International Game Technology : IGT First Quarter 2020 Results Presentation

Agenda
Strategic
1Marco Sala, CEO
Update
Q1'20
2Max Chiara, CFO
Results
3Q&A
Our Thoughts Are with All Those Affected by COVID-19
Q1'20: After a Strong Start, COVID-19 Led to a Rapid Shift in Focus
IGT COVID-19 Crisis Management Workstreams
Protect Employees
Communicate local government guidelines toensure safety
Workforce management
Regular employee communications
Ensure Business Continuity
Build contingency operational plans for all geographies and businesses
Stabilize supply chain
Engage with Customers
Proactive increase in engagement
Service levels maintainedacross the board during the lockdown period
Cost-Saving Initiatives
Aggressive, short-term actions given lower demand trends
Medium-termplans for structuralcost-savingopportunities
Cancel or delay all non-essentialcapital expenditures
Scenario Planning
Integrate customer feedback
Collect input fromcross-functionalleaders throughout organization
Assessmacro scenarios by market
Liquidity/Cash Preservation
Achieved increased flexibilitywith recent bank amendment
Enhanced working capital controls to accelerate/preserve cash conversion
Three Phases Impacting IGT's Main Markets
FY 2019 Product Revenue Mix
9%
Lottery
43%
Gaming
Other
48%
FY 2019 Regional Revenue Mix
20%
U.S.
Italy
44%
ROW
36%
Market Barometer/Phases of Pandemic
Outbreak/Health Emergency
Protect people's health and safety
Stay-at-homemandates
Manage the business in lockdown
Containment/Gradual Re-Opening
Execute gradual, staggered re-opening of business activity
Social distancing measures
Focus on prudent scaling of costs
Recovery/‟New Normal"
Ramp up delivery of innovative products/services under new protocols
Maintain flexibility in face of intermittent shutdowns and potential new wave of contagion
Anticipate shifts in customer/player behavior
We Took Immediate Action with Clear Priorities & Robust Continuity Plans
People
Created a cross-functional, global COVID-19 crisis management team
