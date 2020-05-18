International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results
05/18/2020 | 07:11am EDT
NEWS RELEASE
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS
FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Results affected by COVID-19-related lockdowns beginning in March
Revenue of $940 million, down 18% as global closure of casinos and gaming halls and widespread mobility restrictions significantly hinder service revenue generation
Net loss of $248 million includes $296 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge; achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $309 million
$2.2 billion in liquidity, comprised of $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $743 million in capacity under revolving credit facilities
Implementation of robust business continuity plans with cost reduction and capital spending avoidance initiatives to target $500 million in savings for 2020
Withdrawing 2020 profit outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty
LONDON, U.K. - May 18, 2020 - International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE:IGT) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.
"After a solid start in the first two months of the year, we quickly shifted our focus to the global COVID-19 health crisis in March," said Marco Sala, CEO of IGT. "The safety and well-being of our people, customers, and communities have been our highest priority since day one. We implemented robust business continuity plans and maintain service levels at our normal, high standards. I am grateful for the passion and perseverance the entire IGT team has demonstrated during these unprecedented times and I am confident IGT is well positioned to emerge from the crisis a stronger, even more competitive organization."
"We've taken swift actions across all non-essential costs and are now switching our focus to structural cost savings initiatives. At the same time, we have adopted strict measures to preserve liquidity in the current environment," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "Given the uncertainty created by COVID-19, we are withdrawing our previous financial outlook for 2020, but we are confident that with $2.2 billion of liquidity, we are geared with sound financial flexibility to weather the storm caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."
Overview of Consolidated First Quarter 2020 Results
Constant
Quarter Ended
Y/Y
Currency
March 31,
Change
Change
2020
2019
(%)
(%)
(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)
Revenue
940
1,145
-18%
-16%
Operating income/(loss)
(197)
178
NM
NM
Net income/(loss) per diluted share
($1.21)
$0.20
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
309
417
-26%
-25%
Adjusted net income per diluted share
$0.08
$0.12
-32%
Net debt
7,170
7,714
-7%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release.
First quarter 2020 results reflect the impact of global COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue declines were evident in each business segment and across all primary revenue streams. Corresponding profits were also affected.
Financial highlights:
Consolidated revenue of $940 million, down 18% from the prior year
Global closures of casinos and gaming halls impact gaming service revenue
Lottery service revenue lower on reduced traffic to points of sale
Gaming product sales reflect fewer unit shipments in North America and International, partly offset by higher non-terminal revenue
Lottery product sales growth driven by increased non-terminal revenue
Operating loss of $197 million, down from income of $178 million in the prior year
Includes non-cash,non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment charge of $296 million, reducing the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments o Driven by lower near-term forecasts as a result of COVID-19 o No impact on the Company's operations, cash flow, ability to service debt, compliance with financial covenants, or underlying liquidity
Lower profit contribution due to revenue mix
Service revenue contribution down on COVID-19 impacts
Benefit from initial actions taken to reduce operating costs
Interest expense, net declined 2% to $101 million
Income taxes of $3 million, down from $53 million
Reduced pre-tax income and associated removal of United States corporate minimum tax
Lower level of foreign earnings subject to United States taxation
Net loss attributable to IGT was $248 million; adjusted net income attributable to IGT of $17 million versus $24 million in the prior year
Net loss reflects goodwill impairment charge
