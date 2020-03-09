International Money Express : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation 0 03/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Presentation March 2020 Safe Harbor Statement / Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our current view with respect to certain events that could have an effect on our future financial performance. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include the words or phrases such as "will," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," "future outlook," and similar expressions. Except for historical information, matters discussed in such statements are forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, competition in the markets in which we operate; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place; our ability to maintain banking relationships necessary for us to conduct our business; credit risks from our agents and the financial institutions with which we do business; bank failures, sustained financial market illiquidity, or illiquidity at our clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current ecosystem; cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our success in developing and introducing new products, services and infrastructure; customer confidence in our brand and in consumer money transfers generally; our ability to maintain compliance with the regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate; international political factors or implementation of tariffs, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers of money out of the United States; changes in tax laws and unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; political instability, currency restrictions and devaluation in countries in which we operate or plan to operate; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; change or disruption in international migration patterns; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property rights; our ability to retain key personnel; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our prospectus supplement, dated September 11, 2019, files pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, expected financial outlook for the year 2020 and all forward-looking statements that are made or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Generated. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Slides 16, 17 and 18 of this presentation for a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, Net income per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Net Income to Net Free Cash. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization resulting from push-down accounting, and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and also adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Free Cash Generated is defined as net income before provision for bad debt and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations as well as reduced by the cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations. A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. 2 2019 Strategic Priorities and Business Updates Driving Core Growth

More U.S. zip codes we want to be in than those where we currently operate Growth in secondary and tertiary markets

Expanding Depth of Service

Successful launch of Africa and Canada businesses White Label processing live with two partners

Solidifying Our Balance Sheet

Free Cash generation and debt capacity provides acquisitive firepower

Strengthening Our Leadership Team

Hired Joseph Aguilar as Chief Operating Officer in September 2019 Hired Max Leiva as Chief Information Officer in January 2020

Executing Key Efficiency Initiatives

Strategic relationship with Ripple

3 Review of Key Performance Indicators 4Q'19 vs 4Q'18 FY'19 vs FY'18 Revenue Growth 10.9% 16.7% Adj. EBITDA 22.6% 22.2% Growth(1) Net Income $5.3M vs $4.9M $19.6M vs ($7.2M) Adj. Net Income(1) $7.6M vs $7.3M $32.6M vs $18.4M Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflect add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 16 and 17 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA 4 Intermex Growth Story Money Transfer Transactions Volume (# In millions) ($ in millions) 28.3 $10,294.9 24.1 $8,895.0 6.6 7.4 $2,388.5 $2,660.7 FY 2018 FY 2019 4Q18 4Q19 FY 2018 FY 2019 4Q18 4Q19 Revenue Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($ in millions) ($ in millions) $273.9 $319.6 $57.6 $47.1 $75.1 $83.2 $11.5 $14.1 FY 2018 FY 2019 4Q18 4Q19 FY 2018 FY 2019 4Q18 4Q19 Adjusted EBITDA reflects add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA 5 Historical Industry Growth Trends Mexico Industry Growth(1) Intermex Growth (Total Remittance Volume) (Total Remittance Volume) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Intermex has a strong ability to outpace industry growth, but it is not immune to overall industry trends Banco de Mexico and World Bank. Represents total remittance volume for US dollars outbound to Mexico 6 Highly Cash Generative Business Model Free Cash Generated(1)as a Percentage of Adjusted EBITDA(2) 100% 90% 80% 70% 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 53.9% 56.2% 44.4% 49.7% 41.7% 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 FY19 Free Cash Generated reflects Net Income with certain adjustments. Please see page 18 for detail on adjustments to Net Income and a reconciliation of Net Income to Free Cash Generated. Adjusted EBITDA reflects add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA. 7 Favorable, Fragmented Competitive Landscape Intermex enjoys a strong and growing position across key target markets LAC Market Landscape Intermex Share of Key Target Markets (2) Mexico Market Share Breakdown 2014 2018 2019 7.9% 17.4%(3)18.0%(3) All Others 92.1% 82.7% 82.0% LAC Countries - 2019 Country Size Region (US$B)1 MEX $34.8 38.5% GUA $9.5 10.5% DOM $4.7 5.1% COL $4.8 5.3% ELS $7.4 8.1% HON $7.0 7.8% PRU $3.3 3.6% ECU $3.2 3.5% Guatemala Market Share Breakdown 2014 2018 2019 14.0% 24.0%(3) 25.4%(3) Total Market Size: ~$90 Billion (1) All Others 86.0% 76.0% 74.6% World Bank (2019). Reflects US share of estimated LAC market size as of October 2019. Source: Banco de Guatemala and Banco de Mexico Reflective of respective country central bank inflows from USA based on World Bank % Share originating from USA. 8 HAI $3.3 3.6% BRA $3.2 3.5% JAM $2.6 2.8% NIC $1.7 1.8% BOL $1.3 1.4% OTHER $3.8 4.2% Market Share and Percent of Industry Growth Tier I and II Countries Remittance Volume Growth(1) 17.3% 18.4% 14.8% 12.2% $4,881 $5,037 9.7% 8.1% $4,449 $3,438 63% 61% $2,019 $2,225 62% 37% 39% 69% 65% 38% 31% 76% 35% 24% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Intermex Volume Growth All Others Volume Growth Intermex Market Share Intermex outperforms market growth in its core markets of Mexico and Guatemala.

