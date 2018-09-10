IGT : Delivers Online and Mobile Sports Betting Platform for FanDuel in New Jersey

LONDON, Sept.10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlayShot sports betting platform now powers online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey via FanDuel Group's ("FanDuel") consumer-facing wager website, sportsbook.fanduel.com.

FanDuel is leveraging PlayShot's built-in content management system to deliver a bespoke mobile and desktop user experience. The system integration enables FanDuel to create betting promotions and dynamic content for retail, mobile and online all from a single source.

"Leveraging IGT's PlayShot platform to power FanDuel's online and mobile sports wagering in New Jersey was the natural extension of our technology partnership with IGT," said Niall Connell, General Manager & SVP Sportsbook, FanDuel Group. "We are confident that IGT's proven technology and quick delivery will enable FanDuel to continue offering unparalleled sports betting entertainment to our players with an intuitive and reliable user experience."

"IGT's online and mobile PlayShot platform deployment with FanDuel Group in New Jersey reinforces the omni-channel sports betting expertise of our PlayDigital organization, and continues the Company's momentum in seizing and maximizing U.S. sports betting market opportunities," said Enrico Drago, IGT Senior Vice President PlayDigital. "The integration of IGT's PlayShot platform into FanDuel's online and mobile sports betting site creates extraordinary user experiences for sports fans in New Jersey and builds on the momentum that we created with FanDuel at Meadowlands Racetrack."

IGT integrated PlayShot into GAN's player account management system utilized by FanDuel to complete the solution, and deployed a responsive HTML site for desktop and mobile designed by FanDuel. PlayShot's end-to-end sports betting management tools and its modular HTML 5 framework enable operators to develop promotions, bet structures and offers that are unique to each channel, while delivering unique user experiences that meet individual operator requirements.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