Adjusted net income includes higher foreign currency gains in the current year
Adjusted EBITDA of $309 million, down 26% from the prior-year period
Net loss per diluted share of $1.21; adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.08 compared to $0.12 in the prior year
Net debt of $7.17 billion improved 3% from $7.38 billion at December 31, 2019; Net debt leverage of 4.47x, up from 4.31x at December 31, 2019, primarily due to lower EBITDA in the first quarter of 2020
Cash and Liquidity Update
Preserving cash and liquidity is the top financial priority
At March 31, 2020, liquidity totalled $2.2 billion, comprised of $1.5 billion in unrestricted cash and $743 million available under revolving credit facilities
During the quarter and at maturity, the Company redeemed in full its €388 million, 4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes
As announced on May 13, 2020, the terms of the Company's revolving credit facilities and term loan were amended, providing increased flexibility to navigate through the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 Update: Withdrawing 2020 outlook
The Company is withdrawing its previous 2020 outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty
IGT's highest priority remains the safety and well-being of its employees, customers, and communities during this challenging time
2020: about $500 million in cost savings / capital spending avoidance have been identified to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19; actions taken include: o Temporary, company-wide salary reductions; cancellation of 2020 salary increases and short-term incentive compensation programs; furloughs and hiring freeze o Significant reductions in discretionary costs such as marketing, travel, and outside services o Over one-third reduction in planned maintenance capital expenditures for the balance of the year
Comparability of Results
All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect,"
"forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent, and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government- mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
First Quarter Operating Segment Review
North America Gaming & Interactive
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Reported
FX
Total revenue
191
239
-20%
-20%
Gaming
Gaming services
117
155
-24%
-24%
Terminal
76
100
-24%
-24%
Other
42
55
-24%
-24%
Product sales
74
84
-12%
-12%
Terminal
30
63
-53%
-53%
Other
44
21
112%
112%
Total revenue
4
1
NM
NM
Other
Service revenue
4
1
NM
NM
Product revenue
0
0
0%
0%
Total
Revenue
196
240
-18%
-18%
Operating income
27
49
-45%
-49%
Key Performance Indicators
%
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Change
Installed base units (end of period)
Casino
18,676
22,713
Casino - L/T lease (1)
917
-
Total Installed base units
19,593
22,713
-13.7%
Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases
Machine units shipped
New/expansion
36
1,482
-97.6%
Replacement
2,036
2,544
-20.0%
Total machines shipped
2,072
4,026
-48.5%
Revenue of $196 million, down from $240 million in the prior-year period
Gaming service revenue of $117 million
Casino closures impact terminal revenue
Other revenue reflects multi-year poker license in the prior year
Gaming product sales revenue of $74 million
New/expansion shipments to Encore Boston in the prior year
Significant non-terminal revenue related to a multi-year strategic agreement
Systems revenue in-line with prior year on Advantage install at Isleta Resort & Casino and strong add-on sales
Operating income of $27 million, down from $49 million in the prior year
Impact of casino closures
Partly offset by benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs
North America Lottery
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Reported
FX
Gaming
Total revenue
34
41
-17%
-16%
Gaming services
33
41
-19%
-18%
Terminal
19
25
-26%
-26%
Other
15
16
-7%
-5%
Product sales
1
0
NM
NM
Total revenue
214
254
-16%
-16%
Lottery
Lottery services
201
240
-16%
-16%
FMC
204
208
-2%
-2%
Instant ticket & draw games
171
170
1%
1%
Other services
34
38
-13%
-13%
LMA
(3)
32
NM
NM
Product sales
13
14
-9%
-9%
Other
Total revenue
2
0
NM
NM
Service revenue
2
0
NM
NM
Total
Revenue
251
296
-15%
-15%
Operating income
44
76
-41%
-41%
Key Performance Indicators
%
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Change
Installed base units (end of period)
VLT - Government sponsored
13,559
14,799
-8.4%
Lottery same-store revenue growth
Instant ticket & draw games
1.6%
Multistate jackpots
-33.3%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
-3.0%
Revenue of $251 million compared to $296 million in the prior-year period
Lottery service revenue of $201 million
