2020 3,09x
Capitalization 14 144 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 148 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard A. O'Leary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Katherine M. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES8.16%14 144
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD11.63%30 620
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S11.62%13 047
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-8.95%9 309
LANCASTER COLONY CORP.-10.56%4 373
TATE AND LYLE7.82%4 261
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.