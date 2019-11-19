Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Paper Company    IP

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Paper : Chairman and CEO to Speak at Citi 2019 Basic Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at the Citi 2019 Basic Materials Conference on December 4, 2019 in New York City. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am ET and will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia.  We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication.  We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion.  For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-chairman-and-ceo-to-speak-at-citi-2019-basic-materials-conference-300961264.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPAN
04:31pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : Chairman and CEO to Speak at Citi 2019 Basic Materials Con..
PR
11/14INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/31INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Profit Tops Views, But Sales Miss
DJ
10/31INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
10/31INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
PU
10/31INTERNATIONAL PAPER : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Completes the Sale of Its India-based Printing Paper Busin..
PR
10/08INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Increases its Annual Cash Dividend by 2.5% to $2.05 per sh..
PR
10/01INTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings on October 31, 2019
PR
09/30INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : SEC Filing 10Q-3
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group