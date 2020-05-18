International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation 0 05/18/2020 | 07:11am EDT Send by mail :

2020 First Quarter Results Ended March 31, 2020 May 18, 2020

Workforce management

Regular employee communications Ensure Business Continuity Build contingency operational plans for all geographies and businesses

contingency operational plans Stabilize supply chain Engage with Customers Proactive increase in engagement

increase in engagement Service levels maintained across the board during the lockdown period Cost-Saving Initiatives Aggressive, short-term actions given lower demand trends

short-term actions Medium-term plans for structural cost-saving opportunities

plans for Cancel or delay all non-essential capital expenditures Scenario Planning Integrate customer feedback

customer feedback Collect input from cross-functional leaders throughout organization

throughout organization Assess macro scenarios by market Liquidity/Cash Preservation Achieved increased flexibility with recent bank amendment

Enhanced working capital controls to accelerate/preserve cash conversion 5 Three Phases Impacting IGT's Main Markets FY 2019 Product Revenue Mix 9% Lottery 43% Gaming Other 48% FY 2019 Regional Revenue Mix 20% U.S. Italy 44% ROW 36% Market Barometer/Phases of Pandemic Outbreak/Health Emergency Protect people's health and safety

Stay-at-home mandates

mandates Manage the business in lockdown Containment/Gradual Re-Opening Execute gradual, staggered re-opening of business activity

re-opening of business activity Social distancing measures

Focus on prudent scaling of costs Recovery/‟New Normal" Ramp up delivery of innovative products/services under new protocols

Maintain flexibility in face of intermittent shutdowns and potential new wave of contagion

Anticipate shifts in customer/player behavior 6 We Took Immediate Action with Clear Priorities & Robust Continuity Plans People Created a cross-functional, global COVID-19 crisis management team

cross-functional, global COVID-19 crisis management team Employee safety top of mind on each initiative

Work-from-home implemented worldwide by mid-March

implemented worldwide by mid-March Customer service levels have all been maintained Cost Initiatives Temporary company-wide salary reductions (including incentive compensation), furloughs, hiring freeze

company-wide salary reductions (including incentive compensation), furloughs, hiring freeze Reduction of discretionary expenses (marketing, travel, outside services)

Re-prioritized CapEx and R&D based on return/payback metrics

CapEx and R&D based on return/payback metrics Structural cost assessment with a zero- based approach Liquidity Re-affirmed cash flow generation and cash preservation as top financial priorities

cash flow generation and cash preservation as top financial priorities Secured solid liquidity position and flexibility for financial covenants to manage the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Strong support from RCF and term loan banking group All actions focused on maintaining flexibility to manage uncertainty and prepare for "new normal" 7 Latest Market Insights & Implications for IGT: Gaming Market Insights Implications for IGT Full global casino & Operators Social distancing Destination markets Macro impact on gaming hall lockdown significantly the new norm likely slower to discretionary for most of Q2; reducing CapEx and recover spending and re-opening no earlier operating expenses player behavior than late Q2/early Q3 not known Machines not Product sales Safety measures Destination markets Slot GGR an generating recurring impacted by lower will limit pace of are ~15% of North important barometer service revenue while capital spending recovery America Gaming & to gauge business casinos are closed Interactive revenue trends 8 Latest Market Insights & Implications for IGT: Lottery Market Insights Implications for IGT Stay-at-home Shutdown of Macro impact on restrictions certain games in discretionary leading to some markets spending and reduced traffic to (Italy, Spain) player behavior POS not known Significant impact Italy Lotto games Lotteries have on Italy lottery (10eLotto, core historically been wagers; trends games, MillionDay) highly resilient to vary greatly in entirely suspended macro shocks ROW during April Italy and U.S. lottery wagers held up during the global financial crisis 5% CAGR 5% CAGR 9 Sources: AAMS, La Fleur's Where We Stand Today… The near-term outlook for IGT's main markets remains depressed North America North America Gaming Lottery International Italy Q2'20 Market Activity Profile H2'20 Market Activity Profile Legend (% Y/Y) (51%) - (100%) (21%) - (50%) (20%) - 0% Management is focused on a thorough, zero-based cost assessment to identify structural and contingent cost reductions, re-prioritization of capital investment initiatives, and disciplined working capital management 10 Assessing the Future Withdrawing prior 2020 operating income outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty Reducing near-term cash costs to reflect customer demand trends; aiming for longer-term cost- transformation initiatives Opportunity to leverage key areas of investment (digital, systems, electronic table games) and market leadership as customers seek innovative solutions for the "new normal" Q2'20 likely the most stressed period for revenue, operating income, and cash flow Targeting ~$500 million for FY 2020 OpEx/CapEx reductions vs. original 2020 plan Digital revenue growth significantly stronger than the pre-COVID-19 pace; growing interest in cashless solutions 11 IGT's Fitness to Compete is Stronger in the Recovery Adapting quickly while positioning to win in the post-COVID-19 environment • Near-term cost actions reflect current market demand trends Structural cost initiatives/efficiencies improve competitiveness in post-COVID-19 world • Leverage investment in innovation to provide compelling solutions for the "new normal" Solid balance sheet foundation; cash generation is top financial priority Secured liquidity and flexibility for financial covenants to manage COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Debt maturity profile well-spread among different tenors, providing strong liquidity buffer

