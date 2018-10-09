International Paper : Plans $2 Billion Share Buyback, Raises Dividend

By Bowdeya Tweh



International Paper (IP) plans to repurchase up to $2 billion of its common stock, the packaging company said Tuesday.

Memphis-based International Paper said it had $430 million left on its current share repurchase authorization as of Sept. 30.

The company on Tuesday also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents a share, from 47.5 cents a share.

Chief Executive Mark Sutton said the moves reflect confidence in the company's long-term outlook and strong free cash flow generation.

Shares in International Paper were flat post market at $44.64 after shedding 5.7% during Tuesday's regular trading.

