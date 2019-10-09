Log in
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
International Money Express : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

10/09/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Lofgren Christopher B

(Month/Day/Year)

International Money Express, Inc.[ IMXI ]

Statement

10/07/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS,

X Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

INC.

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

9480 S. DIXIE HIGHWAY

Form filed by More than One

(Street)

Reporting Person

MIAMI

FL

33156

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

5,102(1)(2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or Exercise

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Price of

Direct (D)

Amount

Derivative

or Indirect

or

Security

(I) (Instr. 5)

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents an award of restricted stock units in respect of the issuer's common stock. Subject to the reporting person's continued service as a director of the issuer, these restricted stock units will vest on October 7, 2020 and be settled in shares of common stock within 30 days thereafter.
  2. This amount consists of 5,102 shares deliverable upon vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

/s/ Christopher B. Lofgren

10/09/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

International Money Express Inc. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 00:50:01 UTC
