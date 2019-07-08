IGT : Signs Four-Year Contract Extension with the Colorado Lottery to Provide New Lottery Software and Equipment

LONDON, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter "IGT"), has signed a four-year contract extension to provide the Colorado Lottery with new, leading lottery technology through July 12, 2025. The wide array of products include new back office solutions and the rollout of the GameTouch™ 20 terminal, IGT's newest self-service lottery vending machine.

"We look forward to enhancing our current lottery solutions and technology, and bringing added convenience for our retail partners and players through this contract extension with IGT," said Colorado Lottery Senior Director Tom Seaver. "Throughout the last five years, IGT has delivered its expertise and reliable technology to benefit all of our Lottery stakeholders and we are happy to continue to partner with them for the next several years."

"This contract extension enables IGT to continue assisting the Colorado Lottery in achieving its sales objectives, and bringing further efficiency, convenience, and innovation to retailers and players," said IGT Chief Operating Officer, North America Lottery, Jay Gendron. "We're pleased to continue our partnership with the Lottery and help it maximize funds toward good causes in Colorado such as the environment, recreation, and education."

Under the terms of the agreement, the Colorado Lottery will receive a full suite of new back office solutions and enhanced business intelligence solutions to continue to grow sales and provide convenience to the player and retailer. In addition, IGT will deliver GameTouch 20 terminals, the Company's most recent lottery innovation built specifically to meet big box retailer requirements.

IGT will continue to provide full system support for all Colorado Lottery draw games, claims, and payments.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has more than 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

