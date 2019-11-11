International Money Express : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which reflect our current view with respect to certain events that could have an effect on our future financial performance. These statements relate to expectations concerning matters that are not historical fact and may include the words or phrases such as "will," "should," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "approximately," "our planning assumptions," "future outlook," and similar expressions. Except for historical information, matters discussed in such statements are forward-looking statements. All of these forward-looking statements are based largely on information currently available to our management and on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections about our business and our industry, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those currently anticipated. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates, judgments and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, or could affect our share price. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will, in fact, occur or that our estimates or assumptions will be correct, and we caution investors and all others not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include among other things, competition in the markets in which we operate; our ability to maintain agent relationships on terms consistent with those currently in place; our ability to maintain banking relationships necessary for us to conduct our business; credit risks from our agents and the financial institutions with which we do business; bank failures, sustained financial market illiquidity, or illiquidity at our clearing, cash management or custodial financial institutions; new technology or competitors that disrupt the current ecosystem; cyber-attacks or disruptions to our information technology, computer network systems and data centers; our success in developing and introducing new products, services and infrastructure; customer confidence in our brand and in consumer money transfers generally; our ability to maintain compliance with the regulatory requirements of the jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate; international political factors or implementation of tariffs, border taxes or restrictions on remittances or transfers of money out of the United States; changes in tax laws and unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take; political instability, currency restrictions and devaluation in countries in which we operate or plan to operate; weakness in U.S. or international economic conditions; change or disruption in international migration patterns; our ability to protect our brand and intellectual property rights; our ability to retain key personnel; and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section in periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our prospectus supplement, dated September 11, 2019, files pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, expected financial outlook for the year 2019 and all forward-looking statements that are made or attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. Any forward-looking statement that we make in this presentation speaks only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.
Core expansion in both growth and stronghold states
Continued growth opportunity in secondary and tertiary Latin American markets
Expanding our breadth and depth of service
Africa and Canada businesses performing within expectations
White label processing live with two partners
Key additions to management and board
Hired Joseph Aguilar as Chief Operating Officer, effective September 23, 2019
Appointed Chris Lofgren to Board of Directors, effective October 7, 2019
Review of Key Performance Indicators
Revenue Net Income
Adj. EBITDA
Market Share
Expansion
Revenue growth of 17.7% year-over-year
Net income of $4.0 million versus ($13.4) million loss in Q3 2018 Adj. Net income of $9.5 million versus $1.3 million in Q3 2018
Adjusted EBITDA(1)growth of 22.4% year-over-year
Intermex continues to aggregate share in Mexico / Guatemala
Growth initiatives across new products and markets
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflectadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 14 and 15 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Intermex Growth Story
Money Transfer Transactions
Volume
(# In millions)
($ in millions)
7.57
$2,843.6
6.36
$2,357.9
3Q183Q193Q183Q19
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
$85.3
$16.5
$72.5
$13.4
3Q18
3Q19
3Q18
3Q19
Adjusted EBITDA reflectsadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see page 15 for detail on adjustments to EBITDA and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Favorable, Fragmented Competitive Landscape
Intermex enjoys a strong and growing position across key target markets
LAC Market Landscape
Intermex Share of Key Target
Markets (2)
Mexico Market Share Breakdown
2014 2018 3Q19
7.9% 17.4%(3)18.2%(3)
All Others
92.1%
82.6%
81.8%
LAC Countries - 2018
Country
Size
Region
(US$B)1
MEX
35.7
40%
GUA
9.6
11%
DOM
6.8
8%
COL
6.4
7%
ELS
5.5
6%
HON
4.7
5%
PRU
3.2
4%
ECU
3.1
3%
Guatemala Market Share Breakdown
2014
2018
3Q19
14.0%
24.0%(3)
25.7%(3)
Total Market Size:
~$90 Billion (1)
All Others
86.0%
76.0%
74.3%
World Bank (2018). Reflects estimated LAC market size as of April 2019.
Management estimated market share of remittances as of 2018.
Source: Banco de Guatemala, Banco de Mexico and World Bank 2018.
HAI
3.0
3%
BRA
2.9
3%
JAM
2.5
3%
NIC
1.5
2%
BOL
1.3
1%
OTHER
3.6
4%
Market Share and Percent Of Industry Growth Tier I Countries (YTD)
Mexico Remittance Volume(1)($MM)
17.4%
18.0%
14.9%
12.1%
$3,123
$3,079
9.7%
$2,349
7.9%
$2,188
$1,546
62%
59%
$1,208
61%
38%
41%
80%
57%
39%
73%
43%
27%
20%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
Guatemala Remittance Volume(1)($MM)
24.0%
25.5%
21.6%
18.8%
$934
$992
14.0%
15.4%
$792
$832
$671
57%
59%
58%
42%
$397
41%
63%
43%
67%
74%
37%
26%
33%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018 YTD 2019
Intermex Volume Growth
All Others Volume Growth
Intermex Market Share
Intermex outperforms market growth in its core markets of Mexico and Guatemala.
