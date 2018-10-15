Log in
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (IFF)
International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF to Release Third Quarter 2018 Results November 5

10/15/2018 | 10:16pm CEST

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 earnings results following the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) is a leading innovator of scent, taste, and nutrition, with over 110 manufacturing facilities, 100 R&D centers, and 33,000 customers globally. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers experience in more than 150,000 unique products sold annually. Our 13,000 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, naturals exploration, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

# # #

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
521 West 57th Street
New York, NY 10019

T +212.765.5500
F +212.708.7132
iff.com


© Business Wire 2018