well-spread among different tenors, providing strong liquidity buffer Average maturity of debt is ~4 years Large, diversified revenue base; high barriers to entry in Lottery • Geographic and product diversity help to minimize volatility • Operate the world's largest instants game (Italy) and Italy's draw-based lottery for 25+ years • Maintain/extend long-term supply contracts with many of the world's largest lotteries Highly experienced and motivated management team • To swiftly execute action plan during pandemic period 12 First Quarter 2020 Results 13 Q1'20 Financial Highlights Revenue -18% Adjusted EBITDA -26% Operating Income (Loss) -211% Includes $296M non-cash, goodwill impairment charge Q1'19 Q1'20 Diluted EPS/ Adj. Diluted EPS Note: Adjusted results remove impact of purchase price amortization, impairment charges, restructuring expense and transaction expense (see appendix for details) EUR/USD FX daily average: 1.14 in Q1'19; 1.10 in Q1'20 14 Q1'20 North America Gaming & Interactive Highlights Revenue -18% Key Performance Indicators % Change % Change at Q1'19 Q1'20 as Reported Constant FX Revenue 240 196 -18% -18% Operating income 49 27 -45% -49% Machine Units Shipped Q1'19 Q1'20 New & expansion 1,482 36 Replacement 2,544 2,036 Total 4,026 2,072 Casino Installed Base Q1'19 Q2'19(1) Q3'19(1) Q4'19 Q1'20 Installed base (units) 22,713 21,073 21,071 20,493 18,676 L/T lease installed base (units) (2) 917 Total 22,713 21,073 21,071 20,493 19,593 2,076 and 147 unit reductions in Q2 '19 and Q3 '19, respectively, per OK strategic agreement Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases Service revenue impacted by casino closures and multi-year poker contract in PY

multi-year poker contract in PY Product sales reflects lower unit shipments, partly offset by benefit of multi-year strategic agreement; systems revenue flat on Advantage install at Isleta Resort & Casino

multi-year strategic agreement; systems revenue flat on Advantage install at Isleta Resort & Casino Operating income down on casino closures, partly offset by lower operating costs 15 Q1'20 North America Lottery Highlights Revenue -15% Key Performance Indicators % Change % Change at Q1'19 Q1'20 as Reported Constant FX Revenue 296 251 -15% -15% Operating income 76 44 -41% -41% Same-store revenue growth Q1'19 Q1'20 Instant ticket & draw games 5.2% 1.6% Multistate jackpots -9.3% -33.2% Total SSR growth 2.8% -3.0% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 VLT installed base (units) 14,799 14,215 14,294 13,553 13,559 Mobility restrictions due to COVID-19 affected lottery sales in March

COVID-19 affected lottery sales in March LMA reflects lower jackpot activity over last three quarters and reduced play levels for all games due to COVID-19

COVID-19 1.6% same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games, including 6.7% increase in Jan-Feb period

same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games, including 6.7% increase in Jan-Feb period Gaming service revenue reflects VLT venue closures in mid-March

mid-March Operating income down on LMA dynamics and VLT venue closures, partly offset by lower operating costs 16 Q1'20 International Highlights Revenue -5% Key Performance Indicators % Change % Change at Q1'19 Q1'20 as Reported Constant FX Revenue 172 164 -5% -1% Operating income 14 28 107% 121% Machine Units Shipped Q1'19 Q1'20 New & expansion 382 83 Replacement 2,593 1,525 Total 2,975 1,608 Same-store revenue growth Q1'19 Q1'20 Instant ticket & draw games 3.4% -3.8% Multistate jackpots 8.2% -15.7% Total SSR growth 3.7% -4.6% Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Installed base (units) 15,085 14,475 14,332 14,857 14,763 Product sales reflects software license revenue as part of Czech Republic long-term lottery contract extension and Italy AWP upgrades, partially offset by lower unit shipments of gaming machines

long-term lottery contract extension and Italy AWP upgrades, partially offset by lower unit shipments of gaming machines Gaming service revenue down on casino closures; lottery service lower on mobility restrictions

Other revenue reflects sale of Poland commercial services business in prior period

Operating income more than doubles on high-margin software license and lower operating costs despite early COVID-19 impacts from mid-March 17 Q1'20 Italy Highlights Revenue -25% Key Performance Indicators % Change % Change at Q1'19 Q1'20 as Reported Constant FX Revenue 437 329 -25% -22% Operating income 147 85 -42% -39% €M Q1'19 Q1'20 % Growth Lotto wagers 2,142 1,713 -20.0% 10eLotto 1,544 1,189 -23.0% Core 501 420 -16.2% Late numbers 47 61 29.9% MillionDAY 50 44 -12.5% S&W wagers 2,386 1,908 -20.0% Gaming wagers VLT - operator (B2C) 1,503 745 -50.5% AWP 939 686 -27.0% Interactive 489 589 20.4% Sports betting wagers 274 218 -20.5% Sports betting payout 83.3% 79.2% -4.1 pp Lottery wager trends reflect strict COVID-19 mobility restrictions

