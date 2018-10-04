Log in
INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP (ISCA)
International Speedway Corp : International Speedway Corporation Class A to Host Earnings Call

10/04/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / InternationalSpeedway Corporation Class A (OTC PINK: ISCB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 ThirdQuarter Earnings to be held on October4, 2018 at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replayof the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9D4B179391D30.

To receive updates for this company you canregister by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking getinvestment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial contentcommunity, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentaryand news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and theaverage traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial informationfor virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more orfor the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 692 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 4,52 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 7,99
P/E ratio 2019 19,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,75x
EV / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capitalization 1 910 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 45,0 $
Spread / Average Target 6,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lesa France Kennedy Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John R. Saunders President
James C. France Chairman & Assistant Treasurer
Joel Scott Chitwood Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory S. Motto CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP6.05%1 910
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC13.52%93 645
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.12.60%37 109
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-13.74%20 740
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP56.76%19 337
EXPEDIA GROUP INC8.02%19 334
