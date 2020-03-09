International Money Express : Filing by person(s) reporting owned shares of common stock in a public company >5%

Log in
03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. __)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

46005L101

(CUSIP Number)

Jeffrey M. Rose, 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2300 New York, NY 10170, 212-986-1703

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

February 26, 2020

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See 240.13d-7(b) for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Page 2

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No.

46005L101

1

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC 45-5206506

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP*

(a)

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

OO

5

CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

2,185,791

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

2,185,791

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,185,791

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

5.8%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions)

IA; OO

Page 3

SCHEDULE 13D

CUSIP No.

46005L101

  • NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS
    I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NOS. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

Parsa Kiai

  • CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP*
  • SEC USE ONLY
  • SOURCE OF FUNDS (See Instructions)

OO

  • CHECK IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEMS 2(D) OR 2(E)
  • CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
    United States
    7 SOLE VOTING POWER

NUMBER OF

2,185,791

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

EACH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

REPORTING

PERSON

2,185,791

WITH

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

  1. AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,185,791
  2. CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES (See Instructions)
  3. PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11) 5.8%
  4. TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON (See Instructions) HC; IN

Page 4

Item 1. Security and Issuer

This statement relates to the Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Shares"), of International Money Express, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Issuer"). The address of the principal executive offices of the Issuer is 9480 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33156.

Item 2. Identity and Background

  1. This statement is filed by Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC ("IA") which serves as portfolio manager for entities owning shares of the Issuer. Parsa Kiai is the managing member of IA.
  2. The business address of each of IA and Mr. Kiai is 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2300, New York, NY, 10170.
  3. IA provides investment advisory and management services and acts as portfolio manager for entities owning shares of the Issuer. The principal occupation of Mr. Kiai is serving as managing member of IA.
  4. No Reporting Person has, during the last five years, been convicted in a criminal proceeding (excluding traffic violations or similar misdemeanors).
  5. No Reporting Person, has, during the last five years, been party to a civil proceeding of a judicial or administrative body of competent jurisdiction and as a result of such proceeding was or is subject to a judgment, decree or final order enjoining future violations of, or prohibiting or mandating activities subject to, federal or state securities laws or finding any violation with respect to such laws.
  6. IA is organized under the laws of Delaware. Mr. Kiai is a citizen of the United States.

Item 3. Source and Amount of Funds or Other Considerations

The Shares as to which this report on Schedule 13D is being filed were acquired at an aggregate price (excluding commissions) of approximately $26,410,359 and were purchased by clients of IA with working capital (which may, at any given time, include margin loans made by brokerage firms in the ordinary course of business) in open market purchases.

Item 4. Purpose of Transaction

The Reporting Persons purchased the Shares as to which this report on Schedule 13D is being filed based on the Reporting Persons' belief that the Shares, when purchased, were undervalued and represented an attractive investment opportunity.

On January 28, 2020, Mr. Kiai met with the Issuer and proposed that he be added to the Board of Directors of Issuer at the next convenient opportunity.

No Reporting Person has any present plan or proposal which would relate to or result in any of the matters set forth in subparagraphs (a) - (j) of Item 4 of Schedule 13D except as set forth herein or such as would occur upon or in connection with completion of, or following, any of the actions discussed herein. The Reporting Persons intend to review their investment in the Issuer on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, the Issuer's financial position and investment strategy, the price levels of the Shares, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, the Reporting Persons may in the future take such actions with respect to their investment in the Issuer as they deem appropriate including, without limitation, engaging in communications with management and the Board of the Issuer, engaging in discussions with stockholders of the Issuer or other third parties about the Issuer and the Reporting Persons' investment, including potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, making recommendations or proposals to the Issuer concerning changes to the capitalization, ownership structure, board structure (including board composition), potential business combinations or dispositions involving the Issuer or certain of its businesses, or suggestions for improving the Issuer's financial and/or operational performance, purchasing additional Shares, selling some or all of their Shares, engaging in short selling of or any hedging or similar transaction with respect to the Shares, or changing their intention with respect to any and all matters referred to in this Item 4.

Subject to the foregoing, Mr. Kiai and IA currently intend to acquire additional Shares for clients of IA, including investment funds of which an affiliate of IA is general partner.

Page 5

Item 5. Interest in Securities of the Issuer

  1. IA (as the portfolio manager for its clients, including investment funds of which an affiliate of IA is general partner) and Mr. Kiai (as the managing member of IA), may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the number and percentage of Shares set forth on the cover page of this Schedule 13D on which they are respectively named. The aggregate percentage of Shares reported owned by each person named herein is based upon 38,007,611 Shares outstanding, as of November 5, 2019, which is the total number of Shares outstanding as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC November 12, 2019.
  2. IA and Mr. Kiai have the power to vote or direct the vote and dispose of or direct the disposition of the number and percentage of Shares set forth on the cover page of this Schedule 13D on which they are respectively named.
  3. Transactions by the Reporting Persons (on behalf of clients of IA, including investment funds of which an affiliate of IA is general partner) within the past sixty days (as of 8:00 AM on March 9, 2020), are set forth on Schedule 5.
  4. Clients of IA, including investment funds of which an affiliate of IA is general partner, own the Shares which are the subject of this Schedule 13D and have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or proceeds from the sale of, the Shares.
  5. Not applicable.

