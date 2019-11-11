International Money Express : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation 0 11/11/2019 | 04:30pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation November 2019 Safe Harbor Statement / Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our current view with respect to certain events that could have an effect on our future financial performance. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include the words or phrases such as "will," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," "future outlook," and similar expressions. Except for historical information, matters discussed in such statements are forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, competition in the markets in which we operate; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place; our ability to maintain banking relationships necessary for us to conduct our business; credit risks from our agents and the financial institutions with which we do business; bank failures, sustained financial market illiquidity, or illiquidity at our clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current ecosystem; cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our success in developing and introducing new products, services and infrastructure; customer confidence in our brand and in consumer money transfers generally; our ability to maintain compliance with the regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate; international political factors or implementation of tariffs, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers of money out of the United States; changes in tax laws and unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; political instability, currency restrictions and devaluation in countries in which we operate or plan to operate; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; change or disruption in international migration patterns; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property rights; our ability to retain key personnel; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our prospectus supplement, dated September 11, 2019, files pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, expected financial outlook for the year 2019 and all forward-looking statements that are made or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA growth, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Earnings per Share. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Please refer to Slides 14 and 15 of this presentation for a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net income and Adjusted EBITDA, and Net income per share to Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs, non-cash amortization resulting from push-down accounting, and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income taxes, and also adjusted to add back certain charges and expenses, such as transaction costs and non-cash compensation costs, as these charges and expenses are not considered a part of our core business operations and are not an indicator of ongoing, future company performance. A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. 2 2019 Strategic Priorities and Business Updates Priority #1 remains driving core growth initiatives

Long runway ahead in brick & mortar Core expansion in both growth and stronghold states Continued growth opportunity in secondary and tertiary Latin American markets

Expanding our breadth and depth of service

Africa and Canada businesses performing within expectations White label processing live with two partners

Key additions to management and board

Hired Joseph Aguilar as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 23, 2019 Appointed Chris Lofgren to Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2019

3 Review of Key Performance Indicators Revenue Net Income Adj. EBITDA Market Share Expansion Revenue growth of 17.7% year-over-year Net income of $4.0 million versus ($13.4) million loss in Q3 2018 Adj. Net income of $9.5 million versus $1.3 million in Q3 2018 Adjusted EBITDA(1)growth of 22.4% year-over-year Intermex continues to aggregate share in Mexico / Guatemala Growth initiatives across new products and markets Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflect add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 14 and 15 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA 4 Intermex Growth Story Money Transfer Transactions Volume (# In millions) ($ in millions) 7.57 $2,843.6 6.36 $2,357.9 3Q183Q193Q183Q19 Revenue Adjusted EBITDA(1) ($ in millions) ($ in millions) $85.3 $16.5 $72.5 $13.4 3Q18 3Q19 3Q18 3Q19 Adjusted EBITDA reflects add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 15 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA 5 Favorable, Fragmented Competitive Landscape Intermex enjoys a strong and growing position across key target markets LAC Market Landscape Intermex Share of Key Target Markets (2) Mexico Market Share Breakdown 2014 2018 3Q19 7.9% 17.4%(3)18.2%(3) All Others 92.1% 82.6% 81.8% LAC Countries - 2018 Country Size Region (US$B)1 MEX 35.7 40% GUA 9.6 11% DOM 6.8 8% COL 6.4 7% ELS 5.5 6% HON 4.7 5% PRU 3.2 4% ECU 3.1 3% Guatemala Market Share Breakdown 2014 2018 3Q19 14.0% 24.0%(3) 25.7%(3) Total Market Size: ~$90 Billion (1) All Others 86.0% 76.0% 74.3% World Bank (2018). Reflects estimated LAC market size as of April 2019. Management estimated market share of remittances as of 2018. Source: Banco de Guatemala, Banco de Mexico and World Bank 2018. 6 HAI 3.0 3% BRA 2.9 3% JAM 2.5 3% NIC 1.5 2% BOL 1.3 1% OTHER 3.6 4% Market Share and Percent Of Industry Growth Tier I Countries (YTD) Mexico Remittance Volume(1)($MM) 17.4% 18.0% 14.9% 12.1% $3,123 $3,079 9.7% $2,349 7.9% $2,188 $1,546 62% 59% $1,208 61% 38% 41% 80% 57% 39% 73% 43% 27% 20% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 Guatemala Remittance Volume(1)($MM) 24.0% 25.5% 21.6% 18.8% $934 $992 14.0% 15.4% $792 $832 $671 57% 59% 58% 42% $397 41% 63% 43% 67% 74% 37% 26% 33% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 Intermex Volume Growth All Others Volume Growth Intermex Market Share Intermex outperforms market growth in its core markets of Mexico and Guatemala.