A consistent and large portion of the growth in the Mexico market is captured by Intermex.
Source: Banco de Guatemala and Banco de Mexico - US originating Volume
Market Share and Percent Of Industry Growth Tier II Countries (YTD)
El Salvador Remittance Volume(1)($MM)
10.9%
9.6%
8.1%
6.4%
Honduras Remittance Volume(1)($MM)
15.2%
12.4%
9.3%
5.2%
$407 $403
7.0%
4.2%$282
$173
$103
89%
77%
75%
73%
$109
55%
25%
27%
38%
11%
23%
62%
45%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
4.8%
5.5%
$444
$403
$325
$383
$252
$195
55%
60%
73%
93%
86%
67%
45%
40%
27%
7%
14%
33%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
YTD 2019
Intermex Volume Growth
All Others Volume Growth
Intermex Market Share
Intermex increases market share both to El Salvador and Honduras with continued strong growth amidst low market growth
Intermex maintains 19.6% growth to El Salvador versus an overall market growth of 3.0%
Intermex continues strong growth to Honduras of 40.0% versus the market growth of 12.1%
Source: Banco Central de El Salvador and Banco Central de Honduras - US originating Volume
Third Quarter 2019 Performance Highlights
Generated impressiveyear-over-year growth of key metrics:
17.7% revenue growth
22.4% Adjusted EBITDA growth(1)
20.6% growth in remittance volume
Adjusted net income of $9.5 million or $0.25 adjusted earnings per share(1)
Net income of $4.0 million vs. ($13.4) million loss in Q3 2018
Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 75bpsyear-over-year to 19.3%(1)
Year-to-dateas of September 30, Intermex captured 27% of the total growth in US to Mexico remittance volume and 37% of the total growth in US to Guatemala remittance volume(2)
Completed Secondary Offering of 6M shares to increase total shares in float by 34%
Settled a pending TCPA litigation for aone-time expense of $3.25 million
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA reflectadd-backs for one-time,non-recurring items. Please see pages 14 and 15 for detail on those adjustments and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA
Source: Banco de Mexico, Banco de Guatemala, World Bank US outbound volumes and Intermex company data
Updating 2019 Financial Guidance
$315-$325 million
Revenue
$56-$58 million
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
A quantitative reconciliation of projected 2019 Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and qualifying the amounts necessary under GAAP guidance forone-time,non-recurring items including, without limitation, costs related to acquisitions and the registration of the Company's securities, and losses related to legal contingencies or disposal of assets.
Appendix
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands of dollars)
2019
2018
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash
$
94,189
$
73,029
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $772 and
$842, respectively
53,763
35,795
Prepaid wires
9,382
26,655
Other prepaid expenses and current assets
2,267
3,171
Total current assets
159,601
138,650
Property and equipment, net
11,550
10,393
Goodwill
36,260
36,260
Intangible assets, net
29,720
36,395
Deferred tax asset, net
2,032
2,267
Other assets
1,744
1,874
Total assets
$
240,907
$
225,839
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt, net
$
6,405
$
3,936
Accounts payable
14,100
11,438
Wire transfers and money orders payable
57,339
36,311
Accrued and other
24,061
16,355
Total current liabilities
101,905
68,040
Long-term liabilities:
Debt, net
89,383
113,326
Total long-term liabilities
89,383
113,326
Stockholders' equity:
Total stockholders' equity
49,619
44,473
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
240,907
$
225,839
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
September 30,
(in thousands of dollars)
2019
2018
Revenues:
(Unaudited)
Wire transfer and money order fees, net
$
72,468
$
61,332
Foreign exchange
12,272
10,697
Other income
594
479
Total revenues
$
85,334
$
72,508
Operating expenses:
Service charges from agents and banks
56,319
48,305
Salaries and benefits
7,612
10,959
Other selling, general and
administrative expenses
9,788
5,207
Transaction costs
-
6,305
Depreciation and amortization
3,179
4,142
Total operating expenses
76,898
74,918
Operating income (loss)
8,436
(2,410)
Interest expense
2,145
3,434
Income (loss) before income taxes
6,291
(5,844)
Income tax provision
2,253
7,569
Net income (loss)
$
4,038
$
(13,413)
Income (loss) per common share
Basic and diluted
$
0.11
$
(0.43)
Net Income (Loss) to Adj. Net Income Reconciliation
