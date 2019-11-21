Update Regarding Appeal of NASDAQ Notice of Delisting

Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (the “Company” or "Internet-Gold") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: IGLD).

As disclosed on October 24, 2019, the Company received written notification (the “Notification”) from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company’s ordinary shares were subject to delisting from the Nasdaq Global Select Market, pending the Company’s opportunity to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). On October 30, 2019 the Company announced it submitted an appeal of the Notification. At the time, we indicated that there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing.

Since the request for the appeal was submitted, the Company also submitted information to the Panel in anticipation of the hearing. Following discussions with Nasdaq staff the Company is considering whether it should withdraw the appeal at this point.

The Company is currently examining its possibilities and will continue to update on a final decision. A withdrawal of the appeal will result in a delisting from Nasdaq, but the Company expects to maintain its listing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

