Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Game Technology PLC    IGT   GB00BVG7F061

INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC

(IGT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 07:11am EDT

2020 First Quarter Results

Ended March 31, 2020

May 18, 2020

1

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the uncertainty of the duration, extent and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governments, including government-mandated property closures and travel restrictions, and other third parties on the Company's business, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and development prospects and the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.govand on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation.

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this presentation are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise.

Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction- related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this presentation. Constant currency changes for 2020 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2019 period.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Trademark Language

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

2

Agenda

Strategic

1Marco Sala, CEO

Update

Q1'20

2Max Chiara, CFO

Results

3Q&A

3

Our Thoughts Are with All Those Affected by COVID-19

4

Q1'20: After a Strong Start, COVID-19 Led to a Rapid Shift in Focus

IGT COVID-19 Crisis Management Workstreams

Protect Employees

  • Communicate local government guidelines to ensure safety
  • Workforce management
  • Regular employee communications

Ensure Business Continuity

  • Build contingency operational plans for all geographies and businesses
  • Stabilize supply chain

Engage with Customers

  • Proactive increase in engagement
  • Service levels maintained across the board during the lockdown period

Cost-Saving Initiatives

  • Aggressive, short-term actions given lower demand trends
  • Medium-termplans for structural cost-savingopportunities
  • Cancel or delay all non-essentialcapital expenditures

Scenario Planning

  • Integrate customer feedback
  • Collect input from cross-functionalleaders throughout organization
  • Assess macro scenarios by market

Liquidity/Cash Preservation

  • Achieved increased flexibility with recent bank amendment
  • Enhanced working capital controls to accelerate/preserve cash conversion

5

Three Phases Impacting IGT's Main Markets

FY 2019 Product Revenue Mix

9%

Lottery

43%

Gaming

Other

48%

FY 2019 Regional Revenue Mix

20%

U.S.

Italy

44%

ROW

36%

Market Barometer/Phases of Pandemic

Outbreak/Health Emergency

  • Protect people's health and safety
  • Stay-at-homemandates
  • Manage the business in lockdown

Containment/Gradual Re-Opening

  • Execute gradual, staggered re-opening of business activity
  • Social distancing measures
  • Focus on prudent scaling of costs

Recovery/‟New Normal"

  • Ramp up delivery of innovative products/services under new protocols
  • Maintain flexibility in face of intermittent shutdowns and potential new wave of contagion
  • Anticipate shifts in customer/player behavior

6

We Took Immediate Action with Clear Priorities & Robust Continuity Plans

People

  • Created a cross-functional, global COVID-19 crisis management team
  • Employee safety top of mind on each initiative
  • Work-from-homeimplemented worldwide by mid-March
  • Customer service levels have all been maintained

Cost Initiatives

  • Temporary company-wide salary reductions (including incentive compensation), furloughs, hiring freeze
  • Reduction of discretionary expenses (marketing, travel, outside services)
  • Re-prioritizedCapEx and R&D based on return/payback metrics
  • Structural cost assessment with a zero- based approach

Liquidity

  • Re-affirmedcash flow generation and cash preservation as top financial priorities
  • Secured solid liquidity position and flexibility for financial covenants to manage the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Strong support from RCF and term loan banking group

All actions focused on maintaining flexibility to manage uncertainty

and prepare for "new normal"

7

Latest Market Insights & Implications for IGT: Gaming

Market Insights

Implications for IGT

Full global casino &

Operators

Social distancing

Destination markets

Macro impact on

gaming hall lockdown

significantly

the new norm

likely slower to

discretionary

for most of Q2;

reducing CapEx and

recover

spending and

re-opening no earlier

operating expenses

player behavior

than late Q2/early Q3

not known

Machines not

Product sales

Safety measures

Destination markets

Slot GGR an

generating recurring

impacted by lower

will limit pace of

are ~15% of North

important barometer

service revenue while

capital spending

recovery

America Gaming &

to gauge business

casinos are closed

Interactive revenue

trends

8

Latest Market Insights & Implications for IGT: Lottery

Market Insights

Implications for IGT

Stay-at-home

Shutdown of

Macro impact on

restrictions

certain games in

discretionary

leading to

some markets

spending and

reduced traffic to

(Italy, Spain)

player behavior

POS

not known

Significant impact

Italy Lotto games

Lotteries have

on Italy lottery

(10eLotto, core

historically been

wagers; trends

games, MillionDay)

highly resilient to

vary greatly in

entirely suspended

macro shocks

ROW

during April

Italy and U.S. lottery wagers held up

during the global financial crisis

5% CAGR

5% CAGR

9

Sources: AAMS, La Fleur's

Where We Stand Today…

The near-term outlook for IGT's main markets remains depressed

North America

North America

Gaming

Lottery

International

Italy

Q2'20 Market

Activity Profile

H2'20 Market

Activity Profile

Legend (% Y/Y)

