International Paper : to Release First-Quarter 2019 Earnings On April 25

03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release first-quarter earnings on Thursday, April 25, 2019 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the web site beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (706) 679-8242 or, within the U.S. only, (877) 316-2541, and ask to be connected to the International Paper first-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 9573956.  Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT).  An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call.  To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 9573956.  

International Paper logo. (PRNewsfoto/International Paper)

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 52,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2018 were $23 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-to-release-first-quarter-2019-earnings-on-april-25-300820482.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2019
