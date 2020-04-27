International Paper : to Hold Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced a change in the format of its annual meeting of shareowners for 2020 (the "Annual Meeting") from a hybrid meeting to a virtual-only meeting via the filing of additional proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Directors of the Company has determined that, in order to protect the health and safety of its shareowners, employees, directors and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company will hold its Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. As such, shareowners will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

Virtual meeting date: Monday, May 11, 2020

Virtual meeting time: 11:00 a.m. (CDT)

Virtual meeting link: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IP2020

Shareowners of record, as of the close of business on March 12, 2020, the record date, and holders of shares in "street name" on such date, may attend and vote their shares at the Annual Meeting, and ask questions during the Annual Meeting, by entering the control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice they previously received.

Whether or not they plan to attend the Annual Meeting, the Company urges its shareowners to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