(51%) - (100%)

(21%) - (50%)

(20%) - 0%

Management is focused on a thorough, zero-based cost assessment to identify structural

and contingent cost reductions, re-prioritization of capital investment initiatives, and

disciplined working capital management

10

Assessing the Future

Withdrawing prior 2020 operating income outlook due to COVID-19 uncertainty

Reducing near-term cash costs to reflect customer demand trends; aiming for longer-term cost- transformation initiatives

Opportunity to leverage key areas of investment (digital, systems, electronic table games) and market leadership as customers seek innovative solutions for the "new normal"

Q2'20 likely the most stressed period for revenue, operating income, and cash flow

Targeting ~$500 million for FY 2020 OpEx/CapEx reductions vs. original 2020 plan

Digital revenue growth significantly stronger than the pre-COVID-19 pace; growing interest in cashless solutions

11

IGT's Fitness to Compete is Stronger in the Recovery

Adapting quickly while positioning to win in the post-COVID-19 environment

Near-term cost actions reflect current market demand trends

  • Structural cost initiatives/efficiencies improve competitiveness in post-COVID-19 world

Leverage investment in innovation to provide compelling solutions for the "new normal"

Solid balance sheet foundation; cash generation is top financial priority

  • Secured liquidity and flexibility for financial covenants to manage COVID-19 pandemic
  • Debt maturity profile well-spread among different tenors, providing strong liquidity buffer
  • Average maturity of debt is ~4 years

Large, diversified revenue base; high barriers to entry in Lottery

Geographic and product diversity help to minimize volatility

Operate the world's largest instants game (Italy) and Italy's draw-based lottery for 25+ years

Maintain/extend long-term supply contracts with many of the world's largest lotteries

Highly experienced and motivated management team

To swiftly execute action plan during pandemic period

12

First Quarter 2020 Results

13

Q1'20 Financial Highlights

Revenue

-18%

Adjusted EBITDA

-26%

Operating Income (Loss)

-211%

Includes $296M non-cash,

goodwill impairment charge

Q1'19

Q1'20

Diluted EPS/

Adj. Diluted EPS

Note: Adjusted results remove impact of purchase price amortization, impairment charges, restructuring expense and transaction expense (see appendix for details)

EUR/USD FX daily average: 1.14 in Q1'19; 1.10 in Q1'20

14

Q1'20 North America Gaming & Interactive Highlights

Revenue

-18%

Key Performance Indicators

% Change

% Change at

Q1'19

Q1'20

as Reported

Constant FX

Revenue

240

196

-18%

-18%

Operating income

49

27

-45%

-49%

Machine Units Shipped

Q1'19

Q1'20

New & expansion

1,482

36

Replacement

2,544

2,036

Total

4,026

2,072

Casino Installed Base

Q1'19

Q2'19(1)

Q3'19(1)

Q4'19

Q1'20

Installed base (units)

22,713

21,073

21,071

20,493

18,676

L/T lease installed base (units) (2)

917

Total

22,713

21,073

21,071

20,493

19,593

  1. 2,076 and 147 unit reductions in Q2 '19 and Q3 '19, respectively, per OK strategic agreement
  2. Yield calculations should exclude these units due to accounting treatment as sales-type leases
  • Service revenue impacted by casino closures and multi-year poker contract in PY
  • Product sales reflects lower unit shipments, partly offset by benefit of multi-year strategic agreement; systems revenue flat on Advantage install at Isleta Resort & Casino
  • Operating income down on casino closures, partly offset by lower operating costs

15

Q1'20 North America Lottery Highlights

Revenue

-15%

Key Performance Indicators

% Change

% Change at

Q1'19

Q1'20

as Reported

Constant FX

Revenue

296

251

-15%

-15%

Operating income

76

44

-41%

-41%

Same-store revenue growth

Q1'19

Q1'20

Instant ticket & draw games

5.2%

1.6%

Multistate jackpots

-9.3%

-33.2%

Total SSR growth

2.8%

-3.0%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

VLT installed base (units)

14,799

14,215

14,294

13,553

13,559

  • Mobility restrictions due to COVID-19 affected lottery sales in March
  • LMA reflects lower jackpot activity over last three quarters and reduced play levels for all games due to COVID-19
  • 1.6% same-store revenue growth for instant ticket & draw games, including 6.7% increase in Jan-Feb period
  • Gaming service revenue reflects VLT venue closures in mid-March
  • Operating income down on LMA dynamics and VLT venue closures, partly offset by lower operating costs

