Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“IFF” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IFF) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Frutarom Industries Ltd. (“Frutarom”) had “made improper payments to representatives of a number of customers” in Russia and Ukraine and that “key members of Frutarom’s senior management at the time were aware of such payments.” The Company had acquired Frutarom in October 2018.

On this news, shares of IFF fell sharply during intraday trading on August 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased IFF securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

