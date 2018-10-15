International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results November 5

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF)
(TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition,
announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 earnings results
following the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. The management
team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.
ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide
presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to
listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available
for replay.
