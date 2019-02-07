Log in
International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings on Tuesday, March 12, 2019

02/07/2019 | 04:16pm EST

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) will release fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (March 12, 2019) at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company’s financial results.  The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call
  • live webcast accessed through International Money Express’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00pm ET on March 12, 2019 until 11:59pm ET on March 26th, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13687391 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States to primarily Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala. We offer the electronic movement of money and data to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Trout
tel: 305-671-8056
investors@intermexonline.com

intermex_logo_2019.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
