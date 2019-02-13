International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2018 Results
0
02/13/2019 | 04:22pm EST
Completes historic year with record-setting sales – increasing 17% –
and transformational acquisition
Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
(TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full
year ended December 31, 2018.
Full Year 2018 Consolidated Summary:
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)¹
Sales
Operating
Profit
EPS
Sales
Operating
Profit
EPS
EPS
Ex Amortization2
Consolidated
$4.0 B
$584 M
$3.79
$4.0 B
$677 M
$5.58
$6.28
Fourth Quarter 2018 Consolidated Summary:
Reported
(GAAP)
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)¹
Sales
Operating
Profit
EPS
Sales
Operating
Profit
EPS
EPS
Ex Amortization2
Consolidated
$1.2 B
$95 M
$0.09
$1.2 B
$162 M
$0.89
$1.22
1 Schedules at the end of this release contain
reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.
2Adjusted EPS ex amortization is a Non-GAAP metric
that excludes all amortization of acquisition related intangible assets
from Adjusted EPS.
Management Commentary
“2018 was a pivotal year in the long and successful history of IFF,”
said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman and CEO. “As an organization, we
delivered on all our key financial metrics and completed our acquisition
of Frutarom – the largest in our industry to date – all while
successfully navigating a challenging and dynamic market environment.
“We achieved strong advancements in both top and bottom line results in
2018. Highlights include our record-setting sales of approximately $4.0
billion – including sales related to Frutarom, as well as mid-single
digit growth in both Taste and Scent – and strong adjusted EPS ex
amortization of $6.28.
“We also made progress strategically to establish ourselves as a global
leader in taste, scent and nutrition through the Frutarom acquisition.
This combination helps us create a truly differentiated portfolio with
an increased focus on naturals and health and wellness. It also provides
us opportunities to expand into attractive and faster-growing categories
and broadens our complementary and growing customer base.
“Sustainability also continued to be a prevalent part of our everyday as
we surpassed three of our four 2020 environmental targets and launched
our new environmental goals with ambitious science-based targets. Our
efforts continued to be recognized as we joined Barron’s 100 most
sustainable U.S. companies list, qualified for FTSE4Good Developed
Market Index for the first time, and we were named to Euronext Vigeo’s
World 120 Index – an index that ranks us amongst the top companies
within the Euronext universe.
“As we enter 2019 – recognizing that the operating environment remains
dynamic and raw material inflation continues – we are optimistic in our
ability to achieve $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion in sales, $4.90 to $5.10
in adjusted EPS and $6.30 to $6.50 in adjusted EPS ex amortization. Our
priorities as an organization are clear – execute our strategy,
integrate successfully, drive differentiation and embed sustainability –
all as we deliver strong financial results and build a stronger company
for our customers, employees and shareholders.”
Full Year 2018 Consolidated Financial Results
Reported net sales for the full year totaled $4.0 billion, an increase
of 17% from $3.4 billion in 2017 driven by mid-single digit
growth in both Taste and Scent and the contribution of sales related
to Frutarom. For the year, pricing contributed approximately 2
percentage points to growth for both Taste and Scent.
Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the full year was $3.79 per
diluted share versus $3.72 per diluted share reported in 2017.
Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS ex
amortization was $6.28 per diluted share in 2018 versus $6.23 in the
year-ago period as adjusted operating profit growth and a lower
year-over-year adjusted effective tax rate more than offset higher
interest expense and shares outstanding, both due to the Frutarom
acquisition.
Full Year 2018 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Reported (GAAP)
Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
Sales
Segment
Profit
Sales
Segment
Profit
Taste
6%
10%
5%
6%
Scent
6%
3%
4%
(2)%
Frutarom
-
-
-
-
Taste Business Unit
On a reported basis, sales increased 6%, or $105.2 million, to $1.7
billion. Currency neutral sales grew 5% driven by growth in all
regions and across all categories. Improvements were driven by
high-single digit growth in North America, with strong double-digit
growth at Tastepoint℠. EAME, led by double-digit growth in Africa and
the Middle East, and Latin America, driven by strong double-digit
growth in Argentina, both achieved mid-single digit growth.
