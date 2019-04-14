Internet Gold Golden Lines : Transaction pursuant to which IGLD's bondholders will be expected to receive

or judicial restraining order prohibiting the closi
ng;
c. Appointment of a majority of Bcom's board members,
and at least 2 board seats at
Bezeq;
d. No delisting or suspension of trading of either Bc
om or Bezeq equity securities from
Nasdaq or the TASE;
e. All necessary corporate approvals at both the IGLD
and Bcom levels (including any
necessary shareholder approvals).
f. Section 350 or other necessary court approval (inc
luding any related requisite creditor
approval at both IGLD and Bcom levels); provided
that if such court approval (and, to the
extent necessary, related creditor approval) has no
t been obtained within 2 months after
the definitive documentation has been entered into,
Searchlight shall have the right to
terminate the definitive documentation and the tran
saction;
g. Following the execution of the definitive document
ation, (i) no transfer or other
disposition of any Bezeq securities owned by Bcom o
r any Bcom securities, (ii) no Bcom
capital event (including any securities issuance, r
edemption, rights offering or other
disposition of securities), and (iii) Bcom's holdin
gs in Bezeq not falling below 25.1%;
h. Customary bringdown of representations, warranties
and covenants;
i. A liquidity covenant for Bcom of (i) more than NIS
420 million cash (immediately prior to
the consummation of the transactions contemplated h
erein and after giving effect to the
full redemption of the Bcom Series B bonds and inte
rest on the Bcom Series B and Series
C bonds) and (ii) no more than NIS 2,240 million of
debt (par value) as of June 30, 2019
(after giving effect to the full redemption of the
Bcom Series B bonds);
j. No MAE (to be narrowly defined) triggered by, amon
g other things, defaults (or
impending defaults) under the Bcom debt documents.
No financial covenant breaches, as
of the closing, by Bcom (reflective of the Bcom cas
h infusion and related covenant
amendments as contemplated herein); and
k. Amendment to the financial covenant construct in B
com's debt in line with the principles
to be set forth in the definitive documentation. A
s a potential control shareholder in
Bcom, Searchlight will have a vested interest in en
suring the financial stability of Bcom
post-closing, and looks forward to discussing the m
odifications required to the definitive
documentation to the parties' mutual satisfaction.
In addition, Searchlight is open to
evaluating additional investment into BCOM as the b
usiness requires.
5. Representations - Each IGLD and Bcom to provide on
ly:
a. 'Fundamental' representations relating to its orga
nization, its ownership of Bcom's and
Bezeq's shares free and clear, capitalization of Bc
om, its power and authority to execute
and close the transaction (pending the CPs) and bro
kers; and
b. Knowledge-qualified (limited to the actual knowled
ge of scheduled IGLD and Bcom
officers) representations limited to undisclosed ke
y litigation matters.
6. Covenants - Each of IGLD and Bcom will undertake t
hat during the interim period until closing, it
will use its voting rights in Bcom and Bezeq, respe
ctively, for certain agreed purposes (subject to
