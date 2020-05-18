International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results 0 05/18/2020 | 07:11am EDT Send by mail :

Withdrawing 2020 profit outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty LONDON, U.K. - May 18, 2020 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below. "After a solid start in the first two months of the year, we quickly shifted our focus to the global COVID-19 health crisis in March," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "The safety and well-being of our people, customers, and communities have been our highest priority since day one. We implemented robust business continuity plans and maintain service levels at our normal, high standards. I am grateful for the passion and perseverance the entire IGT team has demonstrated during these unprecedented times and I am confident IGT is well positioned to emerge from the crisis a stronger, even more competitive organization." "We've taken swift actions across all non-essential costs and are now switching our focus to structural cost savings initiatives. At the same time, we have adopted strict measures to preserve liquidity in the current environment," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Given the uncertainty created by COVID-19, we are withdrawing our previous financial outlook for 2020, but we are confident that with $2.2 billion of liquidity, we are geared with sound financial flexibility to weather the storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." 1 Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2020 Results Constant Quarter Ended Y/Y Currency March 31, Change Change 2020 2019 (%) (%) (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted) Revenue 940 1,145 -18% -16% Operating income/(loss) (197) 178 NM NM Net income/(loss) per diluted share ($1.21) $0.20 NM Adjusted EBITDA 309 417 -26% -25% Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.08 $0.12 -32% Net debt 7,170 7,714 -7% Note: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release. First quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue declines were evident in each business segment and across all primary revenue streams. Corresponding profits were also affected. Financial highlights: Consolidated revenue of $940 million, down 18% from the prior year Global closures of casinos and gaming halls impact gaming service revenue

Lottery service revenue lower on reduced traffic to points of sale

Gaming product sales reflect fewer unit shipments in North America and International, partly offset by higher non-terminal revenue

non-terminal revenue Lottery product sales growth driven by increased non-terminal revenue Operating loss of $197 million, down from income of $178 million in the prior year Includes non-cash,non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $296 million, reducing the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments

o Driven by lower near-term forecasts as a result of COVID-19

o No impact on the Company's operations, cash flow, ability to service debt, compliance with financial covenants, or underlying liquidity

non-cash,non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $296 million, reducing the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments Driven by lower near-term forecasts as a result of COVID-19 No impact on the Company's operations, cash flow, ability to service debt, compliance with financial covenants, or underlying liquidity Lower profit contribution due to revenue mix Service revenue contribution down on COVID-19 impacts High-margin, non-terminal revenue offsets lower terminal product sales

Benefit from initial actions taken to reduce operating costs Interest expense, net declined 2% to $101 million Income taxes of $3 million, down from $53 million Reduced pre-tax income and associated removal of United States corporate minimum tax

pre-tax income and associated removal of United States corporate minimum tax Lower level of foreign earnings subject to United States taxation 2 Net loss attributable to IGT was $248 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT of $17 million versus $24 million in the prior year Net loss reflects goodwill impairment charge

Adjusted net income includes higher foreign currency gains in the current year Adjusted EBITDA of $309 million, down 26% from the prior-year period Net loss per diluted share of $1.21; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.08 compared to $0.12 in the prior year Net debt of $7.17 billion improved 3% from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt leverage of 4.47x, up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020 Cash and Liquidity Update Preserving cash and liquidity is the top financial priority

At March 31, 2020, liquidity totalled $2.2 billion, comprised of $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $743 million available under revolving credit facilities

During the quarter and at maturity, the Company redeemed in full its €388 million, 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes

As announced on May 13, 2020, the terms of the Company's revolving credit facilities and term loan were amended, providing increased flexibility to navigate through the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 Update: Withdrawing 2020 outlook The Company is withdrawing its previous 2020 outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty

