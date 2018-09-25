Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Seaways Inc    INSW   MHY410531021

INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC (INSW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

International Seaways : Announces Contract to Install Scrubbers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) (“INSW”), one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (“LNG”), today announced that it has signed contracts with Clean Marine AS of Norway and a qualified system installer for the purchase and installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems (“scrubbers”) on seven of its modern VLCCs, with an option for a further three systems covering the remaining three modern VLCCs in its fleet. The seven scrubbers are all to be installed prior to January 1, 2020, when the new 0.5% IMO sulfur emission cap goes into effect.

Clean Marine AS is a leading provider of marine exhaust scrubber systems with proven systems well suited to tankers.

The seven scrubber units are intended to be funded with available liquidity.

“Following significant economic analysis and evaluation of different systems, we are pleased to have executed contracts to install scrubbers on a large portion of our VLCC fleet,” said Lois Zabrocky, President and CEO of International Seaways. “We believe that by installing scrubbers on our largest ships, we will gain an economic advantage while further demonstrating a commitment to the environment as we did with our recent acquisition of highly efficient VLCCs. In addition to being well positioned to capitalize on a market recovery based on International Seaways’ sizeable high-quality fleet, our scrubber initiative also strengthens the Company’s ability to take advantage of a potential strong tanker market resulting from the IMO regulations, as both crude and product tankers stand to benefit from increased transportation demand.”

About International Seaways, Inc.

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) is one of the largest tanker companies worldwide providing energy transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products and LNG. International Seaways owns and operates a fleet of 52 vessels, including 14 VLCCs, two Suezmaxes, seven Aframaxes/LR2s, 11 Panamaxes/LR1s and 12 MR tankers. Through joint ventures, it has ownership interests in four LNG carriers and two floating storage and offloading service vessels. International Seaways has an experienced team committed to the very best operating practices and the highest levels of customer service and operational efficiency. International Seaways is headquartered in New York City, NY. Additional information is available at www.intlseas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Company’s plans to issue dividends, its prospects, including statements regarding vessel acquisitions, trends in the tanker markets, and possibilities of strategic alliances and investments. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2017 for the Company, the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC
12:01pINTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS : Announces Contract to Install Scrubbers
BU
08/31FRIDAY SECTOR LAGGARDS : Shipping, Transportation Services
AQ
08/20MONDAY SECTOR LEADERS : Transportation Services, Television & Radio Stocks
AQ
08/08INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
08/08INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC : International Seaways, Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/08INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
BU
07/30INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 8, 201..
BU
06/29EURONAV : purchases ULCC Laura Lynn from International Seaways
AQ
06/18INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/15INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14After A 90% Cash Flow Collapse, What's Next For Euronav? 
08/12International Seaways (INSW) CEO Lois Zabrocky on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings .. 
08/08International Seaways beats by $0.07, beats on revenue 
07/21SAILORS DELIGHT : A 10%-Plus Tax Advantaged Distribution 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 241 M
EBIT 2018 -16,5 M
Net income 2018 -66,9 M
Debt 2018 713 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,18
EV / Sales 2018 5,38x
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
Capitalization 582 M
Chart INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC
Duration : Period :
International Seaways Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lois K. Zabrocky President & Chief Executive Officer
Doug D. Wheat Non-Executive Chairman
Jeffrey D. Pribor CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Ian T. Blackley Director
Timothy J. Bernlohr Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC8.02%582
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP4.34%724
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-33.44%680
DHT HOLDINGS INC28.13%660
TEEKAY CORPORATION-30.36%648
BW LPG-7.48%620
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.