News Summary

International Paper : Declares Dividend

01/08/2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for the period from January 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2019. Today the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2019, to March 31, 2019, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on March 15, 2019, to holders of record at the close of business on February 21, 2019.

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., and employ approximately 52,000 colleagues located in more than 24 countries. Net sales for 2017 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-300774776.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2019
