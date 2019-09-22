Internet Gold Golden Lines : Report of Bezeq - Petition to Approve Class Action

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 F O R M 6-K REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the month of September 2019 INTERNET GOLD-GOLDEN LINES LTD. (Name of Registrant) 2 Dov Friedman Street, Ramat Gan 5250301, Israel (Address of Principal Executive Office) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-F☒ Form 40-F☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐ Indicate by check mark whether by furnishing the information contained in this Form, the registrant is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Yes ☐ No ☒ If "Yes" is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2(b): 82- ___________

EXHIBIT NO.DESCRIPTION Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., itself a subsidiary of the Registrant, filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Report - Petition to Approve Class Action Report of Bezeq - The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd., a subsidiary of B Communications Ltd., itself a subsidiary of the Registrant, filed with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange - Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response to Bezeq's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation.

Exhibit 99.1 "Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited ("Bezeq") September 22, 2019 Attn. Attn. Israel Securities Authority The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd Dear Sir or Madam, Re: Immediate Report - Petition to Approve Class Action On September 19, 2019 Bezeq received a petition to approve a claim as a class action filed against Bezeq and against another service provider company (the "Defendants") in the Jerusalem District Court. The petition concerns the entitlement of certain groups (the elderly, the disabled and other weak sectors) to discounts on payments for vital services that the Defendants provide them. In this connection it is argued that the Defendants are doing nothing for the rights of these people to be honored, create difficulties for them and do not credit them for over-payments. The definition of the groups in whose name the class action is being made is anyone entitled to a reduced payment to one of the Defendants but has paid in full over the 7 years preceding submission of the petition without exercising their entitlement, and those who presently pay a reduced amount but have not received a retroactive refund of differences for the entire period of their entitlement. According to the estimate of the claimant, the amount of the class action claim against Bezeq is app. NIS 90 million. Bezeq is studying the petition and at this point is unable to assess its chances. Yours sincerely, "Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

Exhibit 99.2 "Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited ("Bezeq") September 22, 2019 Attn. Attn. Israel Securities Authority The Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd Dear Sir or Madam, Re: Immediate Supplementary Report - State's Response to Bezeq's Petition to Cancel the Structural Separation Further to Bezeq's Immediate Report dated February 14, 2019 concerning Bezeq's petition to the High Court to cancel the structural separation applied to Bezeq, to the description in section 1.7.2.1 of the Chapter on the Description of Bezeq's Business in Bezeq's 2018 Periodic Report and to the update of this section in Bezeq's Periodic Report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 concerning the structural separation, a Supplementary Immediate Report is hereby provided that on September 19, 2019 the State filed its response to the petition. In the State's response it is argued that the petition should be dismissed out of hand since the petition is premature, prior to completion of the examination of the issue of structural separation by the special professional team appointed for the purpose by the Director General of the Ministry of Communications. It is also argued that the petition should be dismissed in its own right in the absence of any cause for judicial intervention in the matter, and since the behavior and decisions of the Ministry of Communications and of the Minister of Communications are very reasonable and are in the broad area of professional discretion granted the Ministry of Communications in matters of this sort; the discretion of the Minister of Communications is not bound by the policy document concerning expansion of competition in the field of land-based communications - the wholesale market (which includes consideration of the matter of cancellation of the structural separation), in which it was explicitly stipulated that there must be an examination of the development of the wholesale market and the possibility that this might harm competition or the public interest, and this will be done. It is also argued that Bezeq in any case has not complied with the terms and principles laid out in the policy document and the provisions of the regulations set for its implementation in all matters related to the advancement and development of reform of the wholesale market. A date has not yet been set for a hearing on the petition. Yours sincerely, "Bezeq" The Israel Telecommunication Corp Limited The above information constitutes a translation of the Immediate Report published by Bezeq. The Hebrew version was submitted by Bezeq to the relevant authorities pursuant to Israeli law, and represents the binding version and the only one having legal effect. This translation was prepared for convenience purposes only.

