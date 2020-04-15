International Game Technology : IGT Awarded Instant Ticket Printing Contract Extension from Missouri Lottery

Log in
04/15/2020 | 05:26pm EDT
IGT Awarded Instant Ticket Printing Contract Extension from Missouri Lottery

LONDON, U.K. - April 15, 2020 - International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) today announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Solutions Corporation (hereinafter 'IGT'), signed a one-year contract extension with the Missouri Lottery to continue providing instant ticket games and related services through June 30, 2021.

IGT has been printing instant tickets for the Missouri Lottery since 2010. During this time, IGT worked with the Lottery to launch successful licensed property games such as Caesars®, The Voice®, and more recently, the $5 Kansas City Chiefs ticket. In addition, IGT has been the Missouri Lottery's technology and lottery systems provider since 1991.

'For nearly 30 years, IGT has partnered with the Missouri Lottery to supply compelling products and develop and grow our operations,'saidMay Scheve Reardon, Missouri Lottery Executive Director. 'IGT's industry expertise and innovative approach to lottery create fresh and entertaining concepts that our players have grown to love and expect from the Missouri Lottery's games.'

'IGT has worked closely with the Missouri Lottery to expand the Lottery's content portfolio with appealing instant game content and successful second-chance promotions that can drive player engagement and sales growth,'said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. 'We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Lottery while delivering high-performing, quality instant tickets that help generate funds for Missouri's public education programs.'

Under the terms of the contract, IGT will deliver a comprehensive range of instant ticket services for the Missouri Lottery including game planning and marketing, research and analytics, graphics support, and the production and printing of instant tickets. These player-centric services help ensure the long-term success for the Lottery and deliver innovative content for players.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

# # #

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

©2020, Caesars License Company, LLC

© 2020 Talpa Content B.V
The Voice is a registered trademark, licensed by Talpa Global B.V.

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Note: Documents in PDF format require the Adobe Acrobat Reader®. If you experience problems with PDF documents, please download the latest version of the Reader®

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 21:25:08 UTC