Solid mid-single-digitsame-store revenue growth in January/February period was
offset by mobility restrictions implemented in March
LMA revenue reflects accrual for penalties due to lower jackpot activity during the lotteries' fiscal year (ending June 30) and lower overall activity due to COVID-19
Gaming service revenue impacted by closure of VLT venues
Operating income of $44 million compared to $76 million in the prior year
LMA dynamics and closure of VLT venues
Partly offset by modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs
International
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Reported
FX
Total revenue
72
81
-11%
-8%
Gaming
Gaming services
23
30
-25%
-20%
Terminal
9
12
-28%
-21%
Other
14
18
-23%
-20%
Product sales
49
51
-3%
0%
Terminal
23
35
-36%
-34%
Other
27
15
73%
78%
Total revenue
82
74
11%
14%
Lottery
Lottery services
62
70
-10%
-7%
FMC
62
70
-10%
-7%
Instant ticket & draw games
47
56
-15%
-12%
Other services
15
14
9%
15%
Product sales
20
4
344%
344%
Total revenue
10
17
-40%
-31%
Other
Service revenue
10
17
-41%
-31%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Total
Revenue
164
172
-5%
-1%
Operating income
28
14
107%
121%
Key Performance Indicators
%
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Change
Installed base units (end of period)
Casino
9,653
10,666
-9.5%
VLT - Government sponsored
5,110
4,419
15.6%
Total installed base units
14,763
15,085
-2.1%
Machine units shipped
New/expansion
83
382
-78.3%
Replacement
1,525
2,593
-41.2%
Total machines shipped
1,608
2,975
-45.9%
Lottery same-store revenue growth
Instant ticket & draw games
-3.8%
Multistate jackpots
-15.7%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth
-4.6%
Revenue of $164 million, down from $172 million in the prior-year period
Gaming product sales down 3%; stable at constant currencyo Fewer unit shipments impact terminal revenue o Other product sales higher on Italy AWP upgrades
Lottery product sales includes non-terminal revenue related to Czech Republic contract extension
Lottery service revenue of $62 million
Low-single-digitsame-store revenue growth in January/February was more than offset by impact of mobility restrictions implemented in March
Gaming service revenue reflects casino closures
Other service revenue down on sale of Poland commercial services in prior year
Operating income of $28 million, up from $14 million in the prior year
High-marginsoftware license
Modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs
Italy
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Reported
FX
Gaming
Total revenue
95
153
-38%
-36%
Gaming services
95
153
-38%
-36%
Terminal
78
137
-43%
-41%
Other
17
16
7%
10%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Total revenue
148
204
-27%
-25%
Lottery
Lottery services
148
204
-27%
-25%
FMC
148
204
-27%
-25%
Instant ticket & draw games
195
252
-23%
-20%
Other services
(47)
(49)
-3%
0%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Total revenue
86
80
8%
12%
Other
Service revenue
86
80
8%
12%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Total
Revenue
329
437
-25%
-22%
Operating income
85
147
-42%
-39%
Key Performance Indicators
%
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Change
(In € millions, except machines)
Lottery
Lotto wagers
1,713
2,142
-20.0%
10eLotto
1,189
1,544
-23.0%
Core
420
501
-16.2%
Late numbers
61
47
29.9%
MillionDAY
44
50
-12.5%
Scratch & Win wagers
1,908
2,386
-20.0%
Italy lottery revenue growth
-24.8%
Gaming
Installed base (end of period)
VLT - Operator (B2C)
10,863
10,995
-1.2%
VLT - Supplier (B2B)
7,458
7,847
-5.0%
AWP
38,426
40,746
-5.7%
Total installed base
56,747
59,588
-4.8%
Wagers
VLT - Operator (B2C)
745
1,503
-50.5%
AWP
686
939
-27.0%
Interactive wagers (gaming)
589
489
20.4%
Other
Sports betting wagers (1)
218
274
-20.5%
Sports betting payout (%) (1)
79.2%
83.3%
-4.1 pp
(1) Includes virtual wagers and pools & horses
Revenue of $329 million, down from $437 million in the prior-year period
Lottery service revenue reflects strict COVID-19 mobility restrictions
Gaming service revenue reflects closure of gaming halls, higher taxes, and age- verification regulations; Interactive wagers rise 20%
Commercial services revenue higher
Operating income of $85 million compared to $147 million
Impact of COVID-19 restrictions
Partly offset by modest benefit from initial actions to reduce operating costs
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Operations
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Service revenue
783,301
991,031
Product sales
156,894
153,885
Total revenue
940,195
1,144,916
Cost of services
521,827
595,327
Cost of product sales
91,099
100,185
Selling, general and administrative