16

Q1'20 International Highlights

Revenue

-5%

Key Performance Indicators

% Change

% Change at

Q1'19

Q1'20

as Reported

Constant FX

Revenue

172

164

-5%

-1%

Operating income

14

28

107%

121%

Machine Units Shipped

Q1'19

Q1'20

New & expansion

382

83

Replacement

2,593

1,525

Total

2,975

1,608

Same-store revenue growth

Q1'19

Q1'20

Instant ticket & draw games

3.4%

-3.8%

Multistate jackpots

8.2%

-15.7%

Total SSR growth

3.7%

-4.6%

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Q1'20

Installed base (units)

15,085

14,475

14,332

14,857

14,763

  • Product sales reflects software license revenue as part of Czech Republic long-term lottery contract extension and Italy AWP upgrades, partially offset by lower unit shipments of gaming machines
  • Gaming service revenue down on casino closures; lottery service lower on mobility restrictions
  • Other revenue reflects sale of Poland commercial services business in prior period
  • Operating income more than doubles on high-margin software license and lower operating costs despite early COVID-19 impacts from mid-March

17

Q1'20 Italy Highlights

Revenue

-25%

Key Performance Indicators

% Change

% Change at

Q1'19

Q1'20

as Reported

Constant FX

Revenue

437

329

-25%

-22%

Operating income

147

85

-42%

-39%

€M

Q1'19

Q1'20

% Growth

Lotto wagers

2,142

1,713

-20.0%

10eLotto

1,544

1,189

-23.0%

Core

501

420

-16.2%

Late numbers

47

61

29.9%

MillionDAY

50

44

-12.5%

S&W wagers

2,386

1,908

-20.0%

Gaming wagers

VLT - operator (B2C)

1,503

745

-50.5%

AWP

939

686

-27.0%

Interactive

489

589

20.4%

Sports betting wagers

274

218

-20.5%

Sports betting payout

83.3%

79.2%

-4.1 pp

  • Lottery wager trends reflect strict COVID-19 mobility restrictions
  • Machine gaming affected by closure of gaming halls, higher taxes, and impact of age-verification readers; Interactive wagers rose 20%
  • Sports Betting & Other up on increased commercial services activity
  • Operating income primarily reflects COVID-19 restrictions, partly offset by lower operating costs

18

Swift Actions Deliver $500M in 2020 Cost Savings/Avoidance

2020 Average Monthly Fixed/Discretionary Costs(1)

20%+ reduction

Pre-COVID

Run Rate

~$235M

CapEx Actions

  • Over one-third reduction from original Q2-Q4 maintenance CapEx plan
  • Cuts deepest for Gaming activities
  • Lottery CapEx mostly contractual

~$185M

Operating Expense

160 Actions

  • ~20% reduction in fixed/ discretionary costs
  • Temporary, company-wide salary reductions and cancellation of 2020 salary increases and incentive comp.
  • Furloughs, hiring freeze
  • Reduction of marketing, travel, outside services expenses

Mar-Dec

2020

Run Rate

(1) Excludes variable costs; operating expenses include fixed costs, discretionary costs, incentive compensation, and interest payments on debt

19

Net Debt and Leverage Profile

7,714

7,382

177

11

99

41

14

7,271

7,170

(36)

(108)

(101)

(309)

$157 net cash provided

by operating activities

3/31/19

12/31/19

Adjusted

Interest

Income

Other Cash

CapEx

Dividends

Minorities

Other

Before

FX

3/31/20

@ 1.12

@ 1.12

EBITDA

Exp. - Net

Taxes

from Ops.

Paid

(Net)

FX

@ 1.10

Net Debt/LTM EBITDA

4.49x

4.31x

4.47x

$212 million in net debt reduction since 12/31/19 as reported; $111 million at constant currency

Leverage (net debt/LTM EBITDA) of 4.47x compared to 4.31x at 12/31/19 and 4.49x at 3/31/19

20

Ample Liquidity, No Significant Near-Term Maturities

$1.5 billion in cash as of 3/31/20; total available liquidity is $2.2 billion

  • $992 million drawn on revolving credit facilities; $743 million in additional borrowing capacity

Working capital initiatives focused on A/R collections and inventory/payable optimization; receivables/payables trend targeted to stay in balance for full year

$8.6 billion in gross debt as of 3/31/20; average maturity of debt is ~4 years

Total Liquidity ($M)

