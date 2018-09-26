International Zeolite Files 43-101 Technical Report

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2018) - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company"), announces that it has filed an NI 43‑101 Technical Report dated September 17, 2018 for its Bromley Creek Property as prepared by Jacques Houle, P.Eng. having an effective date of August 17, 2018. The resources for the deposit are set out in the table below.

Item Category Tonnes Average C.E.C. Oversize Stockpile in Quarry Measured 300 101.7 Crushed Stockpile in Quarry Measured 1,600 101.7 Insitu Resources in Quarry Area Measured 239,000 101.7 Insitu Resources Peripheral to Quarry Area Indicated 102,600 96.8 Insitu Resources Beyond Quarry Area Inferred 492,700 98.6 Insitu Resources Bromley Creek Riparian Zone Inferred 180,200 99.3

The average C.E.C. (Cation Exchange Capacity) reflects the capacity of the zeolites to absorb deleterious solutions and odours. The higher the CEC number the greater the capacity to absorb deleterious solutions and odours.

The Report can be viewed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The contents of this News Release have been read and approved by Jacques Houle P.Eng., a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43‑101.

