International Money Express : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our current view with respect to certain events that could have an effect on our future financial performance. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include the words or phrases such as "will," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," "future outlook," and similar expressions. Except for historical information, matters discussed in such statements are forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, competition in the markets in which we operate; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place; our ability to maintain banking relationships necessary for us to conduct our business; credit risks from our agents and the financial institutions with which we do business; bank failures, sustained financial market illiquidity, or illiquidity at our clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current ecosystem; cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our success in developing and introducing new products, services and infrastructure; customer confidence in our brand and in consumer money transfers generally; our ability to maintain compliance with the regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate; international political factors or implementation of tariffs, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers of money out of the United States; changes in tax laws and unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; political instability, currency restrictions and devaluation in countries in which we operate or plan to operate; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; change or disruption in international migration patterns; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property rights; our ability to retain key personnel; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our prospectus supplement, dated September 11, 2019, files pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, expected financial outlook for the year 2020 and all forward-looking statements that are made or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.
This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Generated. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Slides 16, 17 and 18 of this presentation for a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, Net income per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Net Income to Net Free Cash. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization resulting from push-down accounting, and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and also adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Free Cash Generated is defined as net income before provision for bad debt and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations as well as reduced by the cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations.
A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets.
2019 Strategic Priorities and Business Updates
Driving Core Growth
More U.S. zip codes we want to be in than those where we currently operate
Growth in secondary and tertiary markets
Expanding Depth of Service
Successful launch of Africa and Canada businesses
White Label processing live with two partners
Solidifying Our Balance Sheet
Free Cash generation and debt capacity provides acquisitive firepower
Strengthening Our Leadership Team
Hired Joseph Aguilar as Chief Operating Officer in September 2019
Hired Max Leiva as Chief Information Officer in January 2020
Executing Key Efficiency Initiatives
Strategic relationship with Ripple
Review of Key Performance Indicators
4Q'19 vs 4Q'18
FY'19 vs FY'18
Revenue Growth
10.9%
16.7%
Adj. EBITDA
22.6%
22.2%
Growth(1)
Net Income
$5.3M vs $4.9M
$19.6M vs ($7.2M)
Adj. Net Income(1)
$7.6M vs $7.3M
$32.6M vs $18.4M
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflectadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 16 and 17 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Intermex Growth Story
Money Transfer Transactions
Volume
(# In millions)
($ in millions)
28.3
$10,294.9
24.1
$8,895.0
6.6
7.4
$2,388.5
$2,660.7
FY 2018
FY 2019
4Q18
4Q19
FY 2018
FY 2019
4Q18
4Q19
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$273.9
$319.6
$57.6
$47.1
$75.1
$83.2
$11.5
$14.1
FY 2018
FY 2019
4Q18
4Q19
FY 2018
FY 2019
4Q18
4Q19
Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Historical Industry Growth Trends
Mexico Industry Growth(1)
Intermex Growth
(Total Remittance Volume)
(Total Remittance Volume)
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Intermex has a strong ability to outpace industry
growth, but it is not immune to overall industry trends
Banco de Mexico and World Bank. Represents total remittance volume for US dollars outbound to Mexico
Highly Cash Generative Business Model
Free Cash Generated(1)as a Percentage of Adjusted EBITDA(2)
100%
90%
80%
70%
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
53.9%
56.2%
44.4%
49.7%
41.7%
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
FY19
Free Cash Generated reflects Net Income with certain adjustments. Please see page 18 for detail on adjustments to Net Income and a reconciliation of Net Income to Free Cash Generated.
Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.
Favorable, Fragmented Competitive Landscape
Intermex enjoys a strong and growing position across key target markets
LAC Market Landscape
Intermex Share of Key Target
Markets (2)
Mexico Market Share Breakdown
2014 2018 2019
7.9% 17.4%(3)18.0%(3)
All Others
92.1%
82.7%
82.0%
LAC Countries - 2019
Country
Size
Region
(US$B)1
MEX
$34.8
38.5%
GUA
$9.5
10.5%
DOM
$4.7
5.1%
COL
$4.8
5.3%
ELS
$7.4
8.1%
HON
$7.0
7.8%
PRU
$3.3
3.6%
ECU
$3.2
3.5%
Guatemala Market Share Breakdown
2014
2018
2019
14.0%
24.0%(3)
25.4%(3)
Total Market Size:
~$90 Billion (1)
All Others
86.0%
76.0%
74.6%
World Bank (2019). Reflects US share of estimated LAC market size as of October 2019.