A consistent and large portion of the growth in the Mexico market is captured by Intermex. Source: Banco de Guatemala, Banco Central de Honduras, Banco de Mexico, Banco Central de Reserva de El Salvador - US originating Volume using based on latest 2019 results 9 Fourth Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights Revenue Remittance Adj. EBITDA(1) Net Income Volume $83.2M $2.6B $14.1M $5.3M +10.9% +11.4% +22.6% +9.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160bps YoY to 17.0% (1)

Solidified salesforce in high priority expansion markets

Generated $5.3M Net Income, 9.8% increase YoY Adjusted EBITDA reflects add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data 10 Full Year 2019 Performance Highlights Revenue Remittance Adj. EBITDA(1) Net Income Volume $319.6M $10.3B $57.6M $19.6M +16.7% +15.7% +22.2% N.M. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 82bps YoY to 18.0% (1)

Reduced bank deposit costs by migrating agents to more cost efficient deposit methods

Expanded White Label processing to two live partners Adjusted EBITDA reflects add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data 11 Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance $340-$355 million Revenue $62-$66 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. 12 Appendix Consolidated Balance Sheets Successor Company December 31, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 86,117 $ 73,029 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $759 thousand and 35,795 $842 thousand, respectively 39,754 Prepaid wires 18,201 26,655 Prepaid expenses and current assets 4,155 3,171 Total current assets 148,227 138,650 Property and equipment, net 13,282 10,393 Goodwill 36,260 36,260 Intangible assets, net 27,381 36,395 Deferred tax asset, net 741 2,267 Other assets 1,415 1,874 Total assets $ 227,306 $ 225,839 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 7,044 $ 3,936 Accounts payable 13,401 11,438 Wire transfers and money orders payable 40,197 36,311 Accrued and other 23,074 16,355 Total current liabilities 83,716 68,040 Long term liabilities: Debt, net 87,623 113,326 Total long term liabilities 87,623 113,326 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 55,967 44,473 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 227,306 $ 225,839 14 Consolidated Statements of Operations Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended Period from Period from Year Ended Year Ended February 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 December 31, December 31, December 31, to December 31, to January 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 2017 Revenues: (Unaudited) Wire transfer and money order fees $ 71,672 $ 63,826 $ 273,081 $ 232,380 $ 169,796 $ 11,877 Foreign exchange 10,971 10,752 44,268 39,765 30,014 2,450 Other income 600 480 2,252 1,756 1,229 98 Total revenues $ 83,243 $ 75,058 $ 319,601 $ 273,901 $ 201,039 $ 14,425 Operating expenses: Service charges from agents and banks 56,160 49,906 212,670 182,471 135,569 9,441 Salaries and benefits 7,899 8,292 30,705 32,926 23,417 4,530 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 6,247 6,053 27,095 19,442 14,894 1,062 Transaction costs - - - 10,319 8,706 3,917 Depreciation and amortization 3,203 3,922 12,689 15,671 16,645 382 Total operating expenses 73,509 68,173 283,159 260,829 199,231 19,332 Operating income (loss) 9,734 6,885 36,442 13,072 1,808 (4,907) Interest