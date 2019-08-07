Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Flavors & Fragrances    IFF

INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES

(IFF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 05:21pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) resulting from allegations that International Flavors may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 5, 2019, International Flavors announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  International Flavors significantly lowered its 2019 guidance, advising investors that it expects adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $4.85 to $5.05 on revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, down from its previous guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.  In addition, International Flavors disclosed that it is investigating improper payments made by two businesses of its Israeli subsidiary Frutarom “operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers.” 

On this news, International Flavors’ stock price fell $22.56 per share, or 15.95%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by International Flavors investors. If you purchased shares of International Flavors please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1649.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
05:21pRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Internati..
BU
10:01aBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : IFF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encour..
PR
09:58aInvestigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Announced by Holzer & Hol..
BU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of International..
BU
08/06INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates International Flavors & Fragrances
PR
08/06FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES (IFF) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into In..
PR
08/06Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Internati..
BU
08/06INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : IFF Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Inc..
AQ
08/05INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 174 M
EBIT 2019 1 001 M
Net income 2019 525 M
Debt 2019 3 815 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 3,19x
EV / Sales2020 2,97x
Capitalization 12 697 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES
Duration : Period :
International Flavors & Fragrances Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 142,73  $
Last Close Price 118,91  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andreas Fibig Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Francisco Fortanet Executive Vice President-Operations
Richard A. O'Leary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory Yep Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer
Katherine M. Hudson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES5.36%12 697
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD39.69%36 940
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S-0.03%11 380
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-15.06%8 774
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD109.28%5 150
JONJEE HI-TECH IND.& COM. GRP CO., LTD29.91%4 339
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group