Source: Banco de Guatemala and Banco de Mexico
Reflective of respective country central bank inflows from USA based on World Bank % Share originating from USA.
HAI
$3.3
3.6%
BRA
$3.2
3.5%
JAM
$2.6
2.8%
NIC
$1.7
1.8%
BOL
$1.3
1.4%
OTHER
$3.8
4.2%
Market Share and Percent of Industry Growth
Tier I and II Countries Remittance Volume Growth(1)
17.3%
18.4%
14.8%
12.2%
$4,881
$5,037
9.7%
8.1%
$4,449
$3,438
63%
61%
$2,019
$2,225
62%
37%
39%
69%
65%
38%
31%
76%
35%
24%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Intermex Volume Growth
All Others Volume Growth
Intermex Market Share
Intermex outperforms market growth in its core markets of Mexico and Guatemala.
A consistent and large portion of the growth in the Mexico market is captured by Intermex.
Source: Banco de Guatemala, Banco Central de Honduras, Banco de Mexico, Banco Central de Reserva de El Salvador - US originating Volume using based on latest 2019 results
Fourth Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights
Revenue
Remittance
Adj. EBITDA(1)
Net Income
Volume
$83.2M
$2.6B
$14.1M
$5.3M
+10.9%
+11.4%
+22.6%
+9.8%
Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160bps YoY to 17.0%(1)
Solidified salesforce in high priority expansion markets
Generated $5.3M Net Income, 9.8% increase YoY
Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data
Full Year 2019 Performance Highlights
Revenue
Remittance
Adj. EBITDA(1)
Net Income
Volume
$319.6M
$10.3B
$57.6M
$19.6M
+16.7%
+15.7%
+22.2%
N.M.
Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 82bps YoY to 18.0%(1)
Reduced bank deposit costs by migrating agents to more cost efficient deposit methods
Expanded White Label processing to two live partners
Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data
Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance
$340-$355 million
Revenue
$62-$66 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance forone-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets.
Appendix
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Successor Company
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands of dollars)
2019
2018
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
86,117
$
73,029
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $759 thousand and
35,795
$842 thousand, respectively
39,754
Prepaid wires
18,201
26,655
Prepaid expenses and current assets
4,155
3,171
Total current assets
148,227
138,650
Property and equipment, net
13,282
10,393
Goodwill
36,260
36,260
Intangible assets, net
27,381
36,395
Deferred tax asset, net
741
2,267
Other assets
1,415
1,874
Total assets
$
227,306
$
225,839
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, net
$
7,044
$
3,936
Accounts payable
13,401
11,438
Wire transfers and money orders payable
40,197
36,311
Accrued and other
23,074
16,355
Total current liabilities
83,716
68,040
Long term liabilities:
Debt, net
87,623
113,326
Total long term liabilities
87,623
113,326
Stockholders' equity:
Total stockholders' equity
55,967
44,473
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
227,306
$
225,839
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Successor Company
Predecessor
Company
Three Months Ended
Period from
Period from
Year Ended
Year Ended
February 1, 2017
January 1, 2017
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
to December 31,
to January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2017
2017
Revenues:
(Unaudited)
Wire transfer and money order fees
$
71,672
$
63,826
$
273,081
$
232,380
$
169,796
$
11,877
Foreign exchange
10,971
10,752
44,268
39,765
30,014
2,450
Other income
600
480
2,252
1,756
1,229
98
Total revenues
$
83,243
$
75,058
$
319,601
$
273,901
$
201,039
$
14,425
