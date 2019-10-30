Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd.    IGLD   IL0010834435

INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD.

(IGLD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Appeal of NASDAQ Notice of Delisting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 09:30am EDT

Ramat Gan, Israel, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (the “Company” or "Internet-Gold") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: IGLD).

As disclosed on October 24, 2019, the Company received written notification (the “Notification”) from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company’s ordinary shares were subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, pending the Company’s opportunity to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”).

The Company submitted an appeal of the Notification on October 29, 2019. There can be no assurance, however, that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing.

Under Nasdaq rules, the delisting of the Company’s ordinary shares and the suspension from trade in the Nasdaq will be stayed during the pendency of the appeal and during such time, the Company’s ordinary shares will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market.

About Internet Gold

Internet Gold is a telecommunications-oriented holding company whose principal asset is a 51.95% stake in B Communications Ltd., the owner of 26.34% of outstanding shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, the leading communications group in Israel. On June 2019, Internet Gold entered into a transaction for the sale of its entire holdings in B Communications Ltd. For more information, please visit the following Internet sites:

www.igld.com
www.bcommunications.co.il
www.ir.bezeq.co.il

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.  Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Panel will not grant the Company’s request for continued listing for any reason, general business conditions in the industry, changes in the regulatory and legal compliance environments, the failure to manage growth and other risks detailed from time to time in Internet-Gold’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.  These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.  Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

For further information, please contact:

Doron Turgeman- CEO
doron@igld.com / Tel: +972-3-924-0000


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LIN
09:30aAppeal of NASDAQ Notice of Delisting
GL
10/28Internet Gold Announces Update to Anticipated Schedule for Closing of the Sea..
GL
10/24Internet Gold Receives NASDAQ Notice of Delisting
GL
10/17Internet Gold Announces Anticipated Schedule for Closing of the Searchlight T..
GL
10/07Internet Gold Announces Anticipated Schedule for Closing of the Searchlight T..
GL
09/30Internet Gold Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice
GL
09/22INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq - Petition to Approve Class Action
PU
09/12INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : A Report Related to Bezeq – The Israel Teleco..
PU
09/05Internet Gold Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Per Share Requ..
GL
08/29Internet Gold Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of 2019
GL
More news
Chart INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Doron Turgeman Chief Executive Officer
Moshe Lusky Chairman
Ran Nakel Chief Financial Officer
Dudi Ezra External Director
Shoshana Shidlo External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNET GOLD - GOLDEN LINES LTD.-92.07%4
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.06%248 946
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.34%89 280
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.67%82 519
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 050
BCE INC.15.00%42 658
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group