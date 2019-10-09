International Money Express : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Represents an award of restricted stock units in respect of the issuer's common stock. Subject to the reporting person's continued service as a director of the issuer, these restricted stock units will vest on October 7, 2020 and be settled in shares of common stock within 30 days thereafter.
This amount consists of 5,102 shares deliverable upon vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.
/s/ Christopher B. Lofgren
10/09/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