Operating expenses:
Service charges from agents and banks
56,160
49,906
212,670
182,471
135,569
9,441
Salaries and benefits
7,899
8,292
30,705
32,926
23,417
4,530
Other selling, general and
administrative expenses
6,247
6,053
27,095
19,442
14,894
1,062
Transaction costs
-
-
-
10,319
8,706
3,917
Depreciation and amortization
3,203
3,922
12,689
15,671
16,645
382
Total operating expenses
73,509
68,173
283,159
260,829
199,231
19,332
Operating income (loss)
9,734
6,885
36,442
13,072
1,808
(4,907)
Interest expense
2,006
8,338
8,510
18,448
11,448
614
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,728
(1,453)
27,932
(5,376)
(9,640)
(5,521)
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,387
(6,318)
8,323
1,868
534
(2,203)
Net income (loss)
$
5,341
$
4,865
$
19,609
$
(7,244)
$
(10,174)
$
(3,318)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic and diluted
$
0.14
$
0.13
$
0.52
$
(0.28)
$
(0.59)
Net Income (Loss) to Adj. Net Income Reconciliation
Successor Company
Predecessor
Company
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended
Year Ended
Period from
Period from
February 1, 2017
January 1, 2017
December 31,
December 31,
to December 31,
to January 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
2017
2017
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
5,341
$
4,865
$
19,609
$
(7,244)
$
(10,174)
$
(3,318)
Adjusted for:
Transaction costs
-
-
-
10,319
8,706
3,917
Incentive units plan
-
-
-
4,735
1,846
-
Change in control adjustment for stock options
-
-
-
-
-
2,813
Share-based compensation, 2018 plan
715
660
2,609
1,091
-
-
Offering costs
4
-
1,669
-
-
-
Transition expenses
-
-
-
348
-
-
Management fee
-
-
-
585
715
-
TCPA Settlements
378
-
3,736
192
-
-
Registration costs
-
-
-
615
-
-
Other employee severance
-
-
172
106
-
-
One-time adjustment - bank fees
-
-
-
-
642
-
One-time incentive bonuses
-
-
-
-
514
-
Other charges and expenses
100
64
305
410
196
104
Adjusted deferred taxes for the Act
-
-
-
-
656
-
Amortization of certain intangibles
2,312
3,098
9,248
12,392
14,536
-
Income tax benefit related to adjustments
(1,263)
(1,368)
(4,789)
(5,187)
(6,870)
(2,728)
Adjusted net income
$
7,587
$
7,319
$
32,559
$
18,362
$
10,767
$
788
Earnings per common share
Basic and diluted
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
0.62
Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA Reconciliation
Successor Company
Predecessor
Company
Three Months Ended December 31,
Period from
Period from
Year ended
Year ended
February 1, 2017
January 1, 2017
2019
December 31,
December 31,
to December 31,
to January 31,
(in thousands of dollars)
2018
2019
2018
2017
2017
(Unaudited)
Net income (loss)
$
5,341
$
4,865
$
19,609
$
(7,244)
$
(10,174)
$
(3,318)
Adjusted for:
Interest expense
2,006
8,338
8,510
18,448
11,448
614
Income tax provision (benefit)
2,387
(6,318)
8,323
1,868
534
(2,203)
Depreciation and amortization
3,203
3,922
12,689
15,671
16,645
382
EBITDA
12,937
10,807
49,131
28,743
18,453
(4,525)
Transaction costs
-
-
-
10,319
8,706
3,917
Incentive units plan
-
-
-
4,735
1,846
-
Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan
715
660
2,609
1,091
-
-
Change in control adjustment for stock options
-
-
-
-
-
2,813
Management fee
-
-
-
585
715
-
One-time adjustment - bank fees
-
-
-
-
642
-
One-time incentive bonus
-
-
-
-
514
-
TCPA settlements
378
-
3,736
192
-
-
Transition expenses
-
-
-
348
-
-
Offering costs
4
-
1,669
-
-
-
Registration costs
-
-
-
615
-
-
Other employee severance
-
-
172
106
-
-
Other charges and expenses
101
64
305
410
196
104
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14,135
$
11,531
$
57,622
$
47,144
$
31,072
$
2,309
Net Income to Net Free Cash Generated Reconciliation
