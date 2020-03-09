Log in
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
International Money Express : Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

03/09/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Presentation

March 2020

Safe Harbor Statement / Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our current view with respect to certain events that could have an effect on our future financial performance. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include the words or phrases such as "will," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," "future outlook," and similar expressions. Except for historical information, matters discussed in such statements are forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, competition in the markets in which we operate; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place; our ability to maintain banking relationships necessary for us to conduct our business; credit risks from our agents and the financial institutions with which we do business; bank failures, sustained financial market illiquidity, or illiquidity at our clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current ecosystem; cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our success in developing and introducing new products, services and infrastructure; customer confidence in our brand and in consumer money transfers generally; our ability to maintain compliance with the regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate; international political factors or implementation of tariffs, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers of money out of the United States; changes in tax laws and unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; political instability, currency restrictions and devaluation in countries in which we operate or plan to operate; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; change or disruption in international migration patterns; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property rights; our ability to retain key personnel; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our prospectus supplement, dated September 11, 2019, files pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, expected financial outlook for the year 2020 and all forward-looking statements that are made or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Earnings per Share and Free Cash Generated. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Slides 16, 17 and 18 of this presentation for a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA, Net income per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Net Income to Net Free Cash. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization resulting from push-down accounting, and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and also adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Free Cash Generated is defined as net income before provision for bad debt and depreciation and amortization adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations as well as reduced by the cash used in investing activities and servicing of our debt obligations.

A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets.

2

2019 Strategic Priorities and Business Updates

  • Driving Core Growth
    • More U.S. zip codes we want to be in than those where we currently operate
    • Growth in secondary and tertiary markets
  • Expanding Depth of Service
    • Successful launch of Africa and Canada businesses
    • White Label processing live with two partners
  • Solidifying Our Balance Sheet
    • Free Cash generation and debt capacity provides acquisitive firepower
  • Strengthening Our Leadership Team
    • Hired Joseph Aguilar as Chief Operating Officer in September 2019
    • Hired Max Leiva as Chief Information Officer in January 2020
  • Executing Key Efficiency Initiatives
    • Strategic relationship with Ripple

3

Review of Key Performance Indicators

4Q'19 vs 4Q'18

FY'19 vs FY'18

Revenue Growth

10.9%

16.7%

Adj. EBITDA

22.6%

22.2%

Growth(1)

Net Income

$5.3M vs $4.9M

$19.6M vs ($7.2M)

Adj. Net Income(1)

$7.6M vs $7.3M

$32.6M vs $18.4M

  1. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflectadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 16 and 17 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

4

Intermex Growth Story

Money Transfer Transactions

Volume

(# In millions)

($ in millions)

28.3

$10,294.9

24.1

$8,895.0

6.6

7.4

$2,388.5

$2,660.7

FY 2018

FY 2019

4Q18

4Q19

FY 2018

FY 2019

4Q18

4Q19

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

($ in millions)

($ in millions)

$273.9

$319.6

$57.6

$47.1

$75.1

$83.2

$11.5

$14.1

FY 2018

FY 2019

4Q18

4Q19

FY 2018

FY 2019

4Q18

4Q19

  1. Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

5

Historical Industry Growth Trends

Mexico Industry Growth(1)

Intermex Growth

(Total Remittance Volume)

(Total Remittance Volume)

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Intermex has a strong ability to outpace industry

growth, but it is not immune to overall industry trends

  1. Banco de Mexico and World Bank. Represents total remittance volume for US dollars outbound to Mexico

6

Highly Cash Generative Business Model

Free Cash Generated(1)as a Percentage of Adjusted EBITDA(2)

100%

90%

80%

70%

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

53.9%

56.2%

44.4%

49.7%

41.7%

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

FY19

  1. Free Cash Generated reflects Net Income with certain adjustments. Please see page 18 for detail on adjustments to Net Income and a reconciliation of Net Income to Free Cash Generated.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

7

Favorable, Fragmented Competitive Landscape

Intermex enjoys a strong and growing position across key target markets

LAC Market Landscape

Intermex Share of Key Target

Markets (2)

Mexico Market Share Breakdown

2014 2018 2019

7.9% 17.4%(3)18.0%(3)

All Others

92.1%

82.7%

82.0%

LAC Countries - 2019

Country

Size

Region

(US$B)1

MEX

$34.8

38.5%

GUA

$9.5

10.5%

DOM

$4.7

5.1%

COL

$4.8

5.3%

ELS

$7.4

8.1%

HON

$7.0

7.8%

PRU

$3.3

3.6%

ECU

$3.2

3.5%

Guatemala Market Share Breakdown

2014

2018

2019

14.0%

24.0%(3)

25.4%(3)

Total Market Size:

~$90 Billion (1)

All Others

86.0%

76.0%

74.6%

  1. World Bank (2019). Reflects US share of estimated LAC market size as of October 2019.
  2. Source: Banco de Guatemala and Banco de Mexico
  3. Reflective of respective country central bank inflows from USA based on World Bank % Share originating from USA.

