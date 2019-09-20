Log in
IGT : Honored with Industry Award for its Commitment to Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

09/20/2019 | 06:46am EDT

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that it has won a Pride of Gaming award in recognition of its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the workplace. IGT accepted the award from event organizer and industry publication CasinoBeats during a ceremony at the Natural History Museum in London on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. IGT was selected as a winner by the CasinoBeats editorial team.

"When one of world's largest gaming companies makes a commitment to improving diversity and inclusivity in the workplace, it sends a strong message to the industry and the wider marketplace about the central importance of this objective," said Stewart Darkin, Managing Director of CasinoBeats. "We congratulate IGT on its leadership in developing a welcoming environment where all employees are valued, and where the workforce more closely resembles all the people and communities it serves around the world."

"IGT recognizes that it is necessary to have a multicultural workforce to operate effectively in the global marketplace," said Kim Barker Lee, IGT Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). "We're honored to be recognized for our work building a connected community of employees who are empowered to contribute their diverse talents in ways that deliver the optimal player experience for our customers though all our products and solutions."

The inaugural Pride of Gaming event was created by CasinoBeats to recognize gaming industry professionals and groups whose work benefits society and improves their communities.

For more information about IGT's Diversity and Inclusion program, visit IGT.com; go to LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/igt; follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews; or watch IGT videos on youtube.com/igt

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2019 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

 