COVID-19 mobility restrictions Machine gaming affected by closure of gaming halls, higher taxes, and impact of age-verification readers; Interactive wagers rose 20%

age-verification readers; Interactive wagers rose 20% Sports Betting & Other up on increased commercial services activity

Operating income primarily reflects COVID-19 restrictions, partly offset by lower operating costs 18 Swift Actions Deliver $500M in 2020 Cost Savings/Avoidance 2020 Average Monthly Fixed/Discretionary Costs(1) 20%+ reduction Pre-COVID Run Rate ~$235M CapEx Actions Over one-third reduction from original Q2-Q4 maintenance CapEx plan

one-third reduction from original Q2-Q4 maintenance CapEx plan Cuts deepest for Gaming activities

Lottery CapEx mostly contractual ~$185M Operating Expense 160 Actions ~20% reduction in fixed/ discretionary costs

Temporary, company-wide salary reductions and cancellation of 2020 salary increases and incentive comp.

company-wide salary reductions and cancellation of 2020 salary increases and incentive comp. Furloughs, hiring freeze

Reduction of marketing, travel, outside services expenses Mar-Dec 2020 Run Rate (1) Excludes variable costs; operating expenses include fixed costs, discretionary costs, incentive compensation, and interest payments on debt 19 Net Debt and Leverage Profile 7,714 7,382 177 11 99 41 14 7,271 7,170 (36) (108) (101) (309) $157 net cash provided by operating activities 3/31/19 12/31/19 Adjusted Interest Income Other Cash CapEx Dividends Minorities Other Before FX 3/31/20 @ 1.12 @ 1.12 EBITDA Exp. - Net Taxes from Ops. Paid (Net) FX @ 1.10 Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 4.49x 4.31x 4.47x • $212 million in net debt reduction since 12/31/19 as reported; $111 million at constant currency • Leverage (net debt/LTM EBITDA) of 4.47x compared to 4.31x at 12/31/19 and 4.49x at 3/31/19 20 Ample Liquidity, No Significant Near-Term Maturities $1.5 billion in cash as of 3/31/20; total available liquidity is $2.2 billion $992 million drawn on revolving credit facilities; $743 million in additional borrowing capacity Working capital initiatives focused on A/R collections and inventory/payable optimization; receivables/payables trend targeted to stay in balance for full year $8.6 billion in gross debt as of 3/31/20; average maturity of debt is ~4 years Total Liquidity ($M) Debt Maturity Profile at March 31, 2020 Undrawn RCF $743 743 Debt Unrestricted Cash Undrawn RCF $1,458 1,851 1,584 1,539 1,100 822 750 548 351 140 21 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Successfully Amended Bank Loan Facilities Obtained a sound degree of flexibility to allow the Company to operate safely during the heights of the pandemic Financial covenant restructuring Leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio do not apply through Q2'21

Minimum liquidity covenant introduced during covenant holiday

Financial covenants return in Q3'21 with a re-profile through the end of life of the facilities

re-profile through the end of life of the facilities Dividends, share repurchases prohibited during covenant holiday Amendment achieved demonstrates strong support of the RCF and term loan banking groups 22 Key Takeaways Resilient business model Positioned to navigate new normal • Large, geo-diversified revenue base • $500 million in 2020 cost savings • Lotteries, Italy historically acyclical • Innovative digital, systems, hardware solutions Strong liquidity position Balanced capital allocation philosophy • $2.2 billion in total availability • Protecting credit rating a key focus • Strict working capital discipline • Returning capital to shareholders an important medium-term objective 23 Q & A 24 Appendix 25 Q1'20 Income Statement (As Reported) Income Statement Q1'20 Q1'19 % Change Service revenue 783 991 -21% Product sales 157 154 2% Total Revenue 940 1,145 -18% Adjusted EBITDA 309 417 -26% Operating (Loss) Income (197) 178 -212% Interest expense, net (101) (103) Foreign exchange 70 59 Other (3) (1) Financial Charges, Net (34) (45) (Loss) Income Before Tax (231) 133 Net (Loss) Income (234) 80 Net (Loss) Income - Owners (248) 40 Diluted EPS (1.21) 0.20 26 Q1'20 Cash Flow Statement Cash Flow Q1'20 Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 157 CapEx (99) Free Cash Flow 58 Debt Proceeds/(Repayment), Net 666 Other - Net 9 Other Investing/Financing Activities 675 Net Cash Flow 733 Effect of Exchange Rates/Other (9) Net Change in Cash and Restricted Cash 724 Cash and Restricted Cash at End of the Period 1,618 $157 million in operating cash flow

$58 million of free cash flow

$1,098 million in net debt proceeds

$432 million redemption of 4.75% senior secured Euro notes at maturity

Attachments Original document

