International Prospect Ventures Increases Private Placement Financing

Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2020) - International Prospect Ventures Ltd. (TSXV: IZZ) (the "Company") announces that due to significant interest, it is increasing the size of its non-brokered private placement announced on May 20, 2020 such that it will now issue up to 6,111,111 Units at a per Unit price of $0.09 for gross proceeds of up to $550,000 (instead of 5,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $450,000). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a per share price of $0.13 for two years from the closing of the offering, subject to accelerated expiry in certain circumstances.

The offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. Finder's fees in amounts to be determined may be payable to persons who introduce the Company to subscribers to the offering. The proceeds raised from this offering will be used by the Company to explore the Wits End Prospect in the Pilbara Craton, Western Australia, and to evaluate additional properties and NSR royalties, and for general corporate purposes. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing of the offering in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About International Prospect Ventures Ltd.

International Prospect Ventures is a junior mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in 8 mining properties located in the Pilbara Craton of Western Australia, within an area southeast of Karratha, where several new early-stage to advanced gold discoveries have been reported. The Company is continuing to review additional properties and NSR royalty interests.

The Company also has a 100% interest in the Porcupine Miracle Gold Prospect, located in Langmuir Township, near Timmins, Ontario.

For additional information, please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

President

2864 chemin Sullivan

Val-d'Or, Québec J9P 0B9

Tel.: 819-824-2808, x 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

Website: www.iprospectventures.ca