COVID-19 uncertainty IGT's highest priority remains the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and communities during this challenging time

well-being of its employees, customers, and communities during this challenging time 2020: about $500 million in cost savings / capital spending avoidance have been identified to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19; actions taken include:

o Temporary, company-wide salary reductions; cancellation of 2020 salary increases and short-term incentive compensation programs; furloughs and hiring freeze

o Significant reductions in discretionary costs such as marketing, travel, and outside services

o Over one-third reduction in planned maintenance capital expenditures for the balance of the year 3 Conference Call and Webcast May 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. EDT Live webcast available under "News, Events & Presentations" on IGT's Investor Relations website at www.IGT.com; replay available on the website following the live event Dial-In Numbers US/Canada toll-freedial-in number: +1 844 842 7999

toll-freedial-in number: +1 844 842 7999 Outside the US/Canada toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887

toll-free number: +1 612 979 9887 Conference ID/confirmation code: 5782965

A telephone replay of the call will be available for one week o US/Canada replay number: +1 855 859 2056

o Outside the US/Canada replay number: +1 404 537 3406

o ID/Confirmation code: 5782965 Comparability of Results All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. About IGT IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," 4 "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government- mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Contact: Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452 Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190 5 First Quarter Operating Segment Review North America Gaming & Interactive Select Financial Data As Constant Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Reported FX Total revenue 191 239 -20% -20% Gaming Gaming services 117 155 -24% -24% Terminal 76 100 -24% -24% Other 42 55 -24% -24% Product sales 74 84 -12% -12% Terminal 30 63 -53% -53% Other 44 21 112% 112% Total revenue 4 1 NM NM Other Service revenue 4 1 NM NM Product revenue 0 0 0% 0% Total Revenue 196 240 -18% -18% Operating income 27 49 -45% -49% Key Performance Indicators % Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Change Installed base units (end of period) Casino 18,676 22,713 Casino - L/T lease (1) 917 - Total Installed base units 19,593 22,713 -13.7% Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases Machine units shipped New/expansion 36 1,482 -97.6% Replacement 2,036 2,544 -20.0% Total machines shipped 2,072 4,026 -48.5% Revenue of $196 million, down from $240 million in the prior-year period Gaming service revenue of $117 million Casino closures impact terminal revenue Other revenue reflects multi-year poker license in the prior year

Gaming product sales revenue of $74 million

New/expansion shipments to Encore Boston in the prior year

Significant non-terminal revenue related to a multi-year strategic agreement Systems revenue in-line with prior year on Advantage install at Isleta Resort & Casino and strong add-on sales Operating income of $27 million, down from $49 million in the prior year Impact of casino closures

Partly offset by benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs 6 North America Lottery Select Financial Data As Constant Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Reported FX Gaming Total revenue 34 41 -17% -16% Gaming services 33 41 -19% -18% Terminal 19 25 -26% -26% Other 15 16 -7% -5% Product sales 1 0 NM NM Total revenue 214 254 -16% -16% Lottery Lottery services 201 240 -16% -16% FMC 204 208 -2% -2% Instant ticket & draw games 171 170 1% 1% Other services 34 38 -13% -13% LMA (3) 32 NM NM Product sales 13 14 -9% -9% Other Total revenue 2 0 NM NM Service revenue 2 0 NM NM Total Revenue 251 296 -15% -15% Operating income 44 76 -41% -41% Key Performance Indicators % Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Change Installed base units (end of period) VLT - Government sponsored 13,559 14,799 -8.4% Lottery same-store revenue growth Instant ticket & draw games 1.6% Multistate jackpots -33.3% Total lottery same-store revenue growth -3.0% Revenue of $251 million compared to $296 million in the prior-year period Lottery service revenue of $201 million Solid mid-single-digitsame-store revenue growth in January/February period was offset by mobility restrictions implemented in March LMA revenue reflects accrual for penalties due to lower jackpot activity during the lotteries' fiscal year (ending June 30) and lower overall activity due to COVID-19

Gaming service revenue impacted by closure of VLT venues Operating income of $44 million compared to $76 million in the prior year LMA dynamics and closure of VLT venues

