Internet Gold Golden Lines : Announced that the Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a Petition to Approve an Arrangement Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law

Internet Gold Announced that EXHIBIT 99.1

Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a

Petition to Approve an Arrangemthent Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to

Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law

Ramat Gan, Israel - July 8, 2019 - Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Internet

Gold") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: IGLD) today announced that further to the Company's

pr vious announcement dated June 24, 2019 with respect of signing of the definitive agreement for the

'SearchlightII BZQ, L.P. SPC") and T.N.R. Investments Ltd. ("Fuhrer SPC" and toge her

with Transaction' by the parties thereto - the Company, B Communications Ltd. ("BComm"),

SPC, the("Pur hasers"), the Company has tod y submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District

Court,Searchlightpetition pursuant toSearchlighttion 350(a) of the Companies Law requesting the court to issue an

order to convene meetings of the Comp y's Israeliand shareholders. The agenda for the meeting will

include an approval of the Searchlight transactioncreditocuments. To the Company's knowledge, BComm has

submitted a similar petition. updated the Company that they have filed a quest to obt in a control

In addition, the Purchasers

permit in Bezeq - the Israel haveTelcommunications Corporation Limited, as required under the agreements.

As previously indic ted, the share purchase nt includes certain conditions to closing, including the

receipt of court approval, the issuance ofagreemecontrol permit to the from the Ministry of

behalf of the Purchasers on the boards of directors of BComm and BezPurchasersq, and minimum liquidity and

Communications, antitrust approvals, absence of material adverse effect, d signation of board members on

maximum indebtedness of BComm upon C osing. .

There is no certainty that the he will be consu

As previously announced, if on is consummated,the Company will not be able to fully pay its

applicable Israeli ourt pursuatransactionto Sect on 350 of the Israeli Companies Law. The Company

debts, and the Company inte ds to in tiate a creditors' arrangement which will be submitted to the

that pursuant to such arrang ment, the existing shares of the Company will be nullified and that theanticipatesreditor

of the Company will receive, INTER ALIA, 100% of the shares of the Company.

Note or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities

This pr ss release shall not constitute an offer to

described herein, nor shall there be any sale of th securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,

solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the rsellgistration or qualifi ation under the securities of

any such jurisdiction. We will not make any public offering of the securities in the United Statlaws.The

securi ies have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Internet Gold

I ternet Gold is telecommunications-oriented holding company whose principal asset is a 51.95% stake

Telecommunication Corporation Limited, the leading communications group in Israel. For more

B Communications Ltd., the owner of 26.34% of outstanding shares of Bezeq The Israel

information, please visit the following Internet sites:

igld. .co.il