INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD (IGLD)

INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD (IGLD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/31 06:04:06 pm
1.5921 USD   -11.06%
Internet Gold Golden Lines : Immediate report – Class action against Pelephone

12/31/2018 | 06:19pm CET

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

F O R M 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16

UNDER THE SECURITIES

EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of December 2018

INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES LTD.

(Name of Registrant)

2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel

(Address of Principal Executive Office)

Indicate by check mark whether the regi

strant files or will file annual report

s under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.

Form 20-F

Form 40-F

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Fo

rm 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Fo

rm 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):

Indicate by check mark whether by furnishi

ng the information contained in this Form,

the registrant is also thereby furnishing

the

information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-

2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Yes

No

If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to

the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- __________

Disclaimer

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:18:00 UTC
Latest news on INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES
06:19pINTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Immediate report – Class action against Pelep..
PU
12/18INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq – Yes – Spacecom Agreem..
PU
12/17INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq – Approval of Early Retiremen..
PU
12/16REPORT OF BEZEQ : The Request to Change the Legal Structure of the Bezeq Group
PU
12/13INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Sales process of the Company's position in B Commun..
PU
12/10INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of Bezeq – Class Action against Walla!
PU
12/04INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Report of bezeq – Issuance of Debentures
PU
12/03INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Conclusion of investigation of the Securities Autho..
PU
11/30INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES : Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements..
PU
11/20INTERNET GOLD : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Chart INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD
Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Doron Turgeman Chief Executive Officer
Ami Barlev Chairman
Itzik Tadmor Chief Financial Officer
Yossef Elovitch Director
Orly Guy Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNET GOLD GOLDEN LINES LTD-78.82%49
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.42%224 947
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM0.17%82 552
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-16.88%79 157
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 358
TELEFONICA-9.19%44 116
