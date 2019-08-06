Log in
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates International Flavors & Fragrances

08/06/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors who purchased shares of International Flavors & Fragrances ("IFF" or the "Company") (NYSE: IFF).

On October 4, 2018, IFF announced that it had completed the acquisition of Frutarom, an Israeli-based company acquired by IFF for about $7.1 billion including debt.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, IFF reported its second quarter 2019 financial results and announced that during the integration of Frutarom, IFF became aware of allegations that two Frutarom businesses operating in Russia and Ukraine made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers.  The press release also states that "IFF promptly commenced investigations of such allegations with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms" and that "preliminary results indicate that improper payments were made and that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments." [Emphasis added.]

Following this news, the price of IFF's common stock fell sharply in midday trading by over $20 per share, or about 14%.

If you purchased IFF shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952. 

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about your rights or interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(800) 290-1952
(212) 687-1980
Fax: (212) 687-7714
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
350 Sansome Street, Suite 400
San Francisco, California 94104
(415) 772-4700
Fax: (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-international-flavors--fragrances-300897465.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
