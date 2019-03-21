IGT : Signs Three-Year Contract Extension to Provide its INTELLIGEN™ System to the Kansas Lottery

LONDON, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT), announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, has entered into a three-year extension agreement with the Kansas Lottery to continue providing IGT's INTELLIGEN™ central computer system and services to monitor electronic gaming machines throughout the state. This extension, part of the original central system services agreement awarded to IGT in 2008, is expected to begin on December 15, 2019 and run through December 14, 2022.

"We have leveraged more than 20 years of development expertise and knowledge gathering with gaming central system customers throughout the world to produce the INTELLIGEN system to ensure it's equipped with the most advanced tools for our customers," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, North America Lottery. "IGT and the Kansas Lottery have built a strong partnership since this contract began more than 10 years ago, and we're pleased to be furthering this relationship by continuing to provide our advanced system to the nearly 5,000 electronic gaming machines in the state."

"IGT's INTELLIGEN system has helped the Kansas Lottery meet the objectives of operating our electronic gaming machines with the highest standards of integrity and security to benefit the state for the last 10 years," said Stephen Durrell, Kansas Lottery Acting Executive Director "We look forward to continuing our relationship over the next few years."

INTELLIGEN offers stable, secure, and command control capabilities uniquely tailored to video gaming environments. It was designed to support industry advancements and incorporates full support for the Gaming Standards Association's Game to System® (G2S) protocol. In addition to the video central system and related services, IGT provides instant ticket games and printing to the Kansas Lottery.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We enable players to experience their favorite games across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Digital and Social Gaming. Leveraging a wealth of premium content, substantial investment in innovation, in-depth customer intelligence, operational expertise and leading-edge technology, our gaming solutions anticipate the demands of consumers wherever they decide to play. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has over 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that financial performance of the Company for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance of the Company, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

IGT Contacts:

Angela Geryak Wiczek, Corporate Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada (401) 392-7452

Giuliano Frosini, +39 06 51899584; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, (401) 392-7190

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-signs-three-year-contract-extension-to-provide-its-intelligen-system-to-the-kansas-lottery-300815988.html

SOURCE IGT