The filing of this Schedule 13D shall not be deemed an admission that the Reporting Persons are, for purposes of Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the beneficial owners of any securities of the Issuer that he or it does not directly own. Each of the Reporting Persons specifically disclaims beneficial ownership of the securities reported herein that he or it does not directly own.

Item 6. Contracts, Arrangements, Understandings or Relationships with Respect to Securities of the Issuer

The Reporting Persons are party to a Joint Filing Agreement, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, pursuant to which the Reporting Persons have jointly agreed to file this Schedule 13D.

Item 7. Material to Be Filed as Exhibits

99.1 Joint Filing Agreement between the Reporting Persons dated March 6, 2020.

Page 6

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

Dated: March 9, 2020

STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

By: /s/ Parsa Kiai

Name: Parsa Kiai

Title: Managing Member

/s/ Parsa Kiai

PARSA KIAI

The original statement shall be signed by each person on whose behalf the statement is filed or his authorized representative. If the statement is signed on behalf of a person by his authorized representative (other than an executive officer or general partner of this filing person), evidence of the representative's authority to sign on behalf of such person shall be filed with the statement, provided, however, that a power of attorney for this purpose which is already on file with the Commission may be incorporated by reference. The name and any title of each person who signs the statement shall be typed or printed beneath his signature.

Attention: Intentional misstatements or omissions of fact constitute Federal criminal violations (See 18 U.S.C. 1001).

Page 7

Schedule 5

Transactions in the Shares of the Issuer During the Last 60 Days

The following tables set forth all transactions in the Shares effected in the past sixty days by the Reporting Persons on behalf of clients of IA. All such transactions were effected in the open market through brokers and the price per share excludes commissions. Where a price range is provided in the column Price Range ($), the price reported in that row's column Price Per Share ($) is a weighted average price. These Shares were purchased in multiple transactions at prices between the price ranges indicated in the column Price Range ($). The Reporting Persons will undertake to provide to the staff of the SEC, upon request, full information regarding the number of Shares sold at each separate price.

Share Purchased

Price per

Trade Date

(Sold)

Share ($)

Price Range ($)

1/7/2020

50,000

11.9686

11.95-11.975

1/9/2020

7,488

11.9584

11.89-12

1/10/2020

17,060

12.0473

11.97-12.05

1/13/2020

50,000

12.6911

12.615-12.75

1/14/2020

45,487

12.4819

12.445-12.5

1/22/2020

25,000

12.3759

12.19-12.5

2/4/2020

2,229

10.9666

10.88-11

2/4/2020

(7,436)

11.1581

11.07-11.34

2/6/2020

27,625

11.5948

11.55-11.6

2/7/2020

25,000

11.4531

11.45-11.5

2/7/2020

25,000

11.3451

11.22-11.44

2/11/2020

25,000

11.1639

11.04-11.28

2/12/2020

25,000

11.1542

11.11-11.2

2/20/2020

3,107

11.0996

11.07-11.16

2/26/2020

15,999

10.1288

9.8383-10.49

2/27/2020

15,000

9.802

9.69-9.97

2/27/2020

33,165

9.8715

9.74-9.98

2/28/2020

13,415

9.2633

9.17-9.3

2/28/2020

48,011

9.4669

9.175-9.7

3/2/2020

15,817

9.3787

9.305-9.4

3/2/2020

3,600

9.459

9.43-9.495

3/3/2020

2,800

9.7329

9.675-9.75

3/3/2020

28,119

9.7073

9.6-9.95

3/3/2020

32,417

9.7181

9.58-9.95

3/3/2020

900

9.7117

9.655-9.74

3/3/2020

(2,800)

9.7496

9.61-9.9

3/5/2020

42,901

9.7987

9.75-9.8

3/6/2020

50,000

9.7058

9.52-9.85

Exhibit 99.1

JOINT FILING AGREEMENT

In accordance with Rule 13d-1(k)(1)(iii) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended the undersigned hereby agree that the statement on Schedule 13D filed herewith (and any amendments thereto), relating to the Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Shares"), of International Money Express, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is being filed jointly with the Securities and Exchange Commission, on behalf of each of the undersigned. Each of the undersigned shall be responsible for the accuracy and completeness of his/its own disclosure therein, and is not responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the information concerning the other undersigned, unless such undersigned knows or has reason to know that such information is inaccurate. This Agreement may be executed in counterparts and each of such counterparts taken together shall constitute one and the same instrument.

Dated: March 6, 2020

STEAMBOAT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

By: /s/ Parsa Kiai

Name: Parsa Kiai

Title: Managing Member

/s/ Parsa Kiai

PARSA KIAI

International Money Express Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