Taste segment profit increased 10% on a reported basis and 6% on a
currency neutral basis, driven primarily by volume growth and the
benefits from productivity initiatives.
Scent Business Unit
On a reported basis, sales increased 6%, or $114.1 million, to $1.9
billion. Currency neutral sales improved 4%, with the strongest
improvement in Fragrance Ingredients, which grew high-single digits,
led by price increases and strong double-digit growth in Cosmetic
Active Ingredients. Consumer Fragrances grew mid-single digits,
including price increases, as performance was driven by double-digit
growth in Hair Care and mid-single digit growth in Fabric Care, Home
Care and Toiletries.
Scent segment profit increased 3% on a reported basis and declined 2%
on a currency neutral basis as the benefits from cost and productivity
initiatives were more than offset by unfavorable price to input costs,
reflecting unprecedented raw material inflation - including the
previously announced citral supply issue and additional supply chain
disruptions that occurred throughout the year - as well as higher
manufacturing costs.
Fourth Quarter 2018 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year
Reported (GAAP)
Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP)
Sales
Segment
Profit
Sales
Segment
Profit
Taste
0%
(5)%
2%
(7)%
Scent
1%
(4)%
3%
(4)%
Frutarom
-
-
-
-
Taste Business Unit
On a reported basis, sales remained constant at $401.6 million in
2018. Currency neutral sales improved 2%, with growth in three of four
regions. Performance was led by mid-single digit growth in North
America and Greater Asia, the latter, which saw double-digit growth in
India and high-single digit increases in Indonesia and China.
Taste segment profit decreased 5% on a reported basis and 7% on a
currency neutral basis, as volume growth and the benefits from
productivity initiatives were more than offset by higher Research,
Selling and Administrative expenses.
Scent Business Unit
On a reported basis, sales increased 1%, or $5.2 million, to $457.9
million. Currency neutral sales improved 3% as Fragrance Ingredients
improved mid-single digits and Consumer Fragrances grew low-single
digits to more than offset a slight decline in Fine Fragrances due to
a strong double-digit year-ago comparison.
Scent segment profit decreased 4% on a reported and currency neutral
basis as the benefits from productivity initiatives and cost
management were more than offset by unfavorable price to input costs
and higher manufacturing expenses.
Frutarom Business Unit
On October 4, 2018, the Frutarom acquisition was completed. The
results for Frutarom have been included from the closing date, and as
a result do not represent a full quarter.
On a reported basis, sales were $359.6 million. On a standalone basis,
Frutarom sales improved 3% on a like-for-like basis driven by strong
growth in Natural Product Solutions and F&F Ingredients. The Core
business – excluding Trade & Marketing – grew 4% on a like-for-like
basis versus prior year.
Segment profit contributed $27 million in the fourth quarter; $66
million excluding amortization.
Outlook
The Company reconfirms long-term combined guidance over the 2019-2021
period of:
Guidance
Sales(1)
5-7% CAGR
Adjusted EPS ex amortization* (2)
10%+ CAGR
The Company’s 2019 guidance is as follows:
Guidance
Sales
$5.2B - $5.3B
Adjusted EPS (2)
$4.90 - $5.10
Adjusted EPS ex amortization*
$6.30 - $6.50
On a combined basis, full year 2018 sales were approximately $5.1
billion, including $4 billion achieved in 2018, plus an estimated $1.1
billion related to Frutarom’s first nine months of 2018, less an
estimated $45 million of planned divestitures. Combined adjusted EPS ex
amortization (approximately $190 to $195 million of amortization of
intangible assets) was approximately $5.95, including $6.28 achieved in
2018, plus an estimated $2.06 related to Frutarom’s first nine months of
2018, less an estimated $2.26 related to acquisition financing and less
an estimated $0.13 related to effective tax rate, minority interest,
changes in operating income/expense and planned divestitures.
