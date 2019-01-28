IGT at ICE 2019: "Your Best Bet"

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ('IGT') (NYSE: IGT) announced today that the Company will present a comprehensive portfolio of gaming solutions for its casino, lottery, and digital customers from around the world at ICE London ('ICE'), Feb. 5-7 at ExCel London. The global event will serve as the international trade show debut for the IGT PlayDigital™ organization, and an opportunity for IGT to demonstrate why the Company and its gaming solutions are 'Your Best Bet.'

'IGT's ICE portfolio represents the Company's position as a performance-driven organization, and its success in leveraging global game studios to deliver highly localized content for our gaming, lottery, and digital customers from all geographies,' said Walter Bugno, IGT CEO International. 'At ICE IGT will demonstrate the depth and breadth of the Company's land-based and digital product roadmaps, and convey how IGT's performance-testing processes and focus on the player are helping drive our customers' growth.'

IGT product highlights within the Company's stand N3-160 will include:

IGT PlayDigital: The recently formed IGT PlayDigital organization will demonstrate its capabilities as an end-to-end 'go digital' solutions provider for its gaming and lottery customers. IGT PlayDigital will showcase its proven artificial intelligence (AI) solution that offers new tools to accelerate growth through digital data modeling. IGT's marquee content delivery solution, PlayRGS, will be displayed, including anticipated PlayCasino games such as Pixies of the Forest II™, Scarab™, and Diamond Spins™. IGT will also spotlight an upcoming PlayRGS feature that will enable players to compete for promotional jackpot prizes. IGT will also showcase the capabilities and many management tools of its PlayCommand™ digital wagering platform, and the engaging content within its PlayPoker and PlayBingo solutions.

IGT's PlayShot™ sports betting solution will be on display, demonstrating why the versatile technology is already the leading B2B sports betting platform in the U.S., and is of interest to sports book operators around the world. IGT will introduce a range of self-service betting solutions including the PlayShot QuickBet kiosk, the revolutionary PlayShot 'Mobile Kiosk' technology and the immersive CrystalBetting™ Terminal to highlight the full capabilities of IGT's omni-channel sports betting offering.

Vast multi-level progressive (MLP) library: IGT will demonstrate the depth and breadth of its linked MLP game portfolio at ICE. IGT's Fortune Link game on the CrystalDual® 27 cabinet, and the high-volatility Dragon Lights game on the CrystalCurve™ cabinet will make their ICE debuts within IGT's stand. The Company will also demonstrate the next base game titles in the extensive roadmaps for the internationally relevant Fort Knox®, Fortune Gong™, and Golden Goddess® MLP games on the CrystalCurve cabinet. IGT's Star Stax game on the CrystalCurve cabinet will also make its ICE debut and will be joined by the Hyper Hits™ game on the CrystalDual 27 cabinet - both games continue to perform well in markets around the world and were recently adapted to meet broader, regional gameplay preferences.

Proven core video portfolio: IGT will showcase the strength of its core video content portfolio for the Crystal hardware series by demonstrating a multitude of games that excelled in the Company's internal and external performance testing programs. Standout titles for the single screen, CrystalCurve cabinet will include games such as Coin O Mania™, Golden Jungle Grand™, and Ocean Magic Grand®. High-performing core video titles on display for the dual-screen CrystalDual 27 and CrystalSlant cabinets will include Solar Disc™, Scarab, Mistress of Egypt™ and many more, while market-attuned, low-line, high-volatility video games such as Brilliant Wilds™, Mystery Fruits™, and Triple Red Hot 7 Strike® are additional must-see games in IGT's stand. IGT will also reveal how its customers can maximize the ROI of their Crystal series hardware investments through the MoneyStrike!TM bolt-on progressive and the high-energy IncrediBell! video tournament solution.

New multi-game content bundles: IGT will debut new USwitch content bundles for the CrystalDual 27 and CrystalSlant cabinets, and new diversity HD game suites for the AXXIS® 23/23 cabinet. Aligned with regional market opportunities, IGT will launch USwitch bundles that include up to 24 in-demand IGT games. The new content bundles include heritage IGT game themes, along with recent 'Proven Performer' graduates such as Scarab and Mistress of Egypt.

Multi-sensory TRUE 4D games: ICE attendees can look forward to innovation within IGT's award-winning TRUE 4D portfolio. American Gods 4D is based on the TV fantasy drama and the works of Neil Gaiman, and delivers a vibrant, multi-sensory gaming experience. American Gods 4D will be joined on-stand by Ghostbusters™ 4D and Wheel of Fortune 4D More Money, and games from IGT's TRUE 3D™ portfolio such as Little Green Men3D and Phoenix Rising™ 3D slots.

Other product highlights within IGT's stand will include:

Chill Gaming's dynamic game concept Bloomtopia™ , and the chance-skill hybrid game Fortunes of the Brave ® that reward players with monetary and non-monetary rewards.

, and the chance-skill hybrid game that reward players with monetary and non-monetary rewards. IGT Dynasty Electronic Table Games (ETG) and its robust content portfolio for Random Number Generated (RNG) baccarat and roulette. The Company will also showcase its growing library of baccarat ETG side bets.

(ETG) and its robust content portfolio for Random Number Generated (RNG) baccarat and roulette. The Company will also showcase its growing library of baccarat ETG side bets. The large-format S3000 ® XL cabinet and content. Making its ICE debut, the scaled-up version of the S3000 mechanical reel cabinet is backed by a large content library of proven games and will be displayed with the player-favorite, three-reel Red Hot Tamales ™ game.

cabinet and content. Making its ICE debut, the scaled-up version of the S3000 mechanical reel cabinet is backed by a large content library of proven games and will be displayed with the player-favorite, three-reel ™ game. The IGT Advantage ® casino management system and the new M5 media management technology. Both innovations help streamline operations and cultivate world-class player loyalty programs.

casino management system and the new media management technology. Both innovations help streamline operations and cultivate world-class player loyalty programs. Building on the Company's video poker leadership, IGT will demonstrate several new video poker games, including the latest version of the wildly popular Game King ® suite, along with exciting Keno games Ultimate X Keno ® and Super Times Pay ® Keno that leverage popular IGT video poker game mechanics.

suite, along with exciting Keno games and that leverage popular IGT video poker game mechanics. IGT's Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) INTELLIGEN™ system including multiple value-added modules that help optimize operations and drive growth. IGT will also showcase a range of its VLT cabinets, including the CrystalDual 27 and Quasar® cabinets, with a variety of new titles from the Company's VLT content library.

