International Game Technology : IGT North America COVID-19 Statement

For Immediate Release: April 2, 2020

Statement from Robert Vincent, Chairman, IGT Global Solutions Corporation

Contact: 401-392-7322

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on many of IGT's customers and markets we serve. Our priority is to protect the health of people, while we take responsible actions to serve our customers and stakeholders. We are taking specific actions to bring our operations in line with customer and player demand. These include base salary reductions for senior leaders and the implementation of short-term furlough programs for certain employee groups. We will continue to work diligently to support the welfare of our people with a focus on our industry's short-term sustainability and longer-term success.

The temporary furlough program in IGT's North American operations has an expected duration of 8 weeks effective April 6, 2020. Employees will continue to receive health and welfare benefits during the furlough. Approximately 2,300 employees are impacted in North America.

Note: Documents in PDF format require the Adobe Acrobat Reader®. If you experience problems with PDF documents, please download the latest version of the Reader®