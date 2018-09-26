Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  International Zeolite Corp    ZEON   CA4605821095

INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP (ZEON)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

International Zeolite Files 43-101 Technical Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 12:30am CEST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2018) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), announces that it has filed an NI 43‑101 Technical Report dated September 17, 2018 for its Bromley Creek Property as prepared by Jacques Houle, P.Eng. having an effective date of August 17, 2018. The resources for the deposit are set out in the table below.

ItemCategoryTonnesAverage C.E.C.
Oversize Stockpile in QuarryMeasured300101.7
Crushed Stockpile in QuarryMeasured1,600101.7
Insitu Resources in Quarry AreaMeasured239,000101.7
Insitu Resources Peripheral to Quarry AreaIndicated102,60096.8
Insitu Resources Beyond Quarry AreaInferred492,70098.6
Insitu Resources Bromley Creek Riparian ZoneInferred180,20099.3

 

The average C.E.C. (Cation Exchange Capacity) reflects the capacity of the zeolites to absorb deleterious solutions and odours. The higher the CEC number the greater the capacity to absorb deleterious solutions and odours.

The Report can be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The contents of this News Release have been read and approved by Jacques Houle P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43‑101.

On Behalf of the Board
"Ray Paquette"
President & CEO
604.684.3301
www.internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP
12:30aInternational Zeolite Files 43-101 Technical Report
NE
12:28aINTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Files 43-101 Technical Report
AQ
09/13INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Commences In-Field Fertilizer Research in India
AQ
09/13INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Commences In-Field Fertilizer Research in India
AQ
09/11International Zeolite Commences In-Field Fertilizer Research in India
NE
09/11INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Commences In-Field Fertilizer Research in India
AQ
07/20INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Appoints new director
AQ
07/17International Zeolite Appoints New Director
NE
07/17INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE : Appoints New Director
AQ
05/17International Zeolite Initiates First Commercial Order from Cuba
NE
More news
Chart INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP
Duration : Period :
International Zeolite Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lucien Raymon Paquette President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Groenewald Chief Financial Officer
David Kepkay Independent Director
Ron Schneider Independent Director
Stephen Edward Coates Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP-66.10%0
SOUTHERN COPPER CORP-8.47%33 573
GMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' PAO--.--%28 623
CHINA MOLYBDENUM0.00%13 626
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-22.37%10 404
BOLIDEN AB-11.29%7 602
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.