INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
International Game Technology : IGT ADVANTAGE System and Solutions Selected by Australia's Spectacular New Crown Sydney Hotel Resort

08/05/2020 | 05:32pm EDT
IGT ADVANTAGE System and Solutions Selected by Australia's Spectacular New Crown Sydney Hotel Resort Highly anticipated luxury casino will feature IGT's M5 Service Window technology


LONDON - Aug. 5, 2020 - International Game Technology PLC ('IGT') (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system with its suite of innovative systems solutions has been selected to enhance the player experience at Crown Sydney Hotel Resort ('Crown Sydney') in New South Wales, Australia, which is scheduled to open in early 2021.

The innovative IGT ADVANTAGE system will connect live and electronic table games (ETGs) at the exclusive, tables-only VIP casino in the Barangaroo precinct on the foreshore of Sydney Harbour. As part of the installation, IGT will also deploy its proven M5 Service Window technology on the property's ETGs.

'Crown selected the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system and solutions for Crown Sydney because of their inherent flexibility and proven efficiency, which will place our operation at the cutting edge of gaming technology,' said Sean Knights, Executive General Manager - Gaming, Crown Sydney. 'Crown Resorts is internationally renowned for delivering a premium guest experience, and the IGT ADVANTAGE solution provides a suite of tools to assist Crown Sydney in ensuring the provision of an unparalleled gaming experience for our premium customers.'

'The IGT ADVANTAGE solution will offer Crown Sydney a compelling market position with advanced features that deliver greater player convenience, strengthen player loyalty, and generate deep business insights,' said Dallas Orchard, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific. 'Our systems solutions will significantly benefit Crown Sydney guests and employees by providing unique capabilities that enhance gaming experiences and player safety.'

The IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system offers the deepest and most robust modules portfolio in the casino industry, with features and apps that set casinos apart from the competition. With the ability to integrate seamlessly with best-of-breed third-party technology, it enhances business processes while giving operators the tools to provide personalized player experiences and streamline operations.

A fully flexible content manager, M5 technology is based on the HTML5 industry standard, enabling staff to easily personalize Service Window and banner content, leveraging the full ETG game screen to display bonus content, ads, and promotions tailored to a player's profile. M5 also helps to reduce kiosk and players' club lines, enhancing social distancing by enabling players to safely stay on their machine and in their own personal space.

The first casino in Australia to open in more than a decade, the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort will also be the city's first-ever six-star hotel, located in a landmark building with views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House. In addition to its VIP gaming facilities, Crown Sydney will include 349 hotel rooms and suites, luxury residences, signature restaurants, bars, luxury retail outlets, pool and spa facilities, and conference rooms.

For more information, visit IGT.com, or go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:31:08 UTC
