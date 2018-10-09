Log in
International Paper : Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback, Raises Dividend

10/09/2018 | 10:42pm CEST

By Bowdeya Tweh

International Paper (IP) plans to repurchase up to $2 billion of its common stock, the packaging company said Tuesday.

Memphis-based International Paper said it had $430 million left on its current share repurchase authorization as of Sept. 30.

The company on Tuesday also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents a share, from 47.5 cents a share.

Chief Executive Mark Sutton said the moves reflect confidence in the company's long-term outlook and strong free cash flow generation.

Shares in International Paper were flat post market at $44.64 after shedding 5.7% during Tuesday's regular trading.

Write to Bowdeya Tweh at bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com

09/17Packaging stocks track higher on solid data read 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 314 M
EBIT 2018 2 978 M
Net income 2018 2 395 M
Debt 2018 9 891 M
Yield 2018 4,07%
P/E ratio 2018 8,19
P/E ratio 2019 8,53
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 19 352 M
Consensus
Managers
NameTitle
Mark S. Sutton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy S. Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert W. Wenker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David J. Bronczek Independent Director
J. Steven Whisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-15.81%19 352
MONDI1.94%12 546
MONDI LIMITED21.06%12 546
WESTROCK-22.28%12 534
PCA - PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-15.90%9 580
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC16.79%8 919
