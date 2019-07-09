Log in
Internet Gold Golden Lines : Announced that the Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a Petition to Approve an Arrangement Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law

07/09/2019 | 03:23am EDT

SECURITIES AND

COMMISSION

Washington,EXCHANGED. . 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of July 2019

INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Frie man Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-

F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by

Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by

Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, registrant

is also th reby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

12g3-2(b):If "Yes"82- is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule

EXHIBIT

DESCRIPTION

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd.

99.1

Internet Gold Announced that the Company Submitted to the

el Aviv-Jaffa District Court a P

to Approve an Arrangement Proposal Regarding Searchlight

Transaction P

SIGNATURE

to be signedPursuanton itstobehalft requirementsby the undersignof thed,SecuritiesthereuntoExchangeduly authorizedAct of 1934,. the registrant has duly caused this report

Date: July 8, 2019

Internet Gold Announced that

EXHIBIT 99.1

Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a

Petition to Approve an Arrangemthent Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to

Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law

Ramat Gan, Israel - July 8, 2019 - Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Internet

Gold") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: IGLD) today announced that further to the Company's

pr vious announcement dated June 24, 2019 with respect of signing of the definitive agreement for the

'SearchlightII BZQ, L.P.

SPC") and T.N.R. Investments Ltd. ("Fuhrer SPC" and toge her

with

Transaction' by the parties thereto - the Company, B Communications Ltd. ("BComm"),

SPC, the("Pur hasers"), the Company has tod y submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District

Court,Searchlightpetition pursuant toSearchlighttion 350(a) of the

Companies Law requesting the court to issue an

order to convene meetings of the Comp y's

Israeliand shareholders. The agenda for the meeting will

include an approval of the Searchlight transactioncreditocuments. To the Company's knowledge, BComm has

submitted a similar petition.

updated the Company that they have filed a

quest to obt in a control

In addition, the Purchasers

permit in Bezeq - the Israel haveTelcommunications Corporation Limited, as required under the agreements.

As previously indic ted, the share purchase

nt includes certain conditions to closing, including the

receipt of

court approval,

the issuance ofagreemecontrol permit to the

from the Ministry of

behalf of the Purchasers on the boards of directors of BComm and BezPurchasersq, and minimum liquidity and

Communications, antitrust approvals, absence of material adverse effect, d signation of board members on

maximum indebtedness of BComm upon C osing.

.

There is no certainty that the

he

will be consu

As previously announced, if

on is consummated,the Company will not be able to fully pay its

applicable Israeli

ourt pursuatransactionto Sect on 350 of the Israeli Companies Law. The Company

debts, and the Company inte ds to

in tiate

a creditors' arrangement which will be submitted to the

that pursuant to such arrang ment, the existing shares of the Company will be nullified and that theanticipatesreditor

of the Company will receive, INTER ALIA, 100% of the shares of the Company.

Note

or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities

This pr ss release shall not constitute an offer to

described

herein, nor shall there be any sale of th

securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the rsellgistration or qualifi ation under the securities

of

any such jurisdiction. We will not make any public offering of the securities in the United Statlaws.The

securi ies have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Internet Gold

I ternet Gold is

telecommunications-oriented holding company whose principal asset is a 51.95% stake

Telecommunication Corporation Limited,

the leading communications group in Israel. For

more

B Communications Ltd., the owner of 26.34% of outstanding shares of Bezeq The Israel

information, please visit the following Internet sites:

igld.

.co.il

www.bcommuir.bezeq.nications.il

Forward-Looking Statements

at are subject

risks and uncertainties. Fa

s

This press release contains forward-looking statements

that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-lotoking s atements include, bucto

not limited

general business conditions in the

changes in the regula ry and legal compliancare

environmentsto, the failure to mana

growth and industry,otherisks detailed fr

m time to time in

Company's

ilings with the Sec

rities Exchange

. These documents contain and identify other important

actors that could cause actual sults toCommissiondiffer terially from

contained in our projections or forward-

forward-looking

.

which

only as of areth datethosewhich they are made. We undertake no

l oking

Stockholders and other readers

c uti

ed not to place undue reliance on these

obligationstatementsto upda atements,publicly or revisepeaky forward-looking statement.

There is no certainty that the Transaction will be consummated.

For further information, please contact:

Yuval Snir- IR Manager

yuval@igld.com / Tel: +972-3-924-0000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 07:22:06 UTC