Combined sales growth for 2019 is expected to be approximately 5% to 7%
and combined adjusted EPS ex amortization is expected to be 8% to 11% -
both on a currency neutral basis. When comparing 2019 guidance to 2018
combined results, currency is expected to negatively impact sales in
2019 by an estimated $150 million or 3 percentage points, and adjusted
EPS ex amortization by $0.12 or 2 percentage points.
1 On a currency neutral basis
2 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
* Adjusted EPS ex amortization is a Non-GAAP metric that excludes all
amortization of acquisition related intangible assets from Adjusted EPS
A copy of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K will be available on
its website at www.iff.com
or at www.sec.gov
by February 26, 2019.
Audio Webcast
A live webcast to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year
2018 financial results will be held on February 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
ET. The webcast and accompanying slide presentation may be accessed on
the Company's IR website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to
the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available on the
Company's website approximately one hour after the event and will remain
available on IFF’s website for one year.
Cautionary Statement Under The Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release includes “forward-looking statements” under the
Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including
statements regarding guidance for full year 2019 and long-term guidance
for 2019-2021, the expected impact of the acquisition of Frutarom,
including expected expansion of our portfolio and our customer base, and
our ability to deliver strong financial results. These forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and
risk factor disclosures contained in the Company’s Securities and
Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s Annual Report on
Form 10-K filed with the Commission on February 27, 2018 and subsequent
filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form
10-Q. The Company wishes to caution readers that certain important
factors may have affected and could in the future affect the Company’s
actual results and could cause the Company’s actual results for
subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any
forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company. With
respect to the Company’s expectations regarding these statements, such
factors include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the
integration of the Frutarom business, including whether we will realize
the benefits anticipated from the acquisition in the expected time
frame; (2) unanticipated costs, liabilities, charges or expenses
resulting from the Frutarom acquisition, (3) the increase in the
Company’s leverage resulting from the additional debt incurred to pay a
portion of the consideration for Frutarom and its impact on the
Company’s liquidity and ability to return capital to its shareholders,
(4) the Company’s ability to successfully market to its expanded and
decentralized Taste and Frutarom customer base, (5) the Company’s
ability to effectively compete in its market and develop and introduce
new products that meet customers’ needs, (6) the Company’s ability to
successfully develop innovative and cost-effective products that allow
customers to achieve their own profitability expectations, (7) the
impact of the disruption in the Company’s manufacturing operations, (8)
the impact of a disruption in the Company’s supply chain, including the
inability to obtain ingredients and raw materials from third parties,
(9) volatility and increases in the price of raw materials, energy and
transportation, (10) the Company’s ability to comply with, and the costs
associated with compliance with, regulatory requirements and industry
standards, including regarding product safety, quality, efficacy and
environmental impact, (11) the impact of any failure or interruption of
the Company’s key information technology systems or a breach of
information security, (12) the Company’s ability to react in a timely
and cost-effective manner to changes in consumer preferences and
demands, (13) the Company’s ability to establish and manage
collaborations, joint ventures or partnership that lead to development
or commercialization of products, (14) the Company’s ability to benefit
from its investments and expansion in emerging markets; (15) the impact
of currency fluctuations or devaluations in the principal foreign
markets in which it operates; (16) economic, regulatory and political
risks associated with the Company’s international operations, (17) the
impact of global economic uncertainty on demand for consumer products,
(18) the inability to retain key personnel; (19) the Company’s ability
to comply with, and the costs associated with compliance with, U.S. and
foreign environmental protection laws, (20) the Company’s ability to
realize the benefits of its cost and productivity initiatives, (21) the
Company’s ability to successfully manage its working capital and
inventory balances, (22) the impact of the failure to comply with U.S.