Partly offset by modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs 7 International Select Financial Data As Constant Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Reported FX Total revenue 72 81 -11% -8% Gaming Gaming services 23 30 -25% -20% Terminal 9 12 -28% -21% Other 14 18 -23% -20% Product sales 49 51 -3% 0% Terminal 23 35 -36% -34% Other 27 15 73% 78% Total revenue 82 74 11% 14% Lottery Lottery services 62 70 -10% -7% FMC 62 70 -10% -7% Instant ticket & draw games 47 56 -15% -12% Other services 15 14 9% 15% Product sales 20 4 344% 344% Total revenue 10 17 -40% -31% Other Service revenue 10 17 -41% -31% Product sales 0 0 0% 0% Total Revenue 164 172 -5% -1% Operating income 28 14 107% 121% Key Performance Indicators % Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Change Installed base units (end of period) Casino 9,653 10,666 -9.5% VLT - Government sponsored 5,110 4,419 15.6% Total installed base units 14,763 15,085 -2.1% Machine units shipped New/expansion 83 382 -78.3% Replacement 1,525 2,593 -41.2% Total machines shipped 1,608 2,975 -45.9% Lottery same-store revenue growth Instant ticket & draw games -3.8% Multistate jackpots -15.7% Total lottery same-store revenue growth -4.6% Revenue of $164 million, down from $172 million in the prior-year period Gaming product sales down 3%; stable at constant currency o Fewer unit shipments impact terminal revenue

o Other product sales higher on Italy AWP upgrades

Fewer unit shipments impact terminal revenue Other product sales higher on Italy AWP upgrades Lottery product sales includes non-terminal revenue related to Czech Republic contract extension

non-terminal revenue related to Czech Republic contract extension Lottery service revenue of $62 million Low-single-digit same-store revenue growth in January/February was more than offset by impact of mobility restrictions implemented in March

Gaming service revenue reflects casino closures

Other service revenue down on sale of Poland commercial services in prior year Operating income of $28 million, up from $14 million in the prior year High-margin software license

software license Modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs 8 Italy Select Financial Data As Constant Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Reported FX Gaming Total revenue 95 153 -38% -36% Gaming services 95 153 -38% -36% Terminal 78 137 -43% -41% Other 17 16 7% 10% Product sales 0 0 0% 0% Total revenue 148 204 -27% -25% Lottery Lottery services 148 204 -27% -25% FMC 148 204 -27% -25% Instant ticket & draw games 195 252 -23% -20% Other services (47) (49) -3% 0% Product sales 0 0 0% 0% Total revenue 86 80 8% 12% Other Service revenue 86 80 8% 12% Product sales 0 0 0% 0% Total Revenue 329 437 -25% -22% Operating income 85 147 -42% -39% Key Performance Indicators % Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Change (In € millions, except machines) Lottery Lotto wagers 1,713 2,142 -20.0% 10eLotto 1,189 1,544 -23.0% Core 420 501 -16.2% Late numbers 61 47 29.9% MillionDAY 44 50 -12.5% Scratch & Win wagers 1,908 2,386 -20.0% Italy lottery revenue growth -24.8% Gaming Installed base (end of period) VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,863 10,995 -1.2% VLT - Supplier (B2B) 7,458 7,847 -5.0% AWP 38,426 40,746 -5.7% Total installed base 56,747 59,588 -4.8% Wagers VLT - Operator (B2C) 745 1,503 -50.5% AWP 686 939 -27.0% Interactive wagers (gaming) 589 489 20.4% Other Sports betting wagers (1) 218 274 -20.5% Sports betting payout (%) (1) 79.2% 83.3% -4.1 pp (1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses Revenue of $329 million, down from $437 million in the prior-year period Lottery service revenue reflects strict COVID-19 mobility restrictions

COVID-19 mobility restrictions Gaming service revenue reflects closure of gaming halls, higher taxes, and age- verification regulations; Interactive wagers rise 20%

