International Speedway Corp : International Speedway Corporation Class A to Host Earnings Call

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2018 / InternationalSpeedway Corporation Class A (OTC PINK: ISCB) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2018 ThirdQuarter Earnings to be held on October4, 2018 at 9:00:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replayof the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9D4B179391D30.

To receive updates for this company you canregister by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking getinvestment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial contentcommunity, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentaryand news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and theaverage traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial informationfor virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more orfor the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network