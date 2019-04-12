Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd    IGLD   IL0010834435

INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD

(IGLD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Internet Gold Golden Lines : Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:22am EDT

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSU

ER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d

-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES

EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of April 2019

INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether th

e registrant files or will fil

e annual reports under cover

of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the reg

istrant is submitting the Form

6-K in paper as permitted by R

egulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the reg

istrant is submitting the Form

6-K in paper as permitted by R

egulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information co

ntained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing

the

information to the Commission p

ursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate belo

w the file number assigned to

the registrant in connection

with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- _________

__

Disclaimer

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 07:22:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES
03:22aINTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corporation Ltd..
PU
04/10INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Transaction pursuant to which IGLD's bondholders wi..
PU
04/09INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Update Regarding Bezeq's General Meeting
PU
04/09INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Midroog Affirms Aa2.il Credit Rating for Bezeq Debe..
PU
04/03INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : A Report of B Communications Ltd – Update Reg..
PU
03/28INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Reports Financial Results For the Fourth Quarter an..
AQ
03/19INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq – Extended Validity of Wholes..
PU
03/14INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Immediate Report – Plan for Migration to OTT ..
PU
03/13INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Moshe Lusky Elected to Serve as Chairman of the Boa..
PU
02/05INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Update regarding the Control Permit Threshold
PU
More news
Chart INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD
Duration : Period :
Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Doron Turgeman Chief Executive Officer
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Yossef Elovitch Director
Orly Guy Independent External Director
Felix Cohen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD-64.82%16
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.25%242 179
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.27%80 159
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.74%80 088
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 985
ORANGE3.21%44 044
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About