8

HAI

$3.3

3.6%

BRA

$3.2

3.5%

JAM

$2.6

2.8%

NIC

$1.7

1.8%

BOL

$1.3

1.4%

OTHER

$3.8

4.2%

Market Share and Percent of Industry Growth

Tier I and II Countries Remittance Volume Growth(1)

17.3%

18.4%

14.8%

12.2%

$4,881

$5,037

9.7%

8.1%

$4,449

$3,438

63%

61%

$2,019

$2,225

62%

37%

39%

69%

65%

38%

31%

76%

35%

24%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Intermex Volume Growth

All Others Volume Growth

Intermex Market Share

    • Intermex outperforms market growth in its core markets of Mexico and Guatemala.
    • A consistent and large portion of the growth in the Mexico market is captured by Intermex.
  2. Source: Banco de Guatemala, Banco Central de Honduras, Banco de Mexico, Banco Central de Reserva de El Salvador - US originating Volume using based on latest 2019 results

9

Fourth Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights

Revenue

Remittance

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Net Income

Volume

$83.2M

$2.6B

$14.1M

$5.3M

+10.9%

+11.4%

+22.6%

+9.8%

    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 160bps YoY to 17.0%(1)
    • Solidified salesforce in high priority expansion markets
    • Generated $5.3M Net Income, 9.8% increase YoY
  2. Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
  3. Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data

10

Full Year 2019 Performance Highlights

Revenue

Remittance

Adj. EBITDA(1)

Net Income

Volume

$319.6M

$10.3B

$57.6M

$19.6M

+16.7%

+15.7%

+22.2%

N.M.

    • Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 82bps YoY to 18.0%(1)
    • Reduced bank deposit costs by migrating agents to more cost efficient deposit methods
    • Expanded White Label processing to two live partners
  2. Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 17 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
  3. Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data

11

Full Year 2020 Financial Guidance

$340-$355 million

Revenue

$62-$66 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

  1. A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance forone-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets.

12

Appendix

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Successor Company

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2019

2018

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

86,117

$

73,029

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $759 thousand and

35,795

$842 thousand, respectively

39,754

Prepaid wires

18,201

26,655

Prepaid expenses and current assets

4,155

3,171

Total current assets

148,227

138,650

Property and equipment, net

13,282

10,393

Goodwill

36,260

36,260

Intangible assets, net

27,381

36,395

Deferred tax asset, net

741

2,267

Other assets

1,415

1,874

Total assets

$

227,306

$

225,839

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Current portion of long-term debt, net

$

7,044

$

3,936

Accounts payable

13,401

11,438

Wire transfers and money orders payable

40,197

36,311

Accrued and other

23,074

16,355

Total current liabilities

83,716

68,040

Long term liabilities:

Debt, net

87,623

113,326

Total long term liabilities

87,623

113,326

Stockholders' equity:

Total stockholders' equity

55,967

44,473

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

227,306

$

225,839

14

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Successor Company

Predecessor

Company

Three Months Ended

Period from

Period from

Year Ended

Year Ended

February 1, 2017

January 1, 2017

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

to December 31,

to January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2017

2017

Revenues:

(Unaudited)

Wire transfer and money order fees

$

71,672

$

63,826

$

273,081

$

232,380

$

169,796

$

11,877

Foreign exchange

10,971

10,752

44,268

39,765

30,014

2,450

Other income

600

480

2,252

1,756

1,229

98

Total revenues

$

83,243

$

75,058

$

319,601

$

273,901

$

201,039

$

14,425

Operating expenses:

Service charges from agents and banks

56,160

49,906

212,670

182,471

135,569

9,441

Salaries and benefits

7,899

8,292

30,705

32,926

23,417

4,530

Other selling, general and

administrative expenses

6,247

6,053

27,095

19,442

14,894

1,062

Transaction costs

-

-

-

10,319

8,706

3,917

Depreciation and amortization

3,203

3,922

12,689

15,671

16,645

382

Total operating expenses

73,509

68,173

283,159

260,829

199,231

19,332

Operating income (loss)