expense 2,006 8,338 8,510 18,448 11,448 614 Income (loss) before income taxes 7,728 (1,453) 27,932 (5,376) (9,640) (5,521) Income tax provision (benefit) 2,387 (6,318) 8,323 1,868 534 (2,203) Net income (loss) $ 5,341 $ 4,865 $ 19,609 $ (7,244) $ (10,174) $ (3,318) Earnings (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.13 $ 0.52 $ (0.28) $ (0.59) 15 Net Income (Loss) to Adj. Net Income Reconciliation Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended Year Ended Period from Period from February 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 December 31, December 31, to December 31, to January 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 5,341 $ 4,865 $ 19,609 $ (7,244) $ (10,174) $ (3,318) Adjusted for: Transaction costs - - - 10,319 8,706 3,917 Incentive units plan - - - 4,735 1,846 - Change in control adjustment for stock options - - - - - 2,813 Share-based compensation, 2018 plan 715 660 2,609 1,091 - - Offering costs 4 - 1,669 - - - Transition expenses - - - 348 - - Management fee - - - 585 715 - TCPA Settlements 378 - 3,736 192 - - Registration costs - - - 615 - - Other employee severance - - 172 106 - - One-time adjustment - bank fees - - - - 642 - One-time incentive bonuses - - - - 514 - Other charges and expenses 100 64 305 410 196 104 Adjusted deferred taxes for the Act - - - - 656 - Amortization of certain intangibles 2,312 3,098 9,248 12,392 14,536 - Income tax benefit related to adjustments (1,263) (1,368) (4,789) (5,187) (6,870) (2,728) Adjusted net income $ 7,587 $ 7,319 $ 32,559 $ 18,362 $ 10,767 $ 788 Earnings per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 0.62 16 Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA Reconciliation Successor Company Predecessor Company Three Months Ended December 31, Period from Period from Year ended Year ended February 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 2019 December 31, December 31, to December 31, to January 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2018 2019 2018 2017 2017 (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 5,341 $ 4,865 $ 19,609 $ (7,244) $ (10,174) $ (3,318) Adjusted for: Interest expense 2,006 8,338 8,510 18,448 11,448 614 Income tax provision (benefit) 2,387 (6,318) 8,323 1,868 534 (2,203) Depreciation and amortization 3,203 3,922 12,689 15,671 16,645 382 EBITDA 12,937 10,807 49,131 28,743 18,453 (4,525) Transaction costs - - - 10,319 8,706 3,917 Incentive units plan - - - 4,735 1,846 - Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan 715 660 2,609 1,091 - - Change in control adjustment for stock options - - - - - 2,813 Management fee - - - 585 715 - One-time adjustment - bank fees - - - - 642 - One-time incentive bonus - - - - 514 - TCPA settlements 378 - 3,736 192 - - Transition expenses - - - 348 - - Offering costs 4 - 1,669 - - - Registration costs - - - 615 - - Other employee severance - - 172 106 - - Other charges and expenses 101 64 305 410 196 104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,135 $ 11,531 $ 57,622 $ 47,144 $ 31,072 $ 2,309 17 Net Income to Net Free Cash Generated Reconciliation YTD Net income $19,609 Depreciation and amortization $12,688 Stock compensation expense $2,609 Provision for bad debt 1,626 TCPA settlement 3,358 Other noncash expenses 454 Cash used in investing Activities (6,743) Term loan paydowns (4,956) Net free cash generated $ 28,645 18 Attachments Original document