Commercial services revenue higher Operating income of $85 million compared to $147 million Impact of COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions Partly offset by modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs 9 International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Service revenue 783,301 991,031 Product sales 156,894 153,885 Total revenue 940,195 1,144,916 Cost of services 521,827 595,327 Cost of product sales 91,099 100,185 Selling, general and administrative 163,593 201,837 Research and development 60,737 66,118 Goodwill impairment (1) 296,000 - Other operating expense, net 4,218 3,297 Total operating expenses 1,137,474 966,764 Operating (loss) income (197,279) 178,152 Interest expense, net (100,662) (103,069) Foreign exchange gain, net 70,360 58,602 Other expense, net (3,386) (498) Total non-operating expenses (33,688) (44,965) (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (230,967) 133,187 Provision for income taxes 3,132 52,692 Net (loss) income (234,099) 80,495 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 14,189 40,241 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (248,288) 40,254 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic (1.21) 0.20 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (1.21) 0.20 Weighted-average shares - basic 204,435 204,300 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,435 204,742 Reduces the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments by $193 million and $103 million, respectively 10 International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ thousands) Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,457,524 662,934 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 160,677 231,317 Trade and other receivables, net 630,695 1,006,127 Inventories 181,959 161,790 Other current assets 614,690 571,869 Total current assets 3,045,545 2,634,037 Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net 1,252,439 1,307,940 Property, plant and equipment, net 144,991 146,055 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 345,759 341,538 Goodwill 5,131,178 5,451,494 Intangible assets, net 1,773,134 1,836,002 Other non-current assets 1,827,339 1,927,524 Total non-current assets 10,474,840 11,010,553 Total assets 13,520,385 13,644,590 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 897,328 1,120,922 Current portion of long-term debt 377,917 462,155 Short-term borrowings 113,088 3,193 Other current liabilities 842,833 882,081 Total current liabilities 2,231,166 2,468,351 Long-term debt, less current portion 8,136,080 7,600,169 Deferred income taxes 339,314 366,822 Operating lease liabilities 317,754 310,721 Other non-current liabilities 387,699 413,549 Total non-current liabilities 9,180,847 8,691,261 Total liabilities 11,412,013 11,159,612 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity 2,108,372 2,484,978 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 13,520,385 13,644,590 11 International Game Technology PLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ thousands) Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income (234,099) 80,495 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Goodwill impairment 296,000 - Depreciation 98,020 105,331 Amortization 70,126 68,084 Amortization of upfront license fees 50,496 52,289 Debt issuance cost amortization 5,210 5,783 Stock-based compensation (12,968) 9,590 Deferred income taxes (23,214) 267 Foreign exchange gain, net (70,360) (58,602) Other non-cash items, net (1,159) 8,192 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Trade and other receivables 344,189 24,145 Inventories (15,478) (20,448) Accounts payable (189,544) (27,817) Other assets and liabilities (159,951) (100,695) Net cash provided by operating activities 157,268 146,614 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (99,698) (119,185) Proceeds from sale of assets 5,970 1,888 Other 10,689 2,208 Net cash used in investing activities (83,039) (115,089) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt 987,711 35,666 Net proceeds from short-term borrowings 109,936 33,201 Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities 50,585 (44,662) Dividends paid (40,887) - Principal payments on long-term debt (431,965) - Capital increase - non-controlling interests 2,030 333 Dividends paid - non-controlling interests (15,558) (13,439) Other (2,328) (2,000) Net cash provided by financing activities 659,524 9,099 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 733,753 40,624 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,803) (16,807) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 894,251 511,777 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period 1,618,201 535,594 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (181,987) (183,777) Income taxes paid (11,035) (18,835) 12 International Game Technology PLC Net Debt ($ thousands) Unaudited March 31, December 31, 2020 2019 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1) 1,507,401 1,491,328 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2) 925,379 948,382 5.350% Senior Secured Notes due October 2023 (1) 60,860 60,885 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2) 543,752 557,331 6.500% Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1) 1,090,369 1,089,959 3.