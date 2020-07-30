Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  International Petroleum Corporation    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Petroleum : IPC to release 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 03:11am EDT

Press Release

July 30, 2020

International Petroleum Corporation to release 2020 Second Quarter Financial

Results on August 4, 2020

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2020, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 07:30 CET, followed by an audio cast at 09:00 CET.

Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the report and the latest developments from IPC.

Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com.

You can also dial-in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers:

Canada/International:

+1 631 913 1422

UK:

+44

333 300 0804

Sweden:

+46

85 664 2651

The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 51025953#

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

Robert Eriksson

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

Media Manager

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Or

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

International Petroleum Corp.

Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street

Tel. +1 604 689 7842

www.international-petroleum.com

Vancouver, V6C 3E8, Canada

E-mail:info@international-petroleum.com

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 07:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CO
03:11aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : IPC to release 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results o..
PU
03:01aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : to release 2020 Second Quarter Financial R..
AQ
03:00aInternational Petroleum Corporation to release 2020 Second Quarter Financial ..
GL
05/07INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Interational Petroleum Corporation First Quarter 2020 ..
AQ
05/06INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : IPC 2020 first quarter financial results (regulatory)
PU
05/06INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and C..
AQ
05/05INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : announces 2020 Annual General Meeting voti..
AQ
05/04INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : to release 2020 First Quarter Financial Re..
AQ
05/01INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : IPC to release 2020 first quarter financial results on..
PU
05/01INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : to release 2020 First Quarter Financial Re..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 268 M - -
Net income 2020 -71,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
International Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2,85 $
Last Close Price 1,99 $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mike Nicholson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lukas Henrik Lundin Chairman
Daniel Fitzgerald Chief Operating Officer
Christophe Nerguararian Chief Financial Officer
Charles Ashley Heppenstall Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-53.50%315
CNOOC LIMITED-34.26%49 600
CONOCOPHILLIPS-38.58%41 782
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.10%27 513
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-42.24%21 411
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.90%15 918
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group