or foreign anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws and regulations,
including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, (23) the Company’s
ability to protect its intellectual property rights, (24) the impact of
the outcome of legal claims, regulatory investigations and litigation,
(25) changes in market conditions or governmental regulations relating
to our pension and postretirement obligations, (26) the impact of future
impairment of our tangible or intangible long-lived assets, (27) the
impact of changes in federal, state, local and international tax
legislation or policies, including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with
respect to transfer pricing and state aid, and adverse results of tax
audits, assessments, or disputes, (28) the effect of potential
government regulation on certain product development initiatives, and
restrictions or costs that may be imposed on the Company or its
operations as a result, and (29) the impact of the United Kingdom’s
expected departure from the European Union in 2019. New risks emerge
from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all
such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on the Company’s
business. Accordingly, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly
revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including:
(i) currency neutral sales, which eliminates the effects that result
from translating its international sales in U.S. dollars; (ii) adjusted
operating profit and adjusted EPS, which exclude restructuring costs and
other significant items of a non-recurring and/or non-operational nature
such as legal charges/credits, gains on sale of assets, tax assessment,
operational improvement initiatives, integration related costs, FDA
mandated product recall costs, acquisition related costs, CTA
realization, Frutarom acquisition related costs, U.S. Tax reform (often
referred to as “Items Impacting Comparability); (iii) adjusted EPS ex
amortization, which excludes Items Impacting Comparability and the
amortization of acquisition related intangible assets; and (iv) long
term guidance on currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization, which
eliminates the effects that result from translating its international
sales in U.S. dollars on adjusted EPS ex amortization.
These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information
regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year
performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented
in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation
in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected
future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for
investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better
understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial
amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as
the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. With respect to the redemption
value adjustment to EPS, the Company excluded this adjustment as (i) the
amount is not believed to be a measure of earnings and is excluded from
the net income attributable to IFF; and (ii) the Company believes that
investors may benefit from an understanding of the Company’s results
without giving effect to this adjustment. These non-GAAP measures should
not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the
Company’s results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other
companies’ calculation of such metrics.
When we provide our expectations for adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS ex
amortization for our full year 2019 guidance and our expectations for
currency neutral sales and currency neutral adjusted EPS ex amortization
for our long-term combined guidance for 2019-2021, the closest
corresponding GAAP measure and a reconciliation of the differences
between the non-GAAP expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is
not available without unreasonable effort due to length of the
forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low
visibility as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that
would be excluded from the GAAP measure, and the tax impact of such
items, in the relevant future period. The variability of the excluded
items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on
our future GAAP results.
Commencing in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we are including
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial
measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets
acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted
(Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of
amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are
consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both
acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this
calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in
future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this
allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends
excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share.
In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated
from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs
represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be
shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition
related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this
change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage
our business.
We calculated “combined” numbers by combining (i) our results (including
Frutarom from October 4, 2018 through December 31, 2018) with (ii) the
results of Frutarom prior to its acquisition by us on October 4, 2018,
and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom businesses since October 4,
2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made
had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
(TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with
over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers
globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of
discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration
drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more
than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members
globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals
exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer
intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products.
Learn more at www.iff.com,
Twitter,
Facebook,
Instagram,
and LinkedIn.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Income Statement
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
%
Change
2018
2017
%
Change
Net sales
$
1,219,047
$
854,625
43
%
$
3,977,539
$
3,398,719
17
%
Cost of goods sold
741,532
498,627
49
%
2,294,832
1,926,256
19
%
Gross profit
477,515
355,998
34
%
1,682,707
1,472,463
14
%
Research and development
83,038
76,820
8
%
311,583
295,469
5
%
Selling and administrative
249,614
141,469
76
%
707,461
570,144
24
%
Restructuring and other charges
2,249
5,528
-59
%
5,079
19,711
-74
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
48,106
10,366
NMF
75,879
34,693
119
%
Gains on the sale of fixed assets
(742
)
(64
)
NMF
(1,177
)
(184
)
NMF
Operating profit
95,250
121,879
-22
%
583,882
552,630
6
%
Interest expense
38,804
15,779
146
%
132,558
65,363
103
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
0
%
38,810
-
0
%
Other (income) expense, net
(9,854
)
(9,092
)
8
%
(35,243
)
(49,778
)
-29
%
Pretax income
66,300
115,192
-42
%
447,757
537,045
-17
%
Income taxes
50,800
155,347
-67
%
107,976
241,380
-55
%
Net (loss) income
15,500
(40,155
)
-139
%
339,781
295,665
15
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,479
-
NMF
$
2,479
$
-
NMF
Net (loss) income attributable to IFF
$
13,021
$
(40,155
)
-132
%
$
337,302
$
295,665
14
%
Net (loss) income per share - basic (a)
$
0.09
$
(0.51
)
$
3.81
$
3.73
Net (loss) income per share - diluted (a)
$
0.09
$
(0.51
)
$
3.79
$
3.72
Average shares outstanding
Basic
110,871
79,056
87,551
79,070
Diluted
112,155
79,056
88,121
79,370
(a)
For 2018, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the
excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling
interests, over their existing carrying values.
