Internet Gold Golden Lines : Transaction pursuant to which IGLD's bondholders will be expected to receive

or judicial restraining order prohibiting the closi

ng;

c. Appointment of a majority of Bcom's board members,

and at least 2 board seats at

Bezeq;

d. No delisting or suspension of trading of either Bc

om or Bezeq equity securities from

Nasdaq or the TASE;

e. All necessary corporate approvals at both the IGLD

and Bcom levels (including any

necessary shareholder approvals).

f. Section 350 or other necessary court approval (inc

luding any related requisite creditor

approval at both IGLD and Bcom levels); provided

that if such court approval (and, to the

extent necessary, related creditor approval) has no

t been obtained within 2 months after

the definitive documentation has been entered into,

Searchlight shall have the right to

terminate the definitive documentation and the tran

saction;

g. Following the execution of the definitive document

ation, (i) no transfer or other

disposition of any Bezeq securities owned by Bcom o

r any Bcom securities, (ii) no Bcom

capital event (including any securities issuance, r

edemption, rights offering or other

disposition of securities), and (iii) Bcom's holdin

gs in Bezeq not falling below 25.1%;

h. Customary bringdown of representations, warranties

and covenants;

i. A liquidity covenant for Bcom of (i) more than NIS

420 million cash (immediately prior to

the consummation of the transactions contemplated h

erein and after giving effect to the

full redemption of the Bcom Series B bonds and inte

rest on the Bcom Series B and Series

C bonds) and (ii) no more than NIS 2,240 million of

debt (par value) as of June 30, 2019

(after giving effect to the full redemption of the

Bcom Series B bonds);

j. No MAE (to be narrowly defined) triggered by, amon

g other things, defaults (or

impending defaults) under the Bcom debt documents.

No financial covenant breaches, as

of the closing, by Bcom (reflective of the Bcom cas

h infusion and related covenant

amendments as contemplated herein); and

k. Amendment to the financial covenant construct in B

com's debt in line with the principles

to be set forth in the definitive documentation. A

s a potential control shareholder in

Bcom, Searchlight will have a vested interest in en

suring the financial stability of Bcom

post-closing, and looks forward to discussing the m

odifications required to the definitive

documentation to the parties' mutual satisfaction.

In addition, Searchlight is open to

evaluating additional investment into BCOM as the b

usiness requires.

5. Representations - Each IGLD and Bcom to provide on

ly:

a. 'Fundamental' representations relating to its orga

nization, its ownership of Bcom's and

Bezeq's shares free and clear, capitalization of Bc

om, its power and authority to execute

and close the transaction (pending the CPs) and bro

kers; and

b. Knowledge-qualified (limited to the actual knowled

ge of scheduled IGLD and Bcom

officers) representations limited to undisclosed ke

y litigation matters.

6. Covenants - Each of IGLD and Bcom will undertake t

hat during the interim period until closing, it

will use its voting rights in Bcom and Bezeq, respe

ctively, for certain agreed purposes (subject to