A consistent and large portion of the growth in the Mexico market is captured by Intermex. Source: Banco de Guatemala and Banco de Mexico - US originating Volume 7 Market Share and Percent Of Industry Growth Tier II Countries (YTD) El Salvador Remittance Volume(1)($MM) 10.9% 9.6% 8.1% 6.4% Honduras Remittance Volume(1)($MM) 15.2% 12.4% 9.3% 5.2% $407 $403 7.0% 4.2%$282 $173 $103 89% 77% 75% 73% $109 55% 25% 27% 38% 11% 23% 62% 45% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 4.8% 5.5% $444 $403 $325 $383 $252 $195 55% 60% 73% 93% 86% 67% 45% 40% 27% 7% 14% 33% 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 YTD 2019 Intermex Volume Growth All Others Volume Growth Intermex Market Share Intermex increases market share both to El Salvador and Honduras with continued strong growth amidst low market growth

Intermex maintains 19.6% growth to El Salvador versus an overall market growth of 3.0%

Intermex continues strong growth to Honduras of 40.0% versus the market growth of 12.1% Source: Banco Central de El Salvador and Banco Central de Honduras - US originating Volume 8 Third Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights Generated impressive year-over-year growth of key metrics:

year-over-year growth of key metrics: 17.7% revenue growth 22.4% Adjusted EBITDA growth (1) 20.6% growth in remittance volume Adjusted net income of $9.5 million or $0.25 adjusted earnings per share (1) Net income of $4.0 million vs. ($13.4) million loss in Q3 2018

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 75bps year-over-year to 19.3% (1)

year-over-year to 19.3% Year-to-date as of September 30, Intermex captured 27% of the total growth in US to Mexico remittance volume and 37% of the total growth in US to Guatemala remittance volume (2)

as of September 30, Intermex captured 27% of the total growth in US to Mexico remittance volume and 37% of the total growth in US to Guatemala remittance volume Completed Secondary Offering of 6M shares to increase total shares in float by 34%

Settled a pending TCPA litigation for a one-time expense of $3.25 million Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflect add-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 14 and 15 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data 9 Updating 2019 Financial Guidance $315-$325 million Revenue $56-$58 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance for one-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets. 10 Appendix Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 94,189 $ 73,029 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $772 and $842, respectively 53,763 35,795 Prepaid wires 9,382 26,655 Other prepaid expenses and current assets 2,267 3,171 Total current assets 159,601 138,650 Property and equipment, net 11,550 10,393 Goodwill 36,260 36,260 Intangible assets, net 29,720 36,395 Deferred tax asset, net 2,032 2,267 Other assets 1,744 1,874 Total assets $ 240,907 $ 225,839 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net $ 6,405 $ 3,936 Accounts payable 14,100 11,438 Wire transfers and money orders payable 57,339 36,311 Accrued and other 24,061 16,355 Total current liabilities 101,905 68,040 Long-term liabilities: Debt, net 89,383 113,326 Total long-term liabilities 89,383 113,326 Stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity 49,619 44,473 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 240,907 $ 225,839 12 Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 Revenues: (Unaudited) Wire transfer and money order fees, net $ 72,468 $ 61,332 Foreign exchange 12,272 10,697 Other income 594 479 Total revenues $ 85,334 $ 72,508 Operating expenses: Service charges from agents and banks 56,319 48,305 Salaries and benefits 7,612 10,959 Other selling, general and administrative expenses 9,788 5,207 Transaction costs - 6,305 Depreciation and amortization 3,179 4,142 Total operating expenses 76,898 74,918 Operating income (loss) 8,436 (2,410) Interest expense 2,145 3,434 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,291 (5,844) Income tax provision 2,253 7,569 Net income (loss) $ 4,038 $ (13,413) Income (loss) per common share Basic and diluted $ 0.11 $ (0.43) 13 Net Income (Loss) to Adj. Net Income Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 4,038 $ (13,413) Adjusted for: Transaction costs - 6,305 Incentive units plan - 4,023 Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan 634 430 Management fee - 195 TCPA settlement 3,358 - Offering costs 766 - Registration costs - 615 Other employee severance - 106 Other charges and expenses 86 38 Amortization of intangibles 2,312 3,098 Income tax benefit related to Adjustments (1,654) (146) Adjusted Net income $ 9,540 $ 1,251 Adjusted income per Share Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.04 14 Net Income (Loss) to Adj. EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands of dollars) 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 4,038 $ (13,413) Adjusted for: Interest expense 2,145 3,434 Income tax provision 2,253 7,569 Depreciation and amortization 3,179 4,142 EBITDA 11,615 1,732 Transaction costs - 6,305 Incentive units plan - 4,023 Share-based compensation, 2018 Plan 634 430 Management fee - 195 TCPA settlement 3,358 - Registration costs 766 615 Other employee severance - 106 Other charges and expenses 86 38 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,459 $ 13,444 15 Attachments Original document

