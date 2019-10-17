Log in
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.

(IFF)
International Flavors & Fragrances : IFF to Release Third Quarter 2019 Results November 4

10/17/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent, and nutrition, announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 earnings results following the market close on Monday, November 4, 2019. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), we’re using Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, we put science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products our world craves. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
