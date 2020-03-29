Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Paper Company    IP

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Paper : Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Brazilian Corrugated Packaging Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/29/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) has entered into an agreement to sell its Brazilian corrugated packaging business to Klabin S.A. for R$330 million, with R$280 million to be paid at closing and R$50 million one year thereafter, subject to certain adjustments. This business includes three containerboard mills and four box plants. This agreement follows International Paper's previously announced strategic review of the Brazil packaging business.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020, subject to certain closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The company will continue to run its Papers and Forestry businesses in Brazil.  

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements  reflect IP management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.  Factors which could  cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to (i) the receipt of regulatory approvals for the transaction and the successful fulfillment or waiver of all other closing conditions without unexpected delays or conditions; (ii) the successful closing of the transaction within the estimated timeframe; (iii) industry conditions; (iv) global economic conditions and political changes; and (v) other factors that can be found in IP's press releases and Securities and Exchange Commission filings.  IP undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-reaches-agreement-to-sell-its-brazilian-corrugated-packaging-business-301031405.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPAN
03/25INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
02/25INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Named One Of The 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® By E..
PR
02/20INTERNATIONAL PAPER : SEC Filing - S-8
PU
02/20INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Names First Chief Sustainability Officer
PR
02/11INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Vision 2030 Goals Focused on Building a Better F..
PR
02/07INTERNATIONAL PAPER : CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Global ..
PR
01/30INTERNATIONAL PAPER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
01/30INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : Annual results
CO
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group