163,593
201,837
Research and development
60,737
66,118
Goodwill impairment (1)
296,000
-
Other operating expense, net
4,218
3,297
Total operating expenses
1,137,474
966,764
Operating (loss) income
(197,279)
178,152
Interest expense, net
(100,662)
(103,069)
Foreign exchange gain, net
70,360
58,602
Other expense, net
(3,386)
(498)
Total non-operating expenses
(33,688)
(44,965)
(Loss) income before provision for income taxes
(230,967)
133,187
Provision for income taxes
3,132
52,692
Net (loss) income
(234,099)
80,495
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
14,189
40,241
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(248,288)
40,254
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic
(1.21)
0.20
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(1.21)
0.20
Weighted-average shares - basic
204,435
204,300
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,435
204,742
Reduces the carrying value of the International and North America Gaming & Interactive segments by $193 million and $103 million, respectively
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Balance Sheets
($ thousands) Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,457,524
662,934
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
160,677
231,317
Trade and other receivables, net
630,695
1,006,127
Inventories
181,959
161,790
Other current assets
614,690
571,869
Total current assets
3,045,545
2,634,037
Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net
1,252,439
1,307,940
Property, plant and equipment, net
144,991
146,055
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
345,759
341,538
Goodwill
5,131,178
5,451,494
Intangible assets, net
1,773,134
1,836,002
Other non-current assets
1,827,339
1,927,524
Total non-current assets
10,474,840
11,010,553
Total assets
13,520,385
13,644,590
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
897,328
1,120,922
Current portion of long-term debt
377,917
462,155
Short-term borrowings
113,088
3,193
Other current liabilities
842,833
882,081
Total current liabilities
2,231,166
2,468,351
Long-term debt, less current portion
8,136,080
7,600,169
Deferred income taxes
339,314
366,822
Operating lease liabilities
317,754
310,721
Other non-current liabilities
387,699
413,549
Total non-current liabilities
9,180,847
8,691,261
Total liabilities
11,412,013
11,159,612
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
2,108,372
2,484,978
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
13,520,385
13,644,590
International Game Technology PLC
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
($ thousands)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net (loss) income
(234,099)
80,495
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation
98,020
105,331
Amortization
70,126
68,084
Amortization of upfront license fees
50,496
52,289
Debt issuance cost amortization
5,210
5,783
Stock-based compensation
(12,968)
9,590
Deferred income taxes
(23,214)
267
Foreign exchange gain, net
(70,360)
(58,602)
Other non-cash items, net
(1,159)
8,192
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:
Trade and other receivables
344,189
24,145
Inventories
(15,478)
(20,448)
Accounts payable
(189,544)
(27,817)
Other assets and liabilities
(159,951)
(100,695)
Net cash provided by operating activities
157,268
146,614
Cash flows from investing activities
Capital expenditures
(99,698)
(119,185)
Proceeds from sale of assets
5,970
1,888
Other
10,689
2,208
Net cash used in investing activities
(83,039)
(115,089)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from long-term debt
987,711
35,666
Net proceeds from short-term borrowings
109,936
33,201
Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities
50,585
(44,662)
Dividends paid
(40,887)
-
Principal payments on long-term debt
(431,965)
-
Capital increase - non-controlling interests
2,030
333
Dividends paid - non-controlling interests
(15,558)
(13,439)
Other
(2,328)
(2,000)
Net cash provided by financing activities
659,524
9,099
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
733,753
40,624
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(9,803)
(16,807)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
894,251
511,777
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period
1,618,201
535,594
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
(181,987)
(183,777)
Income taxes paid
(11,035)
(18,835)
International Game Technology PLC
Net Debt ($ thousands)
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
6.250%
Senior Secured Notes due February 2022 (1)
1,507,401
1,491,328
4.750%
Senior Secured Notes due February 2023 (2)
925,379
948,382
5.350%
Senior Secured Notes due October 2023 (1)
60,860
60,885
3.500%
