Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - IFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2019 | 10:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ("International Flavors" or the "Company") (NYSE: IFF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether International Flavors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On August 5, 2019, IFF announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019. IFF significantly lowered its 2019 guidance, advising investors that it expects adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") of $4.85 to $5.05 on revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, down from its previous guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.  In addition, IFF disclosed that it is investigating improper payments made by two businesses of its Israeli subsidiary Frutarom "operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers." 

On this news, IFF's stock price fell $22.56 per share, or 15.95%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-international-flavors--fragrances-inc---iff-300906574.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
10:06aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Internationa..
PR
08/20IFF : to Present at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference September 5
BU
08/19INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors o..
BU
08/19DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
08/16INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SHAREHOLDER AL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
08/15INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Globally Recognized Law Firm, Anno..
PR
08/15INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Again..
PR
08/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces International Flavors & Fragran..
BU
08/15SHAREHOLDER ALERT - INTERNATIONAL FL : October 11, 2019
PR
08/14FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group