Debt Maturity Profile at March 31, 2020

Undrawn RCF

$743

743

Debt

Unrestricted Cash

Undrawn RCF

$1,458

1,851

1,584

1,539

1,100

822

750

548

351

140

21

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Successfully Amended Bank Loan Facilities

Obtained a sound degree of flexibility to allow the Company to operate safely during the heights of the pandemic

Financial covenant restructuring

  • Leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio do not apply through Q2'21
  • Minimum liquidity covenant introduced during covenant holiday
  • Financial covenants return in Q3'21 with a re-profile through the end of life of the facilities
  • Dividends, share repurchases prohibited during covenant holiday

Amendment achieved demonstrates strong support of the RCF and term loan banking groups

22

Key Takeaways

Resilient business model

Positioned to navigate new normal

Large, geo-diversified revenue base

$500 million in 2020 cost savings

Lotteries, Italy historically acyclical

Innovative digital, systems, hardware

solutions

Strong liquidity position

Balanced capital allocation philosophy

$2.2 billion in total availability

Protecting credit rating a key focus

Strict working capital discipline

Returning capital to shareholders an important

medium-term objective

23

Q & A

24

Appendix

25

Q1'20 Income Statement (As Reported)

Income Statement

Q1'20

Q1'19

% Change

Service revenue

783

991

-21%

Product sales

157

154

2%

Total Revenue

940

1,145

-18%

Adjusted EBITDA

309

417

-26%

Operating (Loss) Income

(197)

178

-212%

Interest expense, net

(101)

(103)

Foreign exchange

70

59

Other

(3)

(1)

Financial Charges, Net

(34)

(45)

(Loss) Income Before Tax

(231)

133

Net (Loss) Income

(234)

80

Net (Loss) Income - Owners

(248)

40

Diluted EPS

(1.21)

0.20

26

Q1'20 Cash Flow Statement

Cash Flow

Q1'20

Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities

157

CapEx

(99)

Free Cash Flow

58

Debt Proceeds/(Repayment), Net

666

Other - Net

9

Other Investing/Financing Activities

675

Net Cash Flow

733

Effect of Exchange Rates/Other

(9)

Net Change in Cash and Restricted Cash

724

Cash and Restricted Cash at End of the Period

1,618

  • $157 million in operating cash flow
  • $58 million of free cash flow
  • $1,098 million in net debt proceeds
  • $432 million redemption of 4.75% senior secured Euro notes at maturity
  • $41 million returned to shareholders

27

Q1'20 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As Reported

Q1'20

Q1'19

Net income (loss)

(234)

80

Provision for income taxes

3

53

Interest expense, net

101

103

Foreign exchange loss (gain), net

(70)

(58)

Other non-operating expense, net

3

-

Operating income

(197)

178

Goodwill impairment

296

-

Depreciation

98

106

Amortization - purchase accounting

47

48

Amortization - non-purchase accounting (a)

74

72

Stock-based compensation expense

(13)

10

Other (b)

4

3

Adjusted EBITDA

309

417

Cash flows from operating activities

157

146

Capital expenditures

(100)

(119)

Free Cash Flow

57

27

(a) Includes amortization of upfront license fees

(b) Includes non-goodw ill impairment charges, restructuring expense, and transaction-related costs

28

Disclaimer

IGT - International Game Technology plc published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 11:10:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOL
07:11aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07:11aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation
PU
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
05/13INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC : Announces Changes to Membership of Board Com..
PR
05/13INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC : Announces Amendments To Revolving Credit Fac..
PR
05/11INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC : to Host First Quarter 2020 Results Conferenc..
PR
05/05INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Signs Long-Term Facilities Management and Li..
PR
04/22INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Signs Two-Year Contract Extension with Tenne..
PR
04/21INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT Expands Partnership with Virginia Lottery vi..
PR
04/16INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY : IGT PlaySports to Power Circa | Sports™ Mo..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 330 M
EBIT 2020 256 M
Net income 2020 -243 M
Debt 2020 7 347 M
Yield 2020 6,84%
P/E ratio 2020 -5,83x
P/E ratio 2021 -145x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,97x
Capitalization 1 417 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC
Duration : Period :
International Game Technology PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,36 $
Last Close Price 6,93 $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 78,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marco Sala Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Pellicioli Chairman
Massimiliano Chiara Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Alberto Dessy Independent Non-Executive Director
James Francis McCann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC-53.71%1 417
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.-35.17%34 184
SANDS CHINA LTD.-0.67%31 150
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.07%29 109
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC6.46%17 780
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-1.14%10 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group