Senior Secured Notes due July 2024 (2)
543,752
557,331
6.500%
Senior Secured Notes due February 2025 (1)
1,090,369
1,089,959
3.500%
Senior Secured Notes due June 2026 (2)
814,690
835,105
6.250%
Senior Secured Notes due January 2027 (1)
743,575
743,387
2.375%
Senior Secured Notes due April 2028 (2)
542,774
556,403
Senior Secured Notes, long-term
6,228,800
6,282,780
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
934,847
1,317,389
Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024 (1) (2)
972,433
-
Long-term debt, less current portion
8,136,080
7,600,169
4.750%
Senior Secured Notes due March 2020 (2)
-
434,789
5.500%
Senior Secured Notes due June 2020 (1)
27,325
27,366
Term Loan Facilities due January 2023 (2)
350,592
-
Current portion of long-term debt
377,917
462,155
Short-term borrowings
113,088
3,193
Total debt
8,627,085
8,065,517
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
1,457,524
662,934
Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024
-
20,464
Net debt
7,169,561
7,382,119
(1) U.S. dollar-denominated debt
(2) Euro-denominated debt
Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure
International Game Technology PLC
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
($ and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Net (loss) income
(234,099)
80,495
Provision for income taxes
3,132
52,692
Interest expense, net
100,662
103,069
Foreign exchange gain, net
(70,360)
(58,602)
Other non-operating expense, net
3,386
498
Operating (loss) income
(197,279)
178,152
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation
98,020
105,331
Amortization - purchase accounting
46,670
48,204
Amortization - non-purchase accounting (1)
73,952
72,169
Stock-based compensation
(12,968)
9,590
Other (2)
4,118
3,227
Adjusted EBITDA
308,513
416,673
Cash flows from operating activities
157,268
146,614
Capital expenditures
(99,698)
(119,185)
Free Cash Flow
57,570
27,429
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC
(248,288)
40,254
Foreign exchange gain, net
(70,360)
(58,602)
Goodwill impairment
296,000
-
Depreciation and amortization - purchase accounting
46,982
48,836
Other (2)
4,118
3,227
Income tax impact on adjustments (3)
(11,924)
(9,404)
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC
16,528
24,311
Weighted-average shares - diluted
204,435
204,742
Adjusted weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
205,068
204,742
Net (loss) income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
(1.21)
0.20
Adjusted net income attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted
0.08
0.12
Includes amortization of upfront license fees
Includes restructuring expense and transaction-related costs
Adjustments for income taxes are determined based on the statutory tax rate in effect in the respective jurisdiction w here the adjustment originated
Adjusted w eighted-average shares - diluted includes shares that w ere excluded from the GAAP computation, due to the net loss as reported
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Select Financial Data
As
Constant
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Reported
FX
Total revenue
393
515
-24%
-22%
Gaming
Gaming services
269
380
-29%
-28%
Product sales
124
135
-8%
-7%
Terminal
181
275
-34%
-33%
Other
88
105
-17%
-15%
Terminal
53
99
-47%
-46%
Other
72
37
96%
99%
Total revenue
444
532
-17%
-15%
Lottery
Lottery services
412
514
-20%
-18%
FMC
415
481
-14%
-12%
Instant ticket & draw games
413
478
-13%
-12%
Other services
2
4
-55%
-80%
LMA
(3)
32
NM
NM
Product sales
32
18
76%
76%
Total revenue
103
98
5%
10%
Other
Service revenue
103
98
5%
10%
Product sales
0
0
0%
0%
Revenue
940
1,145
-18%
-16%
Consolidated
Operating Income:
Segment total
185
285
-35%
-34%
Purchase accounting
(343)
(49)
NM
NM
Corporate support
(39)
(58)
-33%
30%
Total
(197)
178
-211%
-210%
Key Performance Indicators
%
Period Ended March 31
Q1 '20
Q1 '19
Change
Installed base units (end of period)
Casino
28,329
33,379
-15.1%
Casino - L/T lease (1)
917
-
NM
VLT - Government sponsored (ex-Italy)
18,669
19,218
-2.9%
VLT - Italy supplier (B2B)
7,458
7,847
-5.0%
Total installed base units
55,373
60,444
-8.4%
Yield (average gross revenue per unit per day)
$ 22.69
$ 27.57
-17.7%
Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases
Additional Italian network details:
VLT - Operator (B2C)
10,863
10,995
-1.2%
AWP
38,426
40,746
-5.7%
Machine units shipped
New/expansion
119
1,864
-93.6%
Replacement
3,561
5,137
-30.7%
Total machines shipped
3,680
7,001
-47.4%
Global lottery same-store revenue growth
Instant ticket & draw games
-0.1%
Multistate jackpots
-31.0%
Total lottery same-store revenue growth (ex-Italy)
IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 11:10:08 UTC