NMF
Not meaningful
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
2018
2017
Cash, restricted cash & cash equivalents
$
648,522
$
368,046
Receivables
937,765
663,663
Inventories
1,078,537
649,448
Other current assets
277,036
215,387
Total current assets
2,941,860
1,896,544
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,241,152
880,580
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
8,417,710
1,572,075
Other assets
288,674
249,727
Total assets
$
12,889,396
$
4,598,926
Bank borrowings and overdrafts, and
Current portion of long-term debt
$
48,642
$
6,966
Other current liabilities
1,079,669
761,802
Total current liabilities
1,128,311
768,768
Long-term debt
4,504,417
1,632,186
Non-current liabilities
1,131,488
508,678
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
81,806
-
Shareholders' equity
6,043,374
1,689,294
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
12,889,396
$
4,598,926
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
339,781
$
295,665
Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation and amortization
173,792
117,967
Deferred income taxes
19,403
58,889
Gains on sale of assets
(1,177
)
(184
)
Stock-based compensation
29,401
26,567
Loss on extinguishment of debt
38,810
-
Gain on deal contingent derivatives
(12,505
)
-
Pension contributions
(22,433
)
(39,298
)
Litigation settlement
-
(56,000
)
Product recall claim settlement, net of insurance proceeds received
235
-
Foreign currency gain on liquidation of entity
-
(12,217
)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Trade receivables
(49,958
)
(68,851
)
Inventories
(117,641
)
(18,911
)
Accounts payable
55,136
29,114
Accruals for incentive compensation
(2,289
)
19,144
Other current payables and accrued expenses
(5,279
)
22,679
Other assets
(19,219
)
(3,866
)
Other liabilities
10,647
20,058
Net cash provided by operating activities
436,704
390,756
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
(4,857,343
)
(192,328
)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(170,094
)
(128,973
)
Additions to intangible assets
(3,326
)
-
Proceeds from disposal of assets
8,176
16,139
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash held
10,157
-
Maturity of net investment hedges
(2,642
)
1,434
Proceeds from life insurance contracts
1,837
3,798
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,013,235
)
(299,930
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid to shareholders
(230,218
)
(206,118
)
Decrease in revolving credit facility and short term borrowing
(927
)
(4,499
)
Deferred financing costs
(33,668
)
(5,373
)
Repayments of debt
(376,625
)
(250,000
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
3,256,742
498,250
Proceeds from sales of equity securities, net of issuance costs
2,268,965
-
Gain (loss) on pre-issuance hedges
12,505
(5,310
)
Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock plans
-
329
Employee withholding taxes paid
(9,725
)
(11,768
)
Purchase of treasury stock
(15,475
)
(58,069
)
Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities
4,871,574
(42,558
)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
(14,567
)
(4,214
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
280,476
44,054
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
368,046
323,992
Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
648,522
$
368,046
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Business Unit Performance
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Sales
Taste
$
401,576
$
401,880
$
1,737,349
$
1,632,166
Scent
457,911
452,745
1,880,630
1,766,553
Frutarom
359,560
-
359,560
-
Consolidated
1,219,047
854,625
3,977,539
3,398,719
Segment Profit
Taste
$
77,523
$
81,714
$
395,190
$
360,483
Scent
68,002
71,132
329,548
318,954
Frutarom
27,358
-
27,358
-
Global Expenses
(10,752
)
(13,342
)
(74,730
)
(60,810
)
Operational Improvement Initiatives
(396
)
(329
)
(2,169
)
(1,802
)
Acquisition Related Costs
770
113
1,289
(20,389
)
Integration Related Costs
(5,237
)
(1,676
)
(7,188
)
(4,179
)
Legal Charges/Credits, net
-
-
-
(1,000
)
Tax Assessment
-
-
-
(5,331
)
Restructuring and Other Charges, net
(2,249
)
(5,528
)
(4,086
)
(19,711
)
Gain on Sale of Assets
742
64
1,177
184
FDA Mandated Product Recall
2,325
(7,500
)
7,125
(11,000
)
UK Pension Settlement Charges
-
(2,769
)
-
(2,769
)
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs
(62,836
)
-
(89,632
)
-
Operating profit
95,250
121,879
583,882
552,630
Interest Expense
(38,804
)
(15,779
)
(132,558
)
(65,363
)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(38,810
