International Zeolite Retains Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. as Market Maker

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) - International Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with TSXV policies. VLP will buy and sell shares of International Zeolite Corp. for the purpose of maintaining an orderly trading market or providing liquidity in the Company's shares.

The term of the agreement is for one year and may be terminated by either party immediately upon receiving written notice. In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month. In addition, VLP has been granted an incentive stock option to acquire up to 200,000 common shares in the Company's capital, at a price of $0.105 per share for a one year period.