9,734

6,885

36,442

13,072

1,808

(4,907)

Interest expense

2,006

8,338

8,510

18,448

11,448

614

Income (loss) before income taxes

7,728

(1,453)

27,932

(5,376)

(9,640)

(5,521)

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,387

(6,318)

8,323

1,868

534

(2,203)

Net income (loss)

$

5,341

$

4,865

$

19,609

$

(7,244)

$

(10,174)

$

(3,318)

Earnings (loss) per common share

Basic and diluted

$

0.14

$

0.13

$

0.52

$

(0.28)

$

(0.59)

15

Net Income (Loss) to Adj. Net Income Reconciliation

Successor Company

Predecessor

Company

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

Year Ended

Period from

Period from

February 1, 2017

January 1, 2017

December 31,

December 31,

to December 31,

to January 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

2017

2017

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$

5,341

$

4,865

$

19,609

$

(7,244)

$

(10,174)

$

(3,318)

Adjusted for:

Transaction costs

-

-

-

10,319

8,706

3,917

Incentive units plan

-

-

-

4,735

1,846

-

Change in control adjustment for stock options

-

-

-

-

-

2,813

Share-based compensation, 2018 plan

715

660

2,609

1,091

-

-

Offering costs

4

-

1,669

-

-

-

Transition expenses

-

-

-

348

-

-

Management fee

-

-

-

585

715

-

TCPA Settlements

378

-

3,736

192

-

-

Registration costs

-

-

-

615

-

-

Other employee severance

-

-

172

106

-

-

One-time adjustment - bank fees

-

-

-

-

642

-

One-time incentive bonuses

-

-

-

-

514

-

Other charges and expenses

100

64

305

410

196

104

Adjusted deferred taxes for the Act

-

-

-

-

656

-

Amortization of certain intangibles

2,312

3,098

9,248

12,392

14,536

-

Income tax benefit related to adjustments

(1,263)

(1,368)

(4,789)

(5,187)

(6,870)

(2,728)

Adjusted net income

$

7,587

$

7,319

$

32,559

$

18,362

$

10,767

$

788

Earnings per common share

Basic and diluted

$

0.20

$

0.20

$

0.87

$

0.72

$

0.62

16

Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA Reconciliation

Successor Company

Predecessor

Company

Three Months Ended December 31,

Period from

Period from

Year ended

Year ended

February 1, 2017

January 1, 2017

2019

December 31,

December 31,

to December 31,

to January 31,

(in thousands of dollars)

2018

2019

2018

2017

2017

(Unaudited)

Net income (loss)

$

5,341

$

4,865

$

19,609

$

(7,244)

$

(10,174)

$

(3,318)

Adjusted for:

Interest expense

2,006

8,338

8,510

18,448

11,448

614

Income tax provision (benefit)

2,387

(6,318)

8,323

1,868

534

(2,203)

Depreciation and amortization

3,203

3,922

12,689

15,671

16,645

382

EBITDA

12,937

10,807

49,131

28,743

18,453

(4,525)

Transaction costs

-

-

-

10,319

8,706

3,917

Incentive units plan

-

-

-

4,735

1,846

-

Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan

715

660

2,609

1,091

-

-

Change in control adjustment for stock options

-

-

-

-

-

2,813

Management fee

-

-

-

585

715

-

One-time adjustment - bank fees

-

-

-

-

642

-

One-time incentive bonus

-

-

-

-

514

-

TCPA settlements

378

-

3,736

192

-

-

Transition expenses

-

-

-

348

-

-

Offering costs

4

-

1,669

-

-

-

Registration costs

-

-

-

615

-

-

Other employee severance

-

-

172

106

-

-

Other charges and expenses

101

64

305

410

196

104

Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,135

$

11,531

$

57,622

$

47,144

$

31,072

$

2,309

17

Net Income to Net Free Cash Generated Reconciliation

YTD

Net income

$19,609

Depreciation and amortization

$12,688

Stock compensation expense

$2,609

Provision for bad debt

1,626

TCPA settlement

3,358

Other noncash expenses

454

Cash used in investing Activities

(6,743)

Term loan paydowns

(4,956)

Net free cash generated

$ 28,645

18

Disclaimer

International Money Express Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 21:53:02 UTC
