International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF Recognizes Anne Flipo with Master Perfumer Designation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) (TASE:IFF), named Anne Flipo Master Perfumer, where she joins the ranks of the world’s finest scent artists. The Company’s designation recognizes perfumers who have demonstrated consistent and outstanding levels of creativity and craftsmanship in the art of perfumery, and exceptional leadership in and measurable impact on the industry. Ms. Flipo is the fifth perfumer at IFF recognized with the prestigious title, which was established in 2013.

“One of the great distinctions about IFF is the sheer quality and extraordinary talent of our people,” said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman & CEO. “Our perfumers create fragrances that form the sensory backdrop to people’s lives – something Anne understands well. I am thrilled at her recognition, not only for her lifetime of achievements thus far, but for the great things we continue to expect from her.”

Raised in Picardy, France, Ms. Flipo’s childhood was scented with wildflowers and vegetable gardens. She was fascinated by nature, cooking, and music, influences which remain with her today. After her baccalaureate, she joined ISIPCA, the legendary school for perfume, flavors, and cosmetics, to begin her training for a career in flavors. While an apprentice, she encountered essential oils for perfumery and realized that a life in fragrances is where her future would be made. Once ensconced in the industry, Ms. Flipo worked alongside some of the greats in the profession, each of whom left their influence on the young perfumer. She honed her personal style and approach and as she did, enjoyed a series of successes that established her as a perfumer to watch. Since joining IFF in 2004, her list of “wins” with extraordinary and iconic brands has only grown.

Ms. Flipo said, “I would like to speak about my 15 years with IFF. The life of a perfumer can be challenging, but IFF gave me the room to come into my own skin. It forced me to be the master of my own life, to let go of the fear, to embrace who I am, and discover independence.” Ms. Flipo continued, “IFF supports you when you challenge yourself, and it treats us as individuals, rather than a machine. At IFF, you are part of a team, where I know I belong, and where I know that what I bring is unique and valued. I was able to overcome any obstacles thanks to the outstanding human fabric of the company, which holds everything together, and creates common values which we all stand for: passion, simplicity and kindness… and a bit of madness too!”

Ms. Flipo industry recognitions include the Cosmetique Magazine Perfumer of the Year award in 2014 and Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) France Achiever Award for Creation in 2016. In addition, many of her fragrance creations have been the recipients of the Fragrance Foundation Awards in both the US and Europe.

“Anne’s admirers are countless,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, Divisional CEO of Scent. “including her contemporaries, mentees, clients and endless consumers. Every one of her fragrance designs is a vivid combination of her passionate heart and curious, creative mind.” Mr. Mirzayantz continued, “Like her fellow Master Perfumers, Anne is committed to mentoring the next generation of perfumers as they take their exciting and distinct journeys. Their genuine appreciation of her vast knowledge, inspiring spirit and dynamic instruction supports their dreams to connect to the world through scent. I am truly thrilled to recognize Anne with this well-deserved honor.”

