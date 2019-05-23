Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Paper Company    IP

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

International Paper : Chairman and CEO to Speak at Vertical Research Partners 2019 Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and CEO Mark S. Sutton will speak at the Vertical Research Partners 2019 Materials Conference on June 18, 2019 at The Parker New York hotel in New York City. The presentation, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. EST, will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 52,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-chairman-and-ceo-to-speak-at-vertical-research-partners-2019-materials-conference-300856160.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPAN
04:02pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : Chairman and CEO to Speak at Vertical Research Partners 20..
PR
05/22INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Labor Relations Expert Joins F&H Solutions Group
AQ
05/22DS SMITH : International Paper to expand its business
AQ
05/14INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Declares Dividend
PR
05/13INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/02John V. Faraci Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors
AQ
05/02UPDATE -- John V. Faraci Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors
AQ
04/26INTERNATIONAL PAPER : continues commitment to forest stewardship through collabo..
PU
04/25INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
04/25INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About