)
-
Other income (expense), net
9,854
9,092
35,243
49,778
Income before taxes
$
66,300
$
115,192
$
447,757
$
537,045
Operating Margin
Taste
19.3
%
20.3
%
22.7
%
22.1
%
Scent
14.9
%
15.7
%
17.5
%
18.1
%
Frutarom
7.6
%
N/A
7.6
%
N/A
Consolidated
7.8
%
14.3
%
14.7
%
16.3
%
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Foreign Exchange Impact
(Unaudited)
Q4 Taste
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
0%
-5%
Currency Impact
2%
-2%
% Change - Currency Neutral
2%
-7%
Q4 Scent
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
1%
-4%
Currency Impact
2%
0
% Change - Currency Neutral
3%
-4%
FY Taste
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
6%
10%
Currency Impact
-1%
-4%
% Change - Currency Neutral
5%
6%
FY Scent
Sales
Segment
Profit
% Change - Reported (GAAP)
6%
3%
Currency Impact
-2%
-5%
% Change - Currency Neutral
4%
-2%
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
Fourth Quarter
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
477,515
$
355,998
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
396
329
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
-
(194
)
Integration Related Costs (c)
84
163
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
(2,325
)
7,500
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)
23,550
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
499,220
$
363,796
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
Fourth Quarter
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
249,614
$
141,469
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
770
(81
)
Integration Related Costs (c)
(5,145
)
(1,390
)
UK Pension Settlement Charges (f)
-
(1,882
)
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)
(39,286
)
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
205,953
$
138,116
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
Fourth Quarter
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
95,250
$
121,879
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
396
329
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(770
)
(113
)
Integration Related Costs (c)
5,237
1,676
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
2,249
5,528
Gain on Sale of Assets
(742
)
(64
)
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
(2,325
)
7,500
UK Pension Settlement Charges (f)
-
2,769
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)
62,836
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
162,131
$
139,504
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS
Fourth Quarter
2018
2017
Income
before taxes
Taxes on
income (j)
Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (k)
Diluted EPS (l)
Income
before taxes
Taxes on
income (j)
Net Income
Attributable
to IFF
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
66,300
$
50,800
$
13,021
$
0.09
$
115,192
$
155,347
$
(40,155
)
$
(0.51
)
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
395
133
262
-
329
82
247
-
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(770
)
(177
)
(593
)
(0.01
)
(113
)
(45
)
(68
)
-
Integration Related Costs (c)
5,236
1,160
4,076
0.04
1,676
574
1,102
0.01
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d)
2,249
577
1,672
0.01
5,528
1,561
3,967
0.05
Gain on Sale of Assets
(742
)
(211
)
(531
)
-
(64
)
(20
)
(44
)
-
FDA Mandated Product Recall (e)
(2,325
)
(453
)
(1,872
)
(0.02
)
7,500
2,652
4,848
0.06
UK Pension Settlement Charges (f)
-
-
-
-
2,769
526
2,243
0.03
U.S. Tax Reform (g)
-
(32,847
)
32,847
0.30
-
(139,172
)
139,172
1.76
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (h)
63,586
12,386
51,200
0.46
-
-
-
-
Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i)
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
133,929
$
31,368
$
100,082
$
0.89
$
132,817
$
21,505
$
111,312
$
1.40
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
Fourth Quarter
Numerator
2018
2017
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
$
100,082
$
111,312
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
48,106
10,366
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
11,257
1,679
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m)
36,849
8,687
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization
136,931
119,999
Denominator
Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)
112,155
79,413
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
$
1.22
$
1.51
(a)
For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant
relocation in India. For 2017, represents accelerated depreciation
and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China.
(b)
For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration
payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to Fragrance
Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses.
For 2017, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up"
included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the
acquisitions of Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling
and administrative expenses.
(c)
For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of the
Frutarom acquisition. For 2017, represents costs related to the
integration of the David Michael and Fragrance Resources
acquisitions.
(d)
For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017
Productivity Program and costs associated with the termination of
agent relationships in a subsidiary. For 2017, represents severance
costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program.
(e)
For 2018, principally represents recoveries from our insurance in
the fourth quarter. For 2017, represents management's best estimate
of losses related to the previously disclosed FDA mandated recall.
(f)
Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the
Company's UK pension plans.
(g)
For 2017, represents charges incurred related to enactment of
certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017, including
$38.6 million related to net adjustments on deferred tax assets, and
$100.6 million related to taxes on deemed repatriation of earnings.
For 2018, represents additional expense based on updated
repatriation plans requiring accruals for withholding taxes on
deemed repatriation.
(h)
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the
acquisition of Frutarom. Amount primarily includes $23.5 million of
amortization for inventory"step-up" costs and $39.2 million of
transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses.
(i)
Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the
redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over
their existing carrying value.
(j)
Except for amortization, the income tax expense (benefit) on
non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using
the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income
tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the
applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such
charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable
for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal
year 2018, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign
tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such
factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will
take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense
(benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated
based on the Company's adjusted worldwide effective tax rate.
(k)
For 2018, net income is reduced by income attributable to
noncontrolling interest of $2.479M.
(l)
The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.
(m)
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in
connection with acquisitions, net of tax.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Gross Profit
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
1,682,707
$
1,472,463
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
1,650
1,802
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
-
15,860
Integration Related Costs (c)
102
480
FDA Mandated Product Recall (h)
(7,125
)
11,000
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (k)
23,550
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
1,700,884
$
1,501,605
Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
707,461
$
570,144
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
1,289
(4,529
)
Integration Related Costs (c)
(6,060
)
(3,258
)
Legal Charges/Credits, net (d)
-
(1,000
)
Tax Assessment (e)
-
(5,331
)
UK Pension Settlement Charges (i)
-
(1,882
)
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (k)
(66,082
)
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
636,608
$
554,144
Reconciliation of Operating Profit
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Reported (GAAP)
$
583,882
$
552,630
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
2,169
1,802
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(1,289
)
20,389
Integration Related Costs (c)
7,188
4,179
Legal Charges/Credits, net (d)
-
1,000
Tax Assessment (e)
-
5,331
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (f)
4,086
19,711
Gain on Sale of Assets
(1,177
)
(184
)
FDA Mandated Product Recall (h)
(7,125
)
11,000
UK Pension Settlement Charges (i)
-
2,769
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (k)
89,632
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
677,366
$
618,627
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. GAAP to
Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
The following information and schedules provide reconciliation
information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted
amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should
not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial
statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net Income and EPS
Year Ended December 31,
2018
2017
Income
before taxes
Taxes on
income (m)
Net Income
Attributable
to IFF (n)
Diluted EPS (o)
Income
before taxes
Taxes on
income (m)
Net Income
Attributable
to IFF
Diluted EPS
Reported (GAAP)
$
447,757
$
107,976
$
337,302
$
3.79
$
537,045
$
241,380
$
295,665
$
3.72
Operational Improvement Initiatives (a)
2,169
694
1,475
0.02
1,802
450
1,352
0.02
Acquisition Related Costs (b)
