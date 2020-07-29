International Game Technology : IGT Drives Casino Hardware Innovation with Nationwide Launch of PeakSlant49 Cabinet

Log in
07/29/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

LONDON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) today announced that its newest upright cabinet for casino gaming, the PeakSlant49™ gaming machine, has premiered at casinos throughout the U.S. The sleek, performance-driven cabinet is backed by IGT's engaging, player-tested content library and includes a range of innovative features that contribute to its remarkable player experience.

"IGT's PeakSlant49 cabinet is a performance-driven hardware solution that is supported by an exceptional game library with marquee titles such as Fortune Coin Boost! and Bubble Blast slots, and is loaded with compelling technology that makes it attractive to our customers and their players," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming. "As our customers look to IGT for technologies to re-engage their players, differentiate their casino floors, and ignite growth, the PeakSlant49 emerges as a cabinet that they can deploy with confidence given its research-backed design and quality game content."

The PeakSlant49 cabinet features a progressively curved, 49-inch, ultra-HD touchscreen display that offers players an immersive player experience with ideal game-viewing angles. The cabinet's innovative Dynamic Player Panel includes a 13.3-inch multi-touch display, inductive wireless charging pad and USB charging port for player convenience. Standing at more than six-feet tall, the PeakSlant49 is equipped with intelligent cabinet lighting and dynamic attract features that make the striking hardware a destination on the casino floor.

The first IGT game title made available on the PeakSlant49 is the celebrated Fortune Coin Boost! video slot game. An evolution of IGT's award-winning and high-performing Fortune Coin game, Fortune Coin Boost! is a vibrant, multi-level linked progressive with a range of player-favorite mechanics. Other multi-level linked progressive IGT game themes slated for release on the PeakSlant49 include international sensation, Bubble Blast and the compelling Dragon Lights slots.

For more information, go to Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt. 

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:
Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452
Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries
James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2020 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igt-drives-casino-hardware-innovation-with-nationwide-launch-of-peakslant49-cabinet-301102317.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC


© PRNewswire 2020
