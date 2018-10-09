International Paper Sees Largest Percent Decrease Since January 2016 -- Data Talk

International Paper Company (IP) closed at $44.64, down $2.69 or 5.68%

-- Lowest close since Nov. 7, 2016, when it closed at $44.47

-- Largest percent decrease since Jan. 25, 2016, when it fell 10.62%

-- Earlier Tuesday, the packaging company announced plans to repurchase up to $2 billion of its common stock. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 50 cents a share, from 47.5 cents a share

-- Earlier Tuesday, BMO Capital downgraded International Paper to market perform and cut its price target on the company to $51.00/share from $66.00/share, Benzinga reported

-- Down two consecutive days; down 8.49% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending January 26, 2016, when it fell 9.82%

-- Down 22.95% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2015, when it fell 29.64%

-- New 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $44.18; lowest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2016, when it hit $43.76

-- Down 6.66% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 2, 2017, when it fell as much as 7.43%

-- Fifth-worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet