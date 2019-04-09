Log in
INTERNATIONAL ZEOLITE CORP

(IZ)
International Zeolite Retains Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. as Market Maker

04/09/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2019) -  International Zeolite Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: IZ) (OTCQB: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to provide market-making services. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with TSXV policies. VLP will buy and sell shares of International Zeolite Corp. for the purpose of maintaining an orderly trading market or providing liquidity in the Company's shares.

The term of the agreement is for one year and may be terminated by either party immediately upon receiving written notice. In consideration of the services to be provided, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month. In addition, VLP has been granted an incentive stock option to acquire up to 200,000 common shares in the Company's capital, at a price of $0.105 per share for a one year period.

On Behalf of the Board

Ray Paquette
President & CEO
604.684.3301 www.internationalzeolite.com

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43971


© Newsfilecorp 2019
