Internet Gold Golden Lines : Announced that the Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a Petition to Approve an Arrangement Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law

EXHIBIT 99.1
Company Submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court a
Petition to Approve an Arrangemthent Proposal Regarding Searchlight Transaction Pursuant to
Section 350 of the Israeli Companies Law
Ramat Gan, Israel - July 8, 2019 - Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (the "Company" or "Internet
Gold") (NASDAQ Global Select Market and TASE: IGLD) today announced that further to the Company's
pr vious announcement dated June 24, 2019 with respect of signing of the definitive agreement for the
'SearchlightII BZQ, L.P.
SPC") and T.N.R. Investments Ltd. ("Fuhrer SPC" and toge her
with
Transaction' by the parties thereto - the Company, B Communications Ltd. ("BComm"),
SPC, the("Pur hasers"), the Company has tod y submitted to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District
Court,Searchlightpetition pursuant toSearchlighttion 350(a) of the
|
Companies Law requesting the court to issue an
order to convene meetings of the Comp y's
Israeliand shareholders. The agenda for the meeting will
include an approval of the Searchlight transactioncreditocuments. To the Company's knowledge, BComm has
|
submitted a similar petition.
updated the Company that they have filed a
quest to obt in a control
In addition, the Purchasers
permit in Bezeq - the Israel haveTelcommunications Corporation Limited, as required under the agreements.
As previously indic ted, the share purchase
nt includes certain conditions to closing, including the
receipt of
court approval,
the issuance ofagreemecontrol permit to the
from the Ministry of
behalf of the Purchasers on the boards of directors of BComm and BezPurchasersq, and minimum liquidity and
Communications, antitrust approvals, absence of material adverse effect, d signation of board members on
maximum indebtedness of BComm upon C osing.
There is no certainty that the
will be consu
As previously announced, if
on is consummated,the Company will not be able to fully pay its
ourt pursuatransactionto Sect on 350 of the Israeli Companies Law. The Company
debts, and the Company inte ds to
a creditors' arrangement which will be submitted to the
that pursuant to such arrang ment, the existing shares of the Company will be nullified and that theanticipatesreditor
of the Company will receive, INTER ALIA, 100% of the shares of the Company.
Note
or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities
This pr ss release shall not constitute an offer to
described
herein, nor shall there be any sale of th
securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the rsellgistration or qualifi ation under the securities
|
any such jurisdiction. We will not make any public offering of the securities in the United Statlaws.The
|
securi ies have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
|
|
About Internet Gold
I ternet Gold is
telecommunications-oriented holding company whose principal asset is a 51.95% stake
Telecommunication Corporation Limited,
the leading communications group in Israel. For
B Communications Ltd., the owner of 26.34% of outstanding shares of Bezeq The Israel
information, please visit the following Internet sites:
igld.
www.bcommuir.bezeq.nications.il
