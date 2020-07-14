Log in
International Paper : Declares Dividend

07/14/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5125 per share for the period from July 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, inclusive, on its common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

Today the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from July 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the company. This dividend is also payable on September 15, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2020.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-301091141.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2020