(1,289
)
(311
)
(978
)
(0.01
)
20,389
6,514
13,875
0.17
Integration Related Costs (c)
7,188
1,397
5,791
0.07
4,179
1,331
2,848
0.03
Legal Charges/Credits, net (d)
-
-
-
-
1,000
354
646
0.01
Tax Assessment (e)
-
-
-
-
5,331
1,885
3,446
0.04
Restructuring and Other Charges, net (f)
4,086
1,020
3,066
0.03
19,711
5,465
14,246
0.17
Gains on Sale of Assets
(1,177
)
(352
)
(825
)
(0.01
)
(184
)
(59
)
(125
)
-
CTA Realization (g)
-
-
-
-
(12,217
)
-
(12,217
)
(0.15
)
FDA Mandated Product Recall (h)
(7,125
)
(1,601
)
(5,524
)
(0.06
)
11,000
3,890
7,110
0.09
UK Pension Settlement Charges (i)
-
-
-
-
2,769
526
2,243
0.03
U.S. Tax Reform (j)
-
(25,345
)
25,345
0.29
-
(139,172
)
139,172
1.76
Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (k)
155,569
28,490
127,079
1.44
-
-
-
-
Redemption value adjustment to EPS (l)
-
-
-
0.03
-
-
-
-
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
$
607,178
$
111,968
$
492,731
$
5.58
$
590,825
$
122,564
$
468,261
$
5.89
Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
Year Ended December 31,
Numerator
2018
2017
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income
$
492,731
$
468,261
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
75,879
34,693
Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets
13,962
7,181
Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (p)
61,917
27,512
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization
554,648
495,773
Denominator
Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted)
88,121
79,370
Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization
$
6.28
$
6.23
(a)
For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant
relocation in India and Taiwan asset write off. For 2017, represents
accelerated depreciation and idle labor costs in Hangzhou, China.
(b)
For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration
payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to Fragrance
Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses.
For 2017, represents the amortization of inventory "step-up"
included in Cost of goods sold and transaction costs related to the
acquisitions of Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling
and administrative expenses.
(c)
For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of the
Frutarom acquisition. For 2017, represents costs related to the
integration of the David Michael and Fragrance Resources
acquisitions.
(d)
Represents additional charge related to litigation settlement.
(e)
Represents the reserve for payment of a tax assessment related to
commercial rent for prior periods.
(f)
For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017
Productivity Program and costs associated with the termination of
agent relationships in a subsidiary. For 2017, represents severance
costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program.
(g)
Represents the release of CTA related to the liquidation of a
foreign entity.
(h)
For 2018, principally represents recoveries from the supplier for
the third and fourth quarter, partially offset by final payments to
the customer made for the effected product in the first quarter. For
2017, represents management's best estimate of losses related to the
previously disclosed FDA mandated recall.
(i)
Represents pension settlement charges incurred in one of the
Company's UK pension plans.
(j)
For 2017, represents charges incurred related to enactment of
certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017, including
$38.6 million related to net adjustments on deferred tax assets, and
$100.6 million related to taxes on deemed repatriation of earnings.
For 2018, represents additional expense based on updated
repatriation plans requiring accruals for withholding taxes on
deemed repatriation.
(k)
Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the
acquisition of Frutarom. Amount primarily includes $23.5 million of
amortization for inventory "step-up" costs, $39.4 million of bridge
loan commitment fees included in Interest expense; $34.9 million
make whole payment on the Senior Notes - 2007 and $3.9 million
realized loss on a fair value hedge included in Loss on
extinguishment of debt; $12.5 million realized gain on a foreign
currency derivative included in Other income; and $66.0 million of
transaction costs included in Selling and administrative expenses.
(l)
Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the
redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over
their existing carrying value.
(m)
Except for amortization, the income tax expense (benefit) on
non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using
the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income
tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the
applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such
charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable
for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal
year 2018, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign
tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such
factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will
take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense
(benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated
based on the Company's adjusted worldwide effective tax rate.
(n)
For 2018, net income is reduced by income attributable to
noncontrolling interest of $2.479M.
(o)
The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding.
(p)
Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in
connection with acquisitions, net of tax.