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2) 814,690 835,105 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due January 2027 (1) 743,575 743,387 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2) 542,774 556,403 Senior Secured Notes, long-term 6,228,800 6,282,780 Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2) 934,847 1,317,389 Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2) 972,433 - Long-term debt, less current portion 8,136,080 7,600,169 4.750% Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2) - 434,789 5.500% Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1) 27,325 27,366 Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2) 350,592 - Current portion of long-term debt 377,917 462,155 Short-term borrowings 113,088 3,193 Total debt 8,627,085 8,065,517 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,457,524 662,934 Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 - 20,464 Net debt 7,169,561 7,382,119 (1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt (2) Euro-denominated debt Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure 13 International Game Technology PLC Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net (loss) income (234,099) 80,495 Provision for income taxes 3,132 52,692 Interest expense, net 100,662 103,069 Foreign exchange gain, net (70,360) (58,602) Other non-operating expense, net 3,386 498 Operating (loss) income (197,279) 178,152 Goodwill impairment 296,000 - Depreciation 98,020 105,331 Amortization - purchase accounting 46,670 48,204 Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1) 73,952 72,169 Stock-based compensation (12,968) 9,590 Other (2) 4,118 3,227 Adjusted EBITDA 308,513 416,673 Cash flows from operating activities 157,268 146,614 Capital expenditures (99,698) (119,185) Free Cash Flow 57,570 27,429 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC (248,288) 40,254 Foreign exchange gain, net (70,360) (58,602) Goodwill impairment 296,000 - Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting 46,982 48,836 Other (2) 4,118 3,227 Income tax impact on adjustments (3) (11,924) (9,404) Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC 16,528 24,311 Weighted-average shares - diluted 204,435 204,742 Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4) 205,068 204,742 Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted (1.21) 0.20 Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted 0.08 0.12 Includes amortization of upfront license fees Includes restructuring expense and transaction-related costs Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction w here the adjustment originated Adjusted w eighted-average shares - diluted includes shares that w ere excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported 14 INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC Select Financial Data As Constant Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Reported FX Total revenue 393 515 -24% -22% Gaming Gaming services 269 380 -29% -28% Product sales 124 135 -8% -7% Terminal 181 275 -34% -33% Other 88 105 -17% -15% Terminal 53 99 -47% -46% Other 72 37 96% 99% Total revenue 444 532 -17% -15% Lottery Lottery services 412 514 -20% -18% FMC 415 481 -14% -12% Instant ticket & draw games 413 478 -13% -12% Other services 2 4 -55% -80% LMA (3) 32 NM NM Product sales 32 18 76% 76% Total revenue 103 98 5% 10% Other Service revenue 103 98 5% 10% Product sales 0 0 0% 0% Revenue 940 1,145 -18% -16% Consolidated Operating Income: Segment total 185 285 -35% -34% Purchase accounting (343) (49) NM NM Corporate support (39) (58) -33% 30% Total (197) 178 -211% -210% Key Performance Indicators % Period Ended March 31 Q1 '20 Q1 '19 Change Installed base units (end of period) Casino 28,329 33,379 -15.1% Casino - L/T lease (1) 917 - NM VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy) 18,669 19,218 -2.9% VLT - Italy supplier (B2B) 7,458 7,847 -5.0% Total installed base units 55,373 60,444 -8.4% Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day) $ 22.69 $ 27.57 -17.7% Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases Additional Italian network details: VLT - Operator (B2C) 10,863 10,995 -1.2% AWP 38,426 40,746 -5.7% Machine units shipped New/expansion 119 1,864 -93.6% Replacement 3,561 5,137 -30.7% Total machines shipped 3,680 7,001 -47.4% Global lottery same-store revenue growth Instant ticket & draw games -0.1% Multistate jackpots -31.0% Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy) -3.7% Italy lottery revenue growth -24.8% 